There are so many credit cards available to consumers that it can be hard to choose the best card. There's no "one size fits all" credit card, but instead options for different types of people — whether you're a foodie, road warrior, traveler or someone looking to build credit. A little research can help you find a card that's specifically designed for your lifestyle. To determine which cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed 234 credit cards available in the U.S. that anyone can apply for. When comparing rewards cards, we used a sample budget based on the latest spending data available from the location intelligence firm Esri to break down how much money each card could net you over the course of five years. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best cards.) The cards we selected also provide numerous additional benefits, such as annual statement credits, discounts at select retailers, insurance and more that make using a credit card truly worthwhile. These cards can be a great way to save money, especially since the average American spending budget is around $21,852 a year, according to the latest spending data available from Esri. In order to get the most benefit from your card, you want to make sure you practice responsible credit behavior, such as paying off your balance on time and in full each month and avoiding overspending and falling into debt. Below, CNBC Select rounded up the best credit cards of October 2019 that can help you build credit, save on interest charges and earn you over $2,000 in cash back over five years.

Here are the best credit cards of October 2019:

Best cash-back credit card: Alliant Cashback Visa® Signature Credit Card Learn More Information about the Alliant Cashback Visa® Signature Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3% unlimited cash back on all purchases during the first year; 2.5% on all purchases after

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $99, waived the first year

Intro APR None

Balance transfer fee 3%

Variable APR 12.24% to 15.24%

Foreign transaction fee None

Estimated cash back earned after 1 year $656

Estimated cash back earned after 5 years $2,445

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 3% cash back on all purchases during your first year

2.5% cash back on all purchases after year one

Annual fee is waived the first year

Simple cash-back program that doesn’t require activation or spending caps

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons $99 annual fee after the first year

No welcome bonus

Who's this for? The Alliant Cashback Visa® Signature Card ranks as CNBC Select's best cash-back card, even with its $99 annual fee (waived the first year). This card earns the average American the most cash back compared to other cards with an estimated $656 after the first year and $2,445 after five years. Cardholders earn an industry leading 2.5% cash back on every purchase. And, during your first year from account opening, you earn 3% cash back on all purchases. Beyond rewards, this card has a competitive 12.24% to 15.24% variable APR, which is helpful if you wind up carrying a balance (though we always recommend paying on time and in full to avoid interest altogether). This card also has no foreign transaction fees and comes with travel benefits, such as travel accident coverage, roadside assistance and auto rental collision damage waiver. You have to become a member of Alliant Credit Union and open an account. The easiest way to become a member is by supporting Alliant's partner charity, Foster Care to Success. You don't need to pay the charity directly — Alliant pays $5 on your behalf when you apply to join the credit union. Membership is also open to family members of current members, employees of partner organizations or those who live or work in qualifying towns and communities near Chicago's O'Hare International airport. read more Learn More Information about the Alliant Cashback Visa® Signature Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Best rewards and travel credit card: American Express® Gold Card Apply Now On American Express's secure website. Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide and shop at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then it drops to 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 35,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Variable APR See rates and fees

Foreign transaction fee None

Additional travel perks Up to $100 credit in airline fees, up to $120 in dining credits at participating partners and up to $100 hotel credit

Estimated rewards earned after 1 year $806*

Estimated rewards earned after 5 years $2,631

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong rewards on travel spending with 4X points earned on dining worldwide and 3X points earned on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com

Cardmembers receive annual statement credits to help cover travel and dining costs

35,000 Membership Rewards® points welcome bonus after you spend $2,000 within first 3 months

Baggage insurance plan covers up to $1,250 for carry-on baggage and up to $500 for checked baggage that is damaged, lost or stolen

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons No introductory APR period

