The cheapest auto insurance companies to cover your car without breaking your budget

Auto insurance is a necessity for many Americans. But it can also be quite costly, with the average car owner spending just over $2,000 a year for full coverage, or $622 for minimum coverage according to Bankrate. Premiums can vary significantly by state since each has different requirements on how much coverage is necessary. In most states, car insurance is a requirement. But it can also provide valuable financial protection for a variety of situations. Depending on the type of coverage you decide to get, auto insurance can help protect your wallet from taking a hit if you're involved in a fender bender or have your car stolen. It's worth noting that your auto insurance costs can vary based on a number of other factors, including your credit score, age and driving history, to name a few. If you're looking for the cheapest car insurance, CNBC Select has chosen some of the best companies for affordable coverage based on cost and service.

Cheapest car insurance companies

Best overall: Geico

Geico Best for minimum coverage: Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners Best for customer satisfaction: Amica

Amica Best for military members and veterans: USAA

Best overall

Geico Auto Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Geico coverage and services are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and there are 16 different types of discounts available. In addition to the standard coverage options, Geico offers various optional add-ons, such as emergency roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement and mechanical breakdown insurance. See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Lowest average rates

Inclusive coverage options, including high-risk drivers

Available nationwide Cons High premiums for high-risk drivers

Fewer branches for in-person services Learn More View More

Geico is also rated best overall in our list of best car insurance, so it's a strong bet for both customer service and competitive pricing. With high ratings for customer satisfaction and a wide range of financial products to bundle car insurance and save, Geico takes our top spot for the best cheap car insurance companies. It also offers the most affordable average annual premium for full coverage car insurance of the companies we reviewed, including 16 different types of discounts available. Average annual premium for minimum coverage: $373 Average annual premium for full coverage: $1,353

Best for minimum coverage

Auto-Owners Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Auto-Owners offers affordable premiums with high customer satisfaction ratings. There are 12 different types of discounts available, as well as various other types of insurance besides auto. See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Offers at-fault accident forgiveness as an add-on

High customer satisfaction scores from JD Power

Low NAIC complaint index score Cons Only available in 26 states

Quotes must be obtained through an agent Learn More View More

Auto-Owners offers affordable car insurance for those looking for minimum coverage — the lowest average premium for the companies we reviewed. While it's not available in all states, Auto-Owners auto insurance is highly rated by AM Best for financial strength. CNBC Select also selected Auto-Owners insurance as one of the top picks for young adult drivers and seniors. Average annual premium for minimum coverage: $325 Average annual premium for full coverage: $1,361

Best for customer satisfaction

Amica Auto Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Policy highlights Amica offers a variety of auto insurance policies to fit your coverage needs. The company also offers a total of 18 discounts, including discounts for bundling and for students.

App available Yes Pros Highly rated by J.D. Power for auto claims satisfaction Cons Not available in all 50 states Learn More View More

Amica takes the top spot in J.D. Power's Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, scoring 903 out of 1,000 possible points. It also offers rates lower than many of the other companies we considered. In addition to discounts for bundling, it offers discounts for families, how you drive, what you drive and how you pay. Average annual premium for minimum coverage: $429 Average annual premium for full coverage: $1,467

Best for military members and veterans

USAA Auto Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights USAA's auto insurance is available in all 50 states, Washington D.C. and some international locations. In addition to low rates and coverage options for unique circumstances, such as for active-duty members, customers have access to an intuitive mobile app. See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Lowest average premium for minimum coverage

Highest customer satisfaction ranking

Superior discounts for military members Cons Only available to military members, veterans and their immediate family members Learn More View More

USAA's high customer satisfaction ratings and relatively low rates have earned it top spots on several of our best auto insurance lists. However, only some are eligible — USAA limits eligibility to those who are current and former military members and their spouses and children. For those who are eligible, USAA offers competitive average auto insurance rates. Average annual premium for minimum coverage: $371 Average annual premium for full coverage: $1,361

FAQs

How do I get cheap car insurance?

