These are the 4 best motorcycle insurance companies to cover your bike

Whatever type of motorcycle you have in your garage, chances are that you need insurance to cover it. Almost all states require you to have coverage on your motorcycle, and it can benefit you in a variety of situations. Whether you’re a first-time owner or a veteran rider, your insurance coverage is an important part of your motorcycle setup. Standard motorcycle insurance policies include bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage, which pay for any damages you may cause to others, but there are a number of optional coverages available as well, such as comprehensive and collision coverage. Here, CNBC Select analyzed motorcycle insurance companies and picked out the four that stand out for their availability, discounts, financial strength and coverage (see our methodology for more information on how we made this list).

Best motorcycle insurance

Best overall

State Farm Motorcycle Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Policy highlights Offers coverage for a variety of two- and three-wheeled vehicles licensed for public road use. Comprehensive and collision insurance offers coverage for gear like helmets and protective clothing and roadside assistance coverage.

App available Yes Pros Service from one of the largest auto insurers in the US

Strong ratings for customer service and financial strength Cons Quotes not available online Learn More View More

Who’s this for? As one of the largest insurers in the nation, State Farm is widely available and offers coverage options for all types of motorcycle owners. Standout benefits: State Farm offers a variety of other coverages for your home, car and other types of vehicles, giving you the opportunity to bundle your policies and save. Some motorcycle insurance policies also come with roadside assistance coverage. [ Jump to more details ]

Progressive Motorcycle Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Policy highlights Progressive motorcycle insurance offers full replacement cost coverage and covers OEM parts as a standard part of their motorcycle policies. Optional coverage choices include coverage for contents carried on your bike, like phones and camping equipment.

App available Yes Pros Many options to customize your policy

A variety of discounts are available Cons Not available in Massachusetts Learn More View More

Who’s this for? Anyone who needs to cover vintage motorcycles, sport bikes, cruisers and more can find coverage through Progressive. With a wide variety of vehicles covered and many opportunities to save, Progressive’s motorcycle insurance offers flexibility and affordability. Standout benefits: Progressive offers 11 different discounts, including ones for bundling your insurance policies, completing a safety course, being a responsible driver, paying in full, paying on time and even for switching or transferring from another company. Progressive also offers small and large accident forgiveness and disappearing deductibles. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for bundling

Geico motorcycle insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Policy highlights Geico boasts strong rankings for financial strength and customer auto claims satisfaction. It covers bikes of many sizes and shapes, and coverage is available in all 50 states.

App available Yes Pros Highly rated for financial strength

Covers a wide variety of motorcycles Cons Limited additional coverage options Learn More View More

Who’s this for? Geico could be a good option for those who also own a car and want to bundle their auto and motorcycle insurance policies. It was one of CNBC Select’s top picks for car insurance and could help customers save while managing their policies together. Standout benefits: Geico’s motorcycle insurance is available in all 50 states, and also offers seven different discounts. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for discounts

Harley-Davidson motorcycle insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Policy highlights Harley-Davidson is a recognizable name within the motorcycle community that also offers insurance. Available in 48 states, the brand offers coverage for a number of types of motorcycles, including trikes, sport bikes, and cruisers.

App available Yes Pros 13 discounts available Cons No other types of insurance sold Learn More View More

Who’s this for? For those who want to save money on their motorcycle insurance, Harley-Davidson offers a total of 13 discounts, including a discount for those who have a long history of riding, are members of the Harley Owners Group and for those with a motorcycle endorsement on their driver’s license. Standout benefits: Harley-Davidson insurance covers a wide variety of types of motorcycles, making it a good option for enthusiasts with highly specific bikes. You don't need to own a Harley-Davidson to enroll for coverage — Harley-Davidson Insurance is available for almost all makes and models. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our top motorcycle insurance companies

State Farm motorcycle insurance

State Farm is available nationwide and offers many other lines of insurance to allow for bundling, including auto insurance, homeowners insurance, small business insurance, life insurance and more. It’s rated highly in its auto claims customer satisfaction, has an A- rating from the BBB and is highly rated by AM Best for financial strength. States available Not disclosed Discounts available Not disclosed Other factors to consider You’ll need to contact an agent in order to get a quote. [ Return to summary ]

