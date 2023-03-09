Shop confidently with the best credit cards for purchase protection

It's a worst-case scenario, you dropped your shiny new laptop and the damage isn't covered by the manufacturer's warranty. However, depending on what credit card you used to make the purchase, you may not be out of luck. Many of the best credit cards come with built-in insurance coverages, including purchase protection. If your card has purchase protection, you can be reimbursed for damage, loss or theft of items you've recently purchased. But, not all purchase protection benefits are the same — there are different coverage limits and lengths of coverage. It's important to understand how the purchase protection works for the card or cards you have. Below, CNBC Select details how purchase protection works and the best credit cards with purchase protection, broken down by cards with the highest coverage limits, the longest coverage periods and even cards with purchase protection and no annual fee.

Best credit cards for purchase protection

Best for high coverage limits

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The credit cards with the highest purchase protection coverage limits cover eligible items for up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account. You can be reimbursed for loss or damages up to the original purchase price. Keep in mind, if you need to get something repaired, purchase protection may only cover reasonable repairs at an authorized repair facility, so be sure to contact your card's benefits administrator before getting anything fixed. American Express® Gold Card: *Covered 90 days from the purchase date; Up to $10,000 per purchase (up to $500 per purchase for natural disasters) and $50,000 per account. Terms apply.

The Platinum Card® from American Express: *Covered 90 days from the purchase date; Up to $10,000 per purchase (up to $500 per purchase for natural disasters) and $50,000 per account. Terms apply.

Best for long coverage period

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.49% - 27.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.49% - 25.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

Credit card purchase protection typically only covers purchases for the first 60 to 90 days. However, the cards with the best coverage period offer protection for 120 days from the purchase date. Most items you buy with an eligible card qualify for purchase protection, including gifts and items bought outside of the U.S. But certain things typically aren't covered, such as perishables, collectibles/antiques, computer software and used/pre-owned items. Chase Sapphire Reserve: Covered up to 120 days from the purchase date; Up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account

Chase Sapphire Preferred: Covered up to 120 days from the purchase date; Up to $500 per claim and $50,000 per account

Chase Ink Business Preferred: Covered up to 120 days from the purchase date; Up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account

Best for no annual fee

Chase Freedom Flex℠ Learn More Information about the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on drugstore purchases and on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services), 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 19.49% - 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations , (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%), 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits.

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, from the date of account opening

Regular APR 18.49% - 29.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%); 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%); 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 17.74% - 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Welcome bonus Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 17.74% - 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

The best credit card perks usually come attached to cards with the highest annual fees. But you can get top-notch purchase protection with a no-annual-fee card. Chase Freedom Flex: Covered up to 120 days on new purchases from the purchase date; Up to $500 per claim and $50,000 per account

Blue Cash Everyday card: Covered 90 days on new purchases from the purchase date; Up to $1,000 per purchase (up to $500 per purchase for natural disasters) and $50,000 per account. Terms apply.

Chase Ink Business Cash card: Covered up to 120 days on new purchases from the purchase date; Up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account

Chase Ink Business Unlimited card: Covered up to 120 days on new purchases from the purchase date; Up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account

How credit card purchase protection works

Credit card purchase protection coverage typically applies to purchases you make with an eligible card. Depending on the card's terms, purchases made using points may also be covered. Purchase protection covers theft, damage or loss and is secondary coverage, which means it kicks in after other insurance such as homeowners or renters insurance. It's also separate from benefits like extended warranty, which adds time to an original manufacturer's warranty, and return protection, which allows you to extend an eligible item's return policy. What purchases are covered, how long the coverage lasts and the amount you can be reimbursed all vary depending on the card and/or card issuer. Purchase protection usually only applies for 60 to 120 days after you purchase an item and there are reimbursement limits per claim and account. Some items may not be covered, like perishables, cars, antiques or anything you buy to sell. To file a purchase protection claim you'll need to contact the card issuer and submit the necessary documentation. Typically, you'll need an itemized receipt, credit statement and police report (if the item was stolen). Once your claim is approved, you'll be reimbursed up to the value of the item or up to your coverage limit, whichever is lower.

Comparing purchase protection benefits

We've outlined the key purchase protection benefit details for the cards included in our list.

Credit card purchase protection benefits Credit card Coverage period Coverage limit per claim Coverage limit per account The Platinum Card® from American Express 90 days Up to $10,000 (up to $500 per purchase for natural disasters) Up to $50,000 American Express® Gold Card 90 days Up to $10,000 (up to $500 per purchase for natural disasters) Up to $50,000 Chase Sapphire Reserve card 120 days Up to $10,000 Up to $50,000 Chase Sapphire Preferred card 120 days Up to $500 Up to $50,000 Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card 120 days Up to $10,000 Up to $50,000 Chase Freedom Flex card 120 days Up to $500 Up to $50,000 Amex Blue Cash Everyday card 90 days Up to $1,000 (up to $500 per purchase for natural disasters) Up to $50,000 Chase Ink Business Cash card 120 days Up to $10,000 Up to $50,000 Chase Ink Business Unlimited card 120 days Up to $10,000 Up to $50,000



FAQs

How do I get credit card purchase protection?

To take advantage of purchase protection, you'll need a credit card that has a purchase protection benefit. Any eligible purchase you make with a card that has purchase protection coverage automatically is covered. This can even include gifts and purchases you make outside of the U.S. Typically, cards with higher annual fees have more robust coverage with higher limits or longer coverage periods.

Who's covered by credit card purchase protection?

The primary cardholder and authorized users can typically both take advantage of purchase protection benefits for eligible purchases. This is an especially useful benefit if your card allows you to add authorized users for free.

What items are covered by credit card purchase protection?

The exact inclusions and restrictions vary slightly by card. Generally, most personal property and gifts are covered, which includes items bought outside of the U.S. and items purchased with points associated with the card's rewards program. Depending on your coverage, there are specific categories of items or situations where your purchase protection won't apply, including: Animals

Living plants

perishables

Items bought for resale

Computer software

Boats

Cars

Medical equipment

Damage or theft from fraud, abuse or war

Damage or loss while the item is being shipped

Damage from normal wear and tear

Is there an out-of-pocket cost for purchase protection coverage?

Purchase protection doesn't have a deductible, but the insurance is secondary. Since it goes into effect after any primary insurance, purchase protection can cover the deductible portion you pay for other insurance coverage.

Bottom line

You may open a credit card because of its rewards program, welcome bonus or bonus spending categories, but those aren't usually the only benefits you'll have access to. Many of the best credit cards have built-in insurance that automatically applies to eligible purchases, including travel insurance, cell phone protection and purchase protection. The top purchase protection plans will reimburse you for damage, loss or theft for 120 days and up to $10,000 per claim. Understanding all of your credit card's benefits allows you to make sure you're not only earning the most rewards for every purchase but that you're also taking advantage of the best insurance protections. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.