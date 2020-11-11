How to maximize your Chase Ultimate Rewards points and get up to 50% more value

Redeeming credit card rewards for gift cards or travel can be exciting, especially if you have certain Chase credit cards. Popular Chase cards, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited®, are known for earning highly coveted Chase Ultimate Rewards® points. These points are some of the most lucrative credit card rewards and have the potential to be worth 25% or 50% more value, depending on the card. Whether you’ve been a Chase cardholder for a while or you’re new to Chase Ultimate Rewards (CUR), it’s important to know how you can get the most value out of your points. To help you make sense of all your redemption options, we used first-person knowledge of Chase Ultimate Rewards to create an easy to follow guide that addresses common questions about the rewards program.

How to maximize Chase Ultimate Rewards

Which Chase credit cards earn Ultimate Rewards points?

How to earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points

How to redeem Chase Ultimate Rewards points

Here are some ways you can redeem points: Travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Transfers to participating airline and hotel traveler programs, including JetBlue TrueBlue and Marriott Bonvoy™

Pay Yourself Back statement credits, with eligible categories including grocery stores (Sapphire only), dining (Sapphire only), home improvement stores (Sapphire only), select online advertising and shipping expenses (Ink Business Preferred and Ink Plus® Business Card* only) and contributions to a dozen eligible charities (all CUR cards except Ink Business Cash and Unlimited).

Cash back outside of Pay Yourself Back

Gift cards

Merchandise *The Ink Plus® Business Card is no longer accepting new applicants.

What are Chase Ultimate Rewards points worth?

Chase Ultimate Rewards points are some of the most valuable credit card rewards. Points have a standard 1:1 value when you choose to redeem for statement credits, gift cards (unless there’s a sale) and transfers to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs. One-to-one value means that 1 point is worth a penny. When it comes to loyalty program transfers, it simply means 1 point is still worth 1 point with the partner. So 1,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points equals a $10 statement credit or 1,000 partner miles/points. In order to increase the value of your Ultimate Rewards points by 25% or 50%, you’ll need to have a card that boosts the value of points. Here’s a breakdown of eligible card and their added value: Chase Sapphire Preferred : 25%

25% Chase Sapphire Reserve : 50%

50% Ink Business Preferred: 25% To receive the extra value, you must redeem points for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards or Pay Yourself Back statement credits.

How to transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points

