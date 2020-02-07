How does credit card travel insurance work?

Vacation should be relaxing, but there are plenty of things that can go wrong: Your flight is delayed or your luggage gets lost. You may wind up booking last-minute hotel accommodations or repurchasing the lost items, and find yourself spending a lot of extra money you didn't plan for.
But it can be a lot less expensive managing these travel disruptions if you paid for eligible travel, such as the flight, hotel or car rental, with a credit card. Many of the best travel credit cards offer travel insurance that can cover the cost of unexpected expenses.
The specific terms of the travel insurance benefits vary by card issuer. In most cases, you have to pay for your trip in full with your credit card, though some card issuers only may require a portion of the trip to be paid with the eligible card. And card issuers often implement different limitations on the coverage you receive and what expenses are eligible for protection. Make sure you review the specific terms before booking travel.
Below, CNBC Select reviews the types of travel insurance offered as a credit card benefit, along with a list of cards that provide these kinds of travel protections.
If you've ever rented a car before, you've likely received a long agreement with various terms of the rental. One of the options the salesperson often tries to push is car rental insurance. But signing up for the insurance may not be necessary if you're using the right credit card.
Credit card car rental insurance often covers you and additional drivers added to the rental agreement. Coverage is for damage or theft of the rental car up to a certain dollar amount.
There are two types of car rental insurance: primary and secondary.
In order to take advantage of car rental insurance, you need to decline the rental company's insurance and pay for the entire car rental with your eligible card.
If you're traveling on a common carrier (airplane, train, bus) and your luggage is lost or delayed, you may receive reimbursement through credit card baggage insurance. This may also be referred to as lost luggage reimbursement or baggage delay insurance.
If your flight is significantly delayed, you may have to scramble to make last-minute arrangements, such as booking a hotel and buying additional meals. These unexpected expenses can add up to hundreds of dollars pretty quickly.
If your credit card offers trip delay insurance, you may be reimbursed for lodging and meals up to a certain dollar amount per common carrier ticket, such as an airplane, bus or train ticket, when your trip is delayed a certain number of hours.
There's any number of events that could occur that would force you to cancel your trip or cut it short. If you didn't pay for travel insurance, you could be out a lot of money for missing out on part or all of your trip.
However, some credit cards offer trip cancellation or trip interruption insurance that may provide reimbursement if you need to cancel your trip due to sickness, severe weather or other covered situations.
While you may not want to think about accidents that can occur when you travel, events may be out of your hands. If you or an immediate family member gets hurt, it can lead to unexpected expenses.
If you purchase your trip with a credit card that offers travel accident insurance, you may be covered for certain situations, such as accidental death or dismemberment, or a loss of speech, sight or hearing, experienced while on a common carrier (air, bus, train or cruise transportation) or during a covered trip.
Another benefit a few cards provide is emergency evacuation insurance, which differs from travel accident insurance. If you or an immediate family member become sick or are injured during a trip and you require an emergency evacuation, you may be covered for eligible medical services and transportation.
Take note that coverage is secondary to any valid and collectible insurance or other reimbursement.