Progressive motorcycle insurance

Progressive is well-regarded for its breadth of policies and availability. Progressive's motorcycle insurance policies offer some impressive features, including full replacement cost without depreciation for parts and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts coverage. It also offers many different easy-to-attain discounts. States available 49, not available in Massachusetts Discounts available 11, including discounts for motorcycle endorsements and association memberships Other factors to consider Progressive offers coverage for a wide variety of motorcycles, including vintage motorcycles, scooters and mopeds, and custom bikes. [ Return to summary ]

Geico motorcycle insurance

Geico has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best and is competitive for customer satisfaction. It insures a wide variety of bikes including cruisers, touring bikes, sport bikes and custom motorcycles. Geico also offers several different motorcycle specialty coverages, such as accessories coverage and helmet coverage, and offers ATV and scooter insurance. States available 50 Discounts available 7 Other factors to consider Geico offers other insurance policies like homeowners insurance, renters insurance and auto insurance to bundle your coverage and save. [ Return to summary ]

Harley-Davidson motorcycle insurance

Harley-Davidson insurance, underwritten by the Sentry Insurance Group, offers coverage for a variety of motorcycles — no matter the make or model — and with many different money-saving discounts. Harley-Davidson also promises to use genuine replacement parts for repairs. States available 48, not available in Alaska, Hawaii, or Washington, DC Discounts available 13, including discounts for Harley Owners Group members, on-time payment discounts and military and law enforcement discounts Other factors to consider Harley-Davidson doesn’t offer any other types of insurance, so you’ll have to manage other things like car insurance policies separately. [ Return to summary ]

FAQs

What does motorcycle insurance cover?

When shopping for motorcycle insurance, you’ll want a policy that covers the following: Bodily injury and property damage liability coverage: This coverage can help pay for damages to other vehicles and injuries if you’re liable for an accident.

This coverage can help pay for damages to other vehicles and injuries if you’re liable for an accident. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: This type of insurance can help if you’re hit by an uninsured person, or someone who doesn’t have enough coverage to pay for your injuries.

This type of insurance can help if you’re hit by an uninsured person, or someone who doesn’t have enough coverage to pay for your injuries. Comprehensive and collision coverage: Comprehensive coverage can cover things like theft or vandalism, while collision coverage pays out when your motorcycle is damaged in an accident. Comprehensive and collision coverage isn't required for motorcycles, but can be helpful in these situations. Additionally, some insurers offer coverage to protect your bike and your gear. Here are a few things to consider if you’re looking to enhance your coverage: Custom parts and equipment coverage: If you’ve spent a lot of money on upgrading your bike with parts and accessories, it might be worth covering them. You might be able to purchase extra coverage for these upgrades depending on your state and insurer.

If you’ve spent a lot of money on upgrading your bike with parts and accessories, it might be worth covering them. You might be able to purchase extra coverage for these upgrades depending on your state and insurer. Coverage for riding gear: Some insurers offer coverage for your gear, including your helmet and boots.

Some insurers offer coverage for your gear, including your helmet and boots. Roadside assistance: If your ride breaks down, you may be able to get help with roadside assistance.

Which motorcycles are the most expensive to insure?

Sports bikes are generally the most expensive type of motorcycles to insure. However, many factors, including your age, location and the amount of experience you have riding might also influence the price you’ll pay for coverage.

How can I lower my motorcycle insurance cost?

There are several ways to lower the price you’ll pay for coverage. Some common options include: Paying your premium in full. Generally, insurers offer a discount for those who opt to pay their full bill.

Generally, insurers offer a discount for those who opt to pay their full bill. Shopping around for coverage. Each insurance company considers your personal information and data differently, so getting quotes from several different insurers could help you make sure you’re getting the best deal for you.

Each insurance company considers your personal information and data differently, so getting quotes from several different insurers could help you make sure you’re getting the best deal for you. Take a motorcycle course. Insurers may offer you a discount if you take a motorcycle riding course.

Is motorcycle insurance required?

Almost all states (except Florida) require motorcycle insurance before you can legally register your bike. However, the amount of insurance required varies by state. And, having insurance can help protect you financially if you’re involved in an accident.

