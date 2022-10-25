The best credit cards to use for large purchases, including electronics

If you've been thinking about buying big-ticket items such as a piece of furniture, a shiny new Apple Watch or a much-needed phone upgrade, using the right credit card to make that large purchase is key. Thanks to limited-time welcome bonuses and bonus spending categories, your credit card might help you pick up enough points to pay for part (or all) of your next vacation or earn enough in cash-back rewards to cover that latest splurge. Keep in mind that while spending beyond your means just to meet the requirement for a welcome bonus is not the way to go — neither is blowing your budget on a steep annual fee just to get a card with exceptional rewards — if you can work with your budget, keep tabs on your credit score and add a new card responsibly, there's no reason not to. Depending on your current financial situation and how much your dream item costs, you may be able to benefit from a card's 0% intro APR period when making larger-than-usual purchases. You may also be covered by benefits like cell phone protection, extended warranty and purchase protection. Below, Select details the best credit cards for those looking to make major purchases, such as electronics, in the near future — and a few things to consider before adding a new card.

Best credit cards for large purchases and electronics

Best overall

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back. That's 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 17.99% - 26.74% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who’s this for? Look no further than the Chase Freedom Unlimited® if you're interested in a flexible rewards credit card that lets you earn an additional 1.5% cash back on all purchases up to the first $20,000 spent within your first year of card membership, which translates to a value of up to $300 in cash back rewards. During your first year, you'll earn 6.5% back total on flights, hotels, car rentals and other travel activities booked via Chase Ultimate Rewards®; 4.5% back when you dine at restaurants (including certain delivery services and takeout); 4.5% back on spending at drugstores; and 3% back for all other purchases made with the card. This no-annual-fee card also lets you lock in a 0% introductory APR for purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months after account opening (after, 17.99% to 26.74%, variable), giving you the freedom and flexibility to pay off that big purchase you've been meaning to make in a few months if you can't afford to do it all at once. Note that you won't be eligible for this card if you're a current cardholder or you've already received its welcome bonus within the past 24 months. Otherwise, you're all set with built-in purchase protection up to 120 days (up to $500 per claim, up to $50,000 per account) and extended warranty protection for eligible warranties under three years, as well as other travel-related benefits such as auto rental collision damage waivers and trip cancellation and interruption insurance, among others. Pro tip: Although billed as a cash-back card, if you have another Chase-Ultimate-Rewards-earning card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, you can convert the cashback earned with a Freedom card into transferrable Ultimate Rewards points and potentially receive more value from your rewards.

Best for online shopping

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card Learn More On Amazon's secure site Rewards 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $100 Amazon.com gift card upon approval

Annual fee $0 (but Prime membership is required)

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.24% to 25.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who’s this for? The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card is a great choice for those who already have an Amazon Prime membership and would like to receive up to 5% cash back on all the shopping they're doing anyway. As a welcome bonus, you'll receive a $100 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval, which helps to offset the $139 annual cost of an Amazon Prime membership (discounts are also available for students and government assistance recipients). Once you've got the card and an Amazon Prime membership, you'll earn 5% back on purchases made on Amazon.com and at Whole Foods Market (or 3% back if you don't have an active Prime account); 10% back on a rotating list of categories and limited-time offers on products (exclusively a perk for Prime members); 2% back at gas stations, drugstores and restaurants; and 1% back for all other purchases made with the card. There are no annual or foreign transaction fees, and when making larger purchases, you'll be able to choose between getting 5% back (3% back for non-Prime members) and utilizing a 0% promo APR for 6–18 months (after, 17.24% to 25.24%, variable) when your purchase is more than $50 — opt for 12 months to make equal monthly payments when it's more than $250 and 18 months when it's over $500. You can also redeem rewards points for even more Amazon shopping via the Shop With Points feature. In addition to several travel-related benefits including access to Visa Signature® Concierge Service and the Visa Signature® Luxury Hotel Collection, auto rental collision damage waivers for car rentals, travel accident and baggage delay insurance and lost luggage reimbursement, you'll also receive purchase protection for the first 120 days (up to $500 per claim, up to $50,000 per account) and an extra year's worth of extended warranty protection (restrictions apply).

