Flight delays are increasing: The best credit cards with trip delay insurance have you covered when the airlines don't

Travel disruptions are stressful enough without having to worry about the potential extra expenses associated with waiting for a later flight. Depending on what credit card you used to pay for the trip, you may be protected. Many of the best travel credit cards come with built-in trip delay insurance. This coverage reimburses the cardholder when a trip is delayed — regardless of whether the delay was within the travel provider's control — and covers expenses such as meals, hotels, toiletries and transportation. And it doesn't only apply to delayed flights — all sorts of land, water and air bookings qualify. If you'd like to know more about this benefit, CNBC Select has the details on how this travel protection works and the best credit cards to get if you want trip delay insurance.

Best credit cards for trip delay insurance

Best overall

You don't need a rewards credit card loaded with luxury perks (and a big annual fee) in order to have access to trip delay insurance. The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card has a reasonable $95 annual fee and comes stocked with all sorts of travel protections, including a trip delay benefit. And the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Card comes with trip delay insurance and no annual fee. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card : You can be reimbursed up to $500 per ticket for reasonable expenses resulting from a covered delay of 12 hours or more, or a delay that requires an overnight stay. Coverage applies to the cardholder, spouse and dependent children under 26 years old.

You can be reimbursed up to $500 per ticket for reasonable expenses resulting from a covered delay of 12 hours or more, or a delay that requires an overnight stay. Coverage applies to the cardholder, spouse and dependent children under 26 years old. Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card: You can be reimbursed up to $500 per ticket for reasonable expenses resulting from a covered delay of 12 hours or more, or a delay that requires an overnight stay.

Best for businesses

To qualify for a small business credit card, you need to run a small business, side hustle or have a freelance gig. The quality of your trip delay coverage depends on which business travel credit card you have. The Chase Ink Business Preferred has a lower $95 annual fee, but its trip delay insurance only kicks in after a delay of 12+ hours (or an overnight stay). The American Express Business Platinum card has more robust coverage that applies for delays of 6+ hours, but it has a higher $695 annual fee (see rates and fees). Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card : You can be reimbursed up to $500 per ticket for reasonable expenses resulting from a covered delay of 12 hours or more, or a delay that requires an overnight stay. Coverage applies to the cardholder, spouse and children under 22 years old.

You can be reimbursed up to $500 per ticket for reasonable expenses resulting from a covered delay of 12 hours or more, or a delay that requires an overnight stay. Coverage applies to the cardholder, spouse and children under 22 years old. The Business Platinum Card® from American Express: Cardholders and eligible family members, can be reimbursed up to $500 per covered trip (up to two claims per 12 months). Eligible family members include spouses and domestic partners and unmarried dependent children up to 19 years old (under 26 years old for full-time college students). Coverage applies to an eligible trip that is delayed more than six hours. Terms apply.

How trip delay reimbursement works

Credit card trip delay insurance reimburses you for eligible expenses you incur when a covered delay occurs on a trip you paid for (all of or part of the trip, depending on the coverage) with a card that has this benefit. This includes award travel when you pay with the points associated with that specific card. Your booking just needs to be operated by a "common carrier" to qualify, which includes commercial airlines, trains, cruises and buses. The only major exceptions are local buses and trains, as well as rental vehicles. You'll typically be reimbursed up to a certain amount per ticket and the coverage applies to the cardholder, spouse or domestic partner and eligible dependents. You can be reimbursed for reasonable expenses that aren't covered by the travel provider or other insurance, including lodging, meals, medications and toiletries. However, this type of coverage won't reimburse you for prepaid expenses. Trip delay coverage only applies to covered delays. Covered delay reasons include anything from inclement weather to mechanical issues to system outages. In order to be reimbursed for extra expenses, the delay typically must require an overnight stay or be at least 6 hours or 12 hours long (depending on the card). In addition, any delay due to a covered hazard that was made known or was public prior to departure is not eligible for coverage.

How to file a trip delay claim

Whenever you have a qualifying trip delay, you'll want to be on top of collecting all of the right documentation. The first step is to call your card issuer to have them put you in touch with a trip delay insurance benefits administrator. The benefits administrator can provide you with a detailed list of exactly what you need to submit when you file a claim. You'll typically need the following: Proof the trip was charged to your card

Receipts for the additional expenses

Documentation from the travel provider with the reason for the delay

A copy of your ticket or original itinerary Be sure to ask how long you have to file a claim and submit the necessary documentation. You'll typically have to contact the claims administrator within 30 to 60 days and submit your documentation within 100 to 180 days depending on the card issuer.

FAQs

What is the difference between trip interruption and trip delay insurance?

Trip delay coverage only covers costs from temporary setbacks, whereas trip interruption insurance covers unused prepaid expenses if you have to end your trip early. Trip interruption insurance may also reimburse you for additional travel you need to book.

How do I prove my flight delay for insurance?

When you file a trip delay claim you will need documentation of the delay, such as your original boarding pass and the boarding pass showing the new departure time. You'll also want a statement of delay form from the travel provider that details the reason for the delay because you'll need to be able to prove it was a covered delay.

What is covered by trip delay insurance?

Trip delay insurance reimburses you for reasonable expenses you incur during a covered delay up to the maximum coverage amount. Covered expenses typically include meals, lodging, toiletries and medication.

Bottom line

Depending on what credit card you have, you may not need to pay extra for travel insurance. Some credit cards have built-in protections such as trip delay insurance. When you pay for your travel with a credit card that has trip delay insurance, you're automatically protected. That means you can be reimbursed for eligible expenses if your travel is delayed.

Our methodology

To determine which cards are best for trip delay protection benefits, CNBC Select analyzed over 230 of the most popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including: rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date. For rates and fees of the Platinum Card® from American Express, click here. For rates and fees of the Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here. *For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply *For the American Express products listed on this page, the maximum benefit amount for Trip Cancellation and Interruption Insurance is $10,000 per Covered Trip and $20,000 per Eligible Card per 12 consecutive month period. Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by New Hampshire Insurance Company, an AIG Company.

