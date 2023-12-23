Ink Business Premier review: Earn a $1,000 cash bonus

The Ink Business Premier℠ Credit Card is an all-around solid business cash-back card. It comes with a generous intro bonus and earns at least 2% back on all purchases. However, the card comes with a high annual fee while lacking the robust benefits that would help justify its price. So you'll need to do the math and compare all of your options to determine if this is the best business card for you. Below, CNBC Select shares the details on this card's welcome bonus, rewards and fees.

Ink Business Premier℠ Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn unlimited 2.5% total cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more and unlimited 2% cash back on all other business purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $195

Intro APR None

Regular APR Flex for Business Variable APR: 19.49% - 27.49%

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. Terms apply. Pros Free employee cards

Generous welcome bonus

No foreign transaction fee

Access to increased spending power Cons $195 annual fee

No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers

Points can only be redeemed for cash

Points can't be transferred to Chase's travel partners Learn More View More

Chase Ink Business Premier Review

Welcome bonus

Earn a $1,000 cash bonus after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first three months after opening the account.

Benefits and perks

How to earn and use Ink Business Premier rewards

Rates and fees

The Ink Business Premier℠ Credit Card has a $195 annual fee. Late payments are charged the greater of $40 or 2% of the minimum payment that is due. There is no foreign transaction fee. Because the Ink Business Premier is a charge card, you're supposed to pay off the balance each month. However, with Chase's Flex for Business feature, you can pay your balance over time (provided you keep that balance under a limit that Chase will assign you). The Flex for Business APR is a variable 19.49% to 27.49%.

Alternatives to the Ink Business Premier Credit Card

Here's how the Ink Business Premier card stacks up against some of the competition. Ink Business Premier Credit Card vs. Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card

Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time cash bonus of $1,200 once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months.

Annual fee $150

Promo APR None

Regular APR No APR; pay off your balance in full every month to avoid a 2.99% late fee

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee $0

Credit needed Excellent

Terms apply. Read our Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card review.

If your business spends $10,000 or more a month on credit cards, then it may be worth closely comparing Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card* and the Ink Business Premier. Both of these cash-back cards are charge cards that earn at least 2% back on all purchases and reward big-spending. However, the Spark Cash Plus* has a higher intro bonus (with a much higher spending requirement) and a slightly lower annual fee. One big difference is that, unlike the Spark Cash card, the Ink Premier gives you 2.5% back on purchases greater than $5,000. If you're regularly charging large transactions to your card, then the Ink Premier makes a lot of sense. Otherwise, consider the Capital One Spark Cash because of its lower annual fee. Plus, you'll get that annual fee refunded each year that you spend at least $150,000 on the card. Ink Business Premier Credit Card vs. Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 cash back or $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 26.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent

Terms apply. Read our Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card review.

The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card comes with (almost) everything you get with the Ink Business Premier in addition to features the Business Premier card lacks. And it does this while charging a smaller annual fee. One example of how this card gives the Business Premier a run for its money is with the welcome bonus: The Ink Business Preferred has a similar welcome bonus that's easier to earn and potentially much more valuable than what you get with the Ink Business Premier. The Ink Business Preferred card also earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which can be redeemed for one cent a piece as cash back, so its intro bonus is worth at least $1,000. But it's easy to get even more value. With this Chase credit card, when you use Chase points to book travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards site, each point is worth 1.25 cents. That makes the Ink Preferred's welcome bonus worth at least $1,250 when applied toward travel. Not only that, but you can also transfer the Chase points you earn to all of Chase's travel partners and potentially multiply the value you receive by booking luxury hotels and expensive airfare. The Ink Business Preferred also earns 3X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases in categories that are meaningful for many small business owners, including shipping, advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines, travel and internet cable and phone services.

Is the Ink Business Premier Credit Card right for you?

In a vacuum, the Ink Business Premier Credit Card is an all-around solid business cash-back card. It earns at least 2% back on all purchases and 2.5% back on large transactions. Outside of special bonus categories or cards that make you jump through hoops to increase your earnings, you can't beat those numbers. The problem is, for many small businesses this card isn't likely to be the best option. If you're eligible for this card, you'll probably also qualify for business credit cards that charge a lower annual fee and earn better rewards.

Bottom line

The Ink Business Premier℠ Credit Card is a business credit card that earns cash-back rewards. It has a standout welcome bonus and offers a solid rate of return on all purchases. But, before you pull the trigger on applying for this card, be sure to explore all of your options. Other cards can provide the same value or more, with a smaller annual fee.