Best for earning ongoing rewards points

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.99% - 25.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who’s this for? The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a great option for anyone looking to use the points earned from making a large purchase to fund a future trip or to save on an upcoming Apple purchase. It's also a good choice if you'd like to extend a current U.S. manufacturer's warranty by one year — if it's less than three years old and not being used for computer software or pre-owned items, among other exceptions — or need purchase protection on your new item for 120 days in case of theft or damage. The card is currently offering a welcome bonus of 60,000 bonus points once you spend $4,000 within the first three months of account opening. When redeemed through the Chase Travel portal or Pay Yourself Back feature, those points are worth roughly $750, though you could also redeem them for cash-back or gift cards or use Chase's Pay With Points feature to do even more online shopping via Amazon and PayPal — just note that the redemption value is higher if they're redeemed for travel. You'll earn 5X points per dollar on travel booked via Chase Ultimate Rewards®; 5X points per dollar on Lyft rides now through Mar. 31, 2025; 3X points per dollar spent with certain streaming services, as well as on dining and online grocery shopping (except Target®, Walmart® and other wholesale clubs); 2X points per dollar on all other travel spending; and 1X point per dollar on all other purchases. Those points can be used to book travel directly through Chase Ultimate Rewards® with a 25% bonus or transferred to any of its airline or hotel partners at a 1:1 ratio, so you could end up saving money on a future vacation simply by using this card to make your large purchase and, if it meets or exceeds the minimum-spending requirement, scooping up the welcome bonus. That 25% bonus is also available through Pay Yourself Back, which lets you "erase" purchases from rotating categories, such as Airbnb. While there is a $95 annual fee, there are no foreign transaction fees and you'll score special discounts for shopping with Instacart+, DoorDash, and GoPuff, among other perks. You'll also have access to travel benefits such as collision damage waivers for car rentals, trip cancellation and interruption insurance, baggage delay insurance, a 10% points boost to celebrate each card anniversary and a $50 annual Ultimate Rewards® Hotel Credit.

Best for making large business-related purchases

New Business Card! Ink Business Premier℠ Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn unlimited 2.5% total cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more and unlimited 2% cash back on all other business purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $195

Intro APR None

Regular APR Flex for Business Variable APR: 17.24% - 25.24%

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who’s this for? Small business owners who tend to make large purchases should consider the Chase Ink Business Premier℠ card, which lets you earn 2.5% cash back whenever you spend $5,000 or more, as well as 5% cash back when you purchase flights, hotel stays, rental cars and other travel activities through the Chase travel portal. You'll also earn 2% cash back on all other business-related purchases and can redeem your flexible rewards points for travel, gift cards or cash back through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. As a welcome bonus, new cardholders can earn $1,000 bonus cash back after spending $10,000 within the first three months of account opening. While there is a $195 annual fee for this card, it also provides access to a host of travel-related benefits, including no foreign transaction fees, auto rental collision damage waivers for car rentals and trip cancellation and interruption insurance, among others, as well as cell phone protection for yourself and any employees listed on your cell phone bill (up to $1,000 per claim, with a limit of three claims per year and a $100 deductible). The card also protects your large purchases for 120 days against theft or damage (up to $10,000 per claim, up to $50,000 per account), adds an extra year to your current U.S. manufacturer warranty on eligible warranties under three years old, and gives you the option to pay off big purchases over time with interest (17.24% to 25.24%, variable) should you need it.

Best for earning cash-back rewards

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations , (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%), 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits.

