Ink Business Premier review: Earn a $1,000 cash bonus
This is a solid choice for anyone who wants to earn cash back for business purchases.
The Ink Business Premier℠ Credit Card is an all-around solid business cash-back card. It comes with a generous intro bonus and earns at least 2% back on all purchases. However, the card comes with a high annual fee while lacking the robust benefits that would help justify its price. So you'll need to do the math and compare all of your options to determine if this is the best business card for you.
Below, CNBC Select shares the details on this card's welcome bonus, rewards and fees.
Ink Business Premier℠ Credit Card
Rewards
Earn unlimited 2.5% total cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more and unlimited 2% cash back on all other business purchases.
Welcome bonus
Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Annual fee
$195
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
Flex for Business Variable APR: 19.49% - 27.49%
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Member FDIC. Terms apply.
Pros
- Free employee cards
- Generous welcome bonus
- No foreign transaction fee
- Access to increased spending power
Cons
- $195 annual fee
- No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers
- Points can only be redeemed for cash
- Points can't be transferred to Chase's travel partners
Chase Ink Business Premier Review
Welcome bonus
Earn a $1,000 cash bonus after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first three months after opening the account.
Benefits and perks
You can add employee cards to your Ink Business Premier℠ Credit Card account for free. The card also gives you a handful of built-in protections, including:
- Rental car insurance
- Roadside dispatch
- Travel and emergency assistance
- Trip cancellation and interruption insurance
- Cell phone insurance
- Extended warranty protection
- Purchase protection
How to earn and use Ink Business Premier rewards
Earning
The Ink Business Premier℠ Credit Card earns:
- 5% cash back on Lyft rides (through March 2025)
- 5% cash back on eligible purchases you make through Chase Travel
- 2.5% cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more
- 2% cash back on all other purchases
Redeeming
The Ink Business Premier℠ Credit Card is a pure cash-back card. You can redeem your cash rewards for a statement credit or direct deposit. You can also redeem for merchandise, gift cards and travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards site.
Unlike other cash-back Chase credit cards, the rewards you earn with this card cannot be moved to a card that unlocks transfers to Chase's travel partners.
Rates and fees
The Ink Business Premier℠ Credit Card has a $195 annual fee. Late payments are charged the greater of $40 or 2% of the minimum payment that is due. There is no foreign transaction fee.
Because the Ink Business Premier is a charge card, you're supposed to pay off the balance each month. However, with Chase's Flex for Business feature, you can pay your balance over time (provided you keep that balance under a limit that Chase will assign you). The Flex for Business APR is a variable 19.49% to 27.49%.
Alternatives to the Ink Business Premier Credit Card
Here's how the Ink Business Premier card stacks up against some of the competition.
Ink Business Premier Credit Card vs. Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card
Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card
Rewards
Unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase
Welcome bonus
Earn a one-time cash bonus of $1,200 once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months.
Annual fee
$150
Promo APR
None
Regular APR
No APR; pay off your balance in full every month to avoid a 2.99% late fee
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
$0
Credit needed
Excellent
Terms apply.
If your business spends $10,000 or more a month on credit cards, then it may be worth closely comparing Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card* and the Ink Business Premier. Both of these cash-back cards are charge cards that earn at least 2% back on all purchases and reward big-spending. However, the Spark Cash Plus* has a higher intro bonus (with a much higher spending requirement) and a slightly lower annual fee.
One big difference is that, unlike the Spark Cash card, the Ink Premier gives you 2.5% back on purchases greater than $5,000. If you're regularly charging large transactions to your card, then the Ink Premier makes a lot of sense.
Otherwise, consider the Capital One Spark Cash because of its lower annual fee. Plus, you'll get that annual fee refunded each year that you spend at least $150,000 on the card.
Ink Business Premier Credit Card vs. Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 cash back or $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
21.24% - 26.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Terms apply.
The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card comes with (almost) everything you get with the Ink Business Premier in addition to features the Business Premier card lacks. And it does this while charging a smaller annual fee.
One example of how this card gives the Business Premier a run for its money is with the welcome bonus: The Ink Business Preferred has a similar welcome bonus that's easier to earn and potentially much more valuable than what you get with the Ink Business Premier. The Ink Business Preferred card also earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which can be redeemed for one cent a piece as cash back, so its intro bonus is worth at least $1,000.
But it's easy to get even more value. With this Chase credit card, when you use Chase points to book travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards site, each point is worth 1.25 cents. That makes the Ink Preferred's welcome bonus worth at least $1,250 when applied toward travel. Not only that, but you can also transfer the Chase points you earn to all of Chase's travel partners and potentially multiply the value you receive by booking luxury hotels and expensive airfare.
The Ink Business Preferred also earns 3X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases in categories that are meaningful for many small business owners, including shipping, advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines, travel and internet cable and phone services.
Is the Ink Business Premier Credit Card right for you?
In a vacuum, the Ink Business Premier Credit Card is an all-around solid business cash-back card. It earns at least 2% back on all purchases and 2.5% back on large transactions. Outside of special bonus categories or cards that make you jump through hoops to increase your earnings, you can't beat those numbers. The problem is, for many small businesses this card isn't likely to be the best option. If you're eligible for this card, you'll probably also qualify for business credit cards that charge a lower annual fee and earn better rewards.
Bottom line
The Ink Business Premier℠ Credit Card is a business credit card that earns cash-back rewards. It has a standout welcome bonus and offers a solid rate of return on all purchases. But, before you pull the trigger on applying for this card, be sure to explore all of your options. Other cards can provide the same value or more, with a smaller annual fee.
Why trust CNBC Select?
At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every business card review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics.
* Information about the Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.