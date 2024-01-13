"Cash stuffing" is all over TikTok — but is it a good way to budget your money?

Budgeting can be difficult and time-consuming. "Cash stuffing," also known as the envelope method, has emerged in recent years as a straightforward money management tool that enables users to put hard limits on their spending. It's found increasing popularity on TikTok, where clips with the hashtags "#cashstuffing", "#cashenvelopesystem" and "#cashenvelopes" have garnered more than 3 billion views combined. A big part of cash stuffing's appeal is its simplicity: Every month, adherents simply divvy up their funds among envelopes devoted to different spending categories. But is this low-tech technique a good budgeting strategy? Below, CNBC Select explores the pros and cons of cash stuffing, as well as alternatives that offer more bang for your buck.

What we'll cover

What is cash stuffing?

Cash stuffing involves putting money in envelopes earmarked for various spending categories — like rent, groceries, entertainment and gas. Once you use up all the money in a given envelope, you aren't allowed to spend any more in that category until the following month. The idea of budgeting by physically allocating cash into spending categories is nothing new: Personal finance personality Dave Ramsey has been touting his envelope system for nearly 20 years. But cash stuffing has taken off with Gen Zers and millennials, some of whom are facing credit card debt and inflation for the first time.

Benefits of cash stuffing

While other budgeting methods merely track your spending, cash stuffing physically prevents you from going over budget. Once an envelope is empty, you can't spend any further. That makes it useful if you're an impulse shopper or find yourself coming up short every month.



With cash stuffing, you can better visualize your spending habits and make adjustments. You can also avoid credit card interest and overdraft fees, which can add up quickly.

Risks of cash stuffing

There's no two ways about it: Having large amounts of cash at home is risky. If you were robbed or there was a fire, that money would be gone forever. (Even a disobedient dog could cost you thousands.) Say goodbye to online shopping, too. Not just for clothes and other merchandise, but movie tickets and meals. And all those trips to the ATM and cash register are time-consuming. Paying in cash also means you won't enjoy the purchase protection and rewards programs most credit cards come with. The American Express® Gold Card, for example, offers 4X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants and grocery stores and 3X on flights booked directly with airlines or through Amextravel.com.



Members who link their card to the Uber app can also get a credit of up to $120 annually to use on Uber rides and Uber Eats orders in the U.S.

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply. Read our American Express® Gold Card review.



Most importantly, using the envelope method means that money won't be accruing any interest. The Milli Savings Account is a high-yield savings account with a 5.5% annual percentage yield. There's no minimum opening deposit and no maintenance or overdraft fees. There's even a budgeting feature that lets account holders distribute money into up to five different "jars" and calculate how much they need to meet that financial goal.

Milli Savings Account SMALL Learn More Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 5.50%

Minimum balance No minimum balance requirement

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions None

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply.

Relying on paper money may also encourage irresponsible spending. A 2023 analysis of more than 118,000 transactions found shoppers tended to use cash for purchases they felt guilty about or didn't want to think about later, since credit cards leave more of a trail.

Alternatives to cash stuffing

If you want to work on your budgeting but don't want to give up the ease and perks of credit cards, you have some options. CNBC Select's choice for the best cash-back credit card, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card comes with the Chase Spending Planner, which breaks down your spending into categories and lets you track daily and monthly spending. The card also offers 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on drugstores and restaurants and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Enjoy 4.5% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services, 6.5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; and 3% cash back on all other purchases (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year). After your first year or $20,000 spent, enjoy 5% cash back on Chase travel purchased through Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus INTRO OFFER: Earn an additional 1.5% cash back on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back!

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.49% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Member FDIC. Terms apply. Read our Chase Freedom Unlimited® review.



If you just want a money management tool, the You Need a Budget (YNAB) app is a virtual version of the envelope method. Users allot funds to a spending category, or "job," until all of their available money is assigned. There's a 34-day free trial period and you can link accounts and set spending goals.

You Need a Budget (YNAB) Learn More Cost 34-day free trial then $99 per year or $14.99 per month (students who provide proof of enrollment get 12 months free)

Standout features Instead of using traditional budgeting buckets, users allocate every dollar they earn to something (known as the "zero-based budgeting system" where no dollar is unaccounted for). Every dollar is assigned a "job," whether it's to go toward bills, savings, investments, etc.

Categorizes your expenses No

Links to accounts Yes, bank and credit cards

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

Security features Encrypted data, accredited data centers, third-party audits and more Terms apply.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

Cash stuffing might appeal to consumers who prefer simplicity or have problems with impulse control. But the risk of having all that cash around — not to mention missing out on interest and card rewards — should make you think twice before labeling all those envelopes.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of financial products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.