Welcome bonus Earn up to $250 - Here's How: Earn up to $150 back when you shop with PayPal. Earn 20% back as a statement credit on purchases when you use your new Card to check out with PayPal at merchants in the first 6 months of Card Membership, up to $150 back. Plus, earn $100 back as a statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, from the date of account opening

Regular APR 16.99% - 27.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Who’s this for? If you're in the market for a no-annual-fee card that offers cash-back rewards for all your everyday purchases, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is a particularly good option, especially since it lets you earn 3% cash back on up to $6,000 worth of online retail purchases made in the U.S. each year (after, 1%). You'll also earn 3% back on up to $6,000 worth of groceries per year at U.S. supermarkets (after, 1%), 3% back at U.S. gas stations (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%) and 1% back for all additional spending. For those planning to make large purchases, the card offers a 0% introductory APR for purchases and balance transfers made during the first 15 months of account membership (after, 16.99% to 27.99%, variable). Its also got a nifty Buy Now, Pay Later option, part of its Plan It® feature, that lets you split higher charges above $100 into monthly payments for a fixed monthly fee without interest — you'll have no Buy Now, Pay Later intro fees for the first 15 months after account opening, then a fixed monthly fee of 1.33% of the purchase amount, based factors such as the duration of your plan and any applicable APR that also may be in effect by that time. New cardholders can also take advantage of the welcome bonus offer, which includes $100 worth of statement credits back after spending $2,000 within the first six months of account opening, as well as up to $150 back — 20% back in statement credits, that is — when you use the card for purchases through PayPal within the first six months of card membership. Additional perks include six free months of streaming via SiriusXM (offer available until Dec. 31, 2022); statement credits for The Disney Bundle and Home Chef subscriptions; and car rental loss and damage insurance. You'll also score purchase protection for 90 days on items bought with the card. Note that cashback is awarded as Reward Dollars, which you can redeem for statement credits. You also may not be eligible for the welcome bonus or intro APR if you've already had this card or currently have a number of open accounts with American Express, among other factors considered.

Best for those looking to maximize spending categories

U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card Learn More On U.S. Bank's secure site Rewards 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter on two categories you choose; 5% cash back on prepaid air, hotel, and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Travel Center; 2% cash back on one everyday category; 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus $200 bonus after spending $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 120 days of account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee 3%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee 2% to 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent See rates and fees, terms apply.

Who’s this for? If you're looking for a straightforward way to earn cash-back rewards on all your purchases, the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card keeps it simple by letting cardholders determine which flexible spending categories they'd like to earn more rewards from based on what they're buying the most. For starters, this no-annual-fee card's welcome offer means you'll snag a $200 rewards bonus after spending $1,000 within the first 120 days of account membership. Then, each quarter, you'll earn 5% back for the first $2,000 worth of combined eligible purchases in two specific categories, as well as 2% back on one specific everyday spending category and 1% back on all other eligible purchases. The fact that you could make two of your 5% cash-back categories electronics stores, furniture stores, sporting goods stores, department stores, clothing stores and cell phone providers bodes well for anyone considering a large purchase — additional category options include fast food spots, movie theaters, cable/internet/streaming services, gyms/fitness centers, home utilities and ground transportation. Everyday spending categories include restaurants, gas stations and EV charging stations, and grocery stores and delivery, so choose wisely. The card also offers a 0% introductory APR for purchases and balance transfers made during the first 15 billing cycles (after, 17.49% to 27.49%, variable), as well as several pay-over-time options, which can be useful when making larger purchases. You can also earn 5% cash back by booking flights, hotels and rental cars through the Rewards Travel Center or while shopping at more than 1,100 stores online via the Rewards Center Earn Mall. Note that cash-back rewards are provided as statement credits, a rewards card or can be deposited straight into your U.S. Bank savings or checking account.