$250 annual fee

American Express isn’t as widely accepted as Visa or Mastercard

Who's this for? If you love food and travel, the American Express® Gold Card could be the ideal rewards card for you. Whether you dine out or cook at home, this card earns a competitive 4X points per dollar spent at restaurants worldwide and 4X points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X). Plus, travelers can benefit from the 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com. The value of Membership Rewards® points varies depending on how cardholders redeem them. You can use them in a variety of ways, from paying with points at checkout at sites like Amazon to redeeming for gift cards or a statement credit to booking travel. See more on how points are calculated. Cardholders also receive an annual dining credit of up to $120 ($10 a month) at participating partners, including Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Boxed and participating Shake Shack locations. Travelers can take advantage of an annual airline fee credit of up to $100 to cover the cost of in-flight food and beverages, seat upgrades and baggage fees. There are also no foreign transaction fees. This card does have a $250 annual fee, but it can easily be offset if you take advantage of all the added card benefits. Just using the $120 dining credit and $100 airline fee credit each year effectively reduces the fee to $30. Then, the rewards you earn help further "pay" for the card. Gold Card members can also participate in Amex Offers, where you can earn statement credits or bonus Membership Rewards® points at select retailers. For example, a recent offer for Wine.com states: "Spend $50 or more, get $10 back." These limited-time offers are location-based and additional terms apply. *First year rewards total incorporates the points earned from the welcome bonus read more Apply Now On American Express's secure website.

read more Apply Now On American Express's secure website.

Best balance-transfer credit card: Amex EveryDay® Credit Card Learn More Information about the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers

Transfer timeline Balances must be transferred within 60 days from account opening

Variable APR 14.74% to 25.74%

Balance transfer fee $0

Rewards 2X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1X), 1X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 10,000 Membership Rewards® points after you make $1,000 in purchases in your first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Estimated total fees and interest on debt repayment $369

Estimated rewards earned after 5 years $1,444

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros 15 months of no interest on balance transfers

No balance transfer fee

No annual fee

Rewards program and welcome bonus, which is rare among no-fee balance transfer cards

20% extra point bonus when you make 20 or more purchases in a billing period Cons 2.7% foreign transaction fee

Who's this for? If you want to maximize savings with a balance transfer, consider a card that has no balance transfer fee, such as the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card. Unlike many balance transfer cards that charge a 3% to 5% fee per transfer, this card has no fee. If you transfer $5,000 to this card, you'd avoid a $150 fee that you'd pay if you had a card with a 3% balance transfer fee. You can also benefit from no interest for the first 15 months on balance transfers and purchases (then 14.74% to 25.74% variable APR). This is a longer-than-average intro period, providing extra time for you to pay off debt when you make sizeable, monthly payments toward your balance. All balance transfers must take place within the first 60 days from account opening to qualify for the introductory period. This card also has no annual fee and a rewards program: Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1X) and 1X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on all other purchases. And when you make 20 or more purchases in a billing period you receive 20% extra points. Cardholders can also take advantage of premium Amex perks, including discounts at select merchants via Amex Offers, car rental loss and damage insurance, travel accident insurance, free two-day shipping at select online retailers with ShopRunner and cell phone protection. read more Learn More Information about the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Our methodology

To determine which cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed 234 of the most popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. We also estimated how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee. Our final picks are weighted heavily toward the highest five-year returns, since it's generally wise to hold onto a credit card for years. This method also avoids giving an unfair advantage to cards with large welcome bonuses. For balance transfer cards, we used a Bankrate calculator to tally the interest rates and fees you could incur if you transferred $6,028, the average balance Americans carry on their credit cards in 2019, according to Experian. If the average consumer with a $6,028 balance on their credit card pays $200 each month, they will spend $1,911 in additional interest, assuming the average 17.7% APR. And it will take them 40 months — more than three years — to pay off that debt. With four of the five cards featured on this list, if you take full advantage of the intro APR period and pay $200 per month, you'll pay less than $450 in interest and cut your repayment time in half to 20 months. That's a significant savings. For the cards that offered a rewards program, we also estimated how much cash back you might earn over a five year period. CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2018 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here. Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $21,852 in retail spending. This budget is comprised of the most common spending categories, including groceries ($5,019), gas ($2,394), dining out ($3,365), travel ($2,154), utilities ($4,959) and general purchases ($3,961). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses. CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee. It's important to note the value of a point or mile varies from card to card and based on how you redeem them. When we calculated the estimated returns, we assumed that cardholders are redeeming points/miles for a typical maximum value of 1 cent per point or mile. (Extreme optimizers might be able to achieve more value.) When choosing the best balance transfer card, we focused on the card that provides consumers with the cheapest way to pay off their debt rather than the number of rewards they could potentially earn. When you're in credit card debt, your primary focus should be repayment. Earning rewards should be seen as a bonus, and you don't want to spend beyond your means in order to earn points. The five-year rewards total and the interest rate and fees estimates are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending and debt. You may earn a higher or lower return depending on your spending habits.

For rates and fees of the American Express® Gold Card, please click here. For rates and fees of the Amex Everyday® Credit Card, please click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.