Limited time offer: Save 10% on gift cards via Chase Ultimate Rewards

Gift cards are one of the most-requested holiday gifts, according to the National Retail Federation, and Chase is currently offering a 10% discount on select gift cards through December 2019. All Chase Ultimate Rewards® card members are eligible to receive the 10% discount, except where noted below.

Eligible cards include: Chase Freedom®, Chase Freedom Unlimited®, Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card, Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card and Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card.

The offer is for a 10% discount on the following gift cards when you redeem your reward points through Chase Ultimate Rewards®:

American Eagle

Autozone

BJ's Restaurant

Bloomin' Brands (5% discount)

Bob Evans

Build-a-Bear

Dave & Buster's

Domino's

Fandango

GameStop (Sapphire only)

H&M

Happy Dining

Happy Moments

Happy Rewards

Krispy Kreme

Microsoft XBOX

Regal Entertainment (Sapphire only)

SpaFinder

Staples (Ink only)

Steak 'N' Shake

Ulta (Freedom & Sapphire only)

Wayfair (10% discount ends 12/15)

Whole Foods (Freedom & Ink only)

To take advantage of this offer, log into your account and click on "Ultimate Rewards®" then "Shop Gift Cards." You can navigate to "Recommendations" and sort by "Sale."

Minimum gift card redemption amounts vary by merchant, but many cards have $15 or $25 minimums. The value of one point is worth a penny. For example, a $25 H&M gift card would typically cost 25,000 points, but with the promo it's 22,500 points.

Gift cards are shipped, so you'll need to plan ahead if you want to use them as gifts for the holidays. Standard shipping is free and takes six to 10 days, while rush shipping costs $10 and takes three to six days. The Chase Ultimate Rewards® site states you must place your gift card order by 12/10 to ensure delivery by 12/21.

Note that there are limited gift card quantities available, so some offers may be pulled prior to 12/31/19.

Information about the Chase Freedom® and Chase Sapphire Reserve® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.