Best for consumer purchase protections and extended warranties

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $6,000 within 6 months of card membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Who’s this for? If you've got a particularly valuable purchase in mind, consider signing up for The Platinum Card® from American Express, which offers up to $10,000 in purchase protection for each covered item, with a limit of up to $50,000 per card, for a period of up to 90 days from the day you buy it. Your precious purchase will also be protected up to $500 in case of "purchase protection covered events" such as natural disasters. This premium-level travel rewards card also comes with return protection, a rare perk that essentially allows you to extend an eligible item's return policy and receive a refund (up to $300 per item, not counting shipping and handling, with a limit of $1,000 per account per calendar year) if the vendor refuses to accept your return within a 90-day period. As for extended warranty coverage, the card gives you up to one additional year on an original manufacturer's warranty if it's five years or less, with a limit of $10,000 per purchase, up to $50,000 per account. And if you pay your cell phone bill with the card, you'll also be covered by cell phone protection (up to $800 per claim with a $50 deductible). If you're looking to use your large purchase to earn the welcome bonus of 100,000 points after you spend $6,000 within the first six months of card membership, which can then be redeemed for travel through American Express Membership Rewards® or with one of the issuer's many airline and hotel transfer partners, this card is a terrific option. You'll also earn 5X points per dollar for flights (up to $500,000 per year) and hotels booked directly through American Express Travel, and 1X points for all other purchases. If you'd prefer to carry a balance on certain purchases, the Pay Over Time feature offers a variable rate of 18.99% to 25.99%. Although the annual fee is quite steep at $695, the card's robust lineup of travel and consumer benefits makes it all worthwhile, especially if you're planning to take advantage of most or all of them: $200 in statement credits annually when you book stays through American Express Travel; up to $200 worth of statement credits per year to cover travel incidentals on your chosen airline; a $189 credit to cover your CLEAR® membership; access to more than 1,400 airport lounges worldwide through The Global Lounge Collection®; and statement credits when you use the card pay for select streaming services, Walmart+ and Equinox memberships, Saks Fifth Avenue purchases and Uber rides or eats; among other perks.

Best for a long 0% interest intro APR

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Learn More On Wells Fargo's secure site Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. Intro APR extension for 3 months with on-time minimum payments during the intro period. 15.99% - 27.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate

Regular APR 15.99% - 27.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Who’s this for? If you prefer a card with a longer-than-usual 0% APR introductory offer so you can pay off your purchase over time without incurring interest, try the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, which lets you do just that. New cardholders start off with a 0% intro APR for the first 18 months from account opening — which can be used for any purchases or qualifying balance transfers — then, as long as you continue to make on-time monthly payments during that time, the 0% intro APR period can be extended by three months, for a total of 21 months (after, 15.99% to 27.99%, variable). Otherwise, you'll get additional benefits such as $600 worth of cell phone protection against theft or damage (but not loss, and there's a $25 deductible) when you use it to pay your bill and access to 24/7 emergency roadside assistance (service charges apply). Note that you might not be eligible to be a card member if you've already opened another Wells Fargo credit card within the past six months.

Things to consider before applying for a new card

Before signing up for a new credit card, check your credit score using a credit monitoring service like Chase Credit Journey or CreditWise so you can see if everything's correct and get a better idea of where you stand in terms of your realistic chances of being approved. Keep in mind that some card issuers might take a closer look at exactly how many cards you already have — Chase's strict 5/24 rule often disqualifies applicants who have already applied for five cards within the last 24 months. Even if you are denied, the issuer is required to tell you why and you can usually call and plead your case, though you may not be successful. Remember to run the numbers for a new card by your current budget and make sure you're able to meet any minimum-spending requirements responsibly — going into debt trying to earn rewards simply is not worth it. Also ensure you'll be using enough of the new card's perks and benefits enough to justify paying the annual fee, especially if it's a hefty one. Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.

Bottom line

Despite these unpredictable times and the record-high inflation that's come with them, it's still possible to save money on those more significant purchases you've been meaning to make, whether it's a new TV, cell phone, couch, bed or this year's haul of holiday presents. With a little planning and research, you'll be able to choose the card that works best for your financial needs, most of which come with purchase protections and other perks that provide even more peace of mind.

Our methodology

To determine which cards offer the best value for large purchases, Select analyzed 234 of the most popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including: rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.