To get the best cheap car insurance, you'll want to do your research and shop around. Every car insurance company considers your information differently, including things like your driving history and the type of car you're insuring, among other factors. To shop for car insurance, you'll want to get quotes from several different insurers, making sure that you're getting the same amount of coverage and types of coverage in each quote. Once you have several quotes on hand, compare the premium, or the price you pay for coverage, to find the one that offers the most coverage for your money.

How can I make car insurance cheaper?

Many factors go into your car insurance price, including some factors that you can change and some that are out of your control. That said, it is possible to do a few things to make your car insurance cheaper, including: Raise your credit score. In many states, your credit score is a factor that insurance companies can use when pricing your car insurance policy. Generally, those with higher credit scores are offered lower premiums. To raise your credit score, make payments on time, pay attention to your credit utilization rate, and check your credit report for errors.

In many states, your credit score is a factor that insurance companies can use when pricing your car insurance policy. Generally, those with higher credit scores are offered lower premiums. To raise your credit score, make payments on time, pay attention to your credit utilization rate, and check your credit report for errors. Bundle your insurance policies. Many insurers offer more types of coverage than just car insurance, and some offer savings for buying two or more insurance policies at the same company, also called bundling. To take advantage of this discount, shop for your homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or condo insurance with your auto insurance.

Many insurers offer more types of coverage than just car insurance, and some offer savings for buying two or more insurance policies at the same company, also called bundling. To take advantage of this discount, shop for your homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or condo insurance with your auto insurance. Look for discounts. Most auto insurers offer various types of discounts. In addition to bundling, they may be discounts for safe driving, automatic payments, paying on time and insuring multiple cars.

What cars are cheaper to insure?

The type of car you plan to insure will also have an effect on the amount you'll pay for coverage. Generally, luxury vehicles and sports cars are more expensive to insure since they have higher repair costs. Some of the cheapest car insurance rates are for smaller SUVs. Whether you're insuring a top-of-the-line sportscar or an everyday sedan, make sure to shop around for car insurance to get the best deal for your car.

Average cost of car insurance

Here's an overview of the average car insurance costs by state. Premiums can vary significantly by state due to varying regulations and requirements.

State Average annual cost for full coverage Average annual cost for minimum coverage Alabama $1,843 $441 Alaska $1,946 $421 Arizona $1,810 $587 Arkansas $1,907 $443 California $2,291 $636 Colorado $2,121 $500 Connecticut $1,533 $620 Delaware $2,103 $801 Florida $3,183 $1,128 Georgia $2,085 $639 Hawaii $1,275 $344 Idaho $1,133 $267 Illinois $1,806 $552 Indiana $1,295 $327 Iowa $1,315 $223 Kansas $1,878 $416 Kentucky $2,124 $678 Louisiana $2,909 $815 Maine $941 $225 Maryland $1,971 $815 Massachusetts $1,262 $429 Michigan $2,691 $1,104 Minnesota $1,760 $585 Mississippi $1,771 $446 Missouri $1,943 $490 Montana $1,889 $310 Nebraska $1,624 $359 Nevada $2,779 $973 New Hampshire $1,262 $319 New Jersey $1,754 $782 New Mexico $1,591 $346 New York $3,139 $1,371 North Carolina $1,446 $432 North Dakota $1,302 $269 Ohio $1,266 $338 Oklahoma $1,998 $406 Oregon $1,415 $616 Pennsylvania $2,040 $428 Rhode Island $1,886 $551 South Carolina $1,532 $524 South Dakota $1,553 $276 Tennessee $1,429 $371 Texas $2,019 $565 Utah $1,510 $539 Vermont $1,061 $238 Virginia $1,439 $494 Washington $1,410 $515 Washington D.C. $2,072 $607 West Virginia $1,580 $421 Wisconsin $1,292 $358 Wyoming $1,582 $263

Source: Bankrate.com

Bottom line

Auto insurance can be a big expense, but it doesn't have to be. Shopping around for coverage by getting multiple quotes and comparing them could help make sure you get the best deal for you.

Our methodology

To determine the best cheap car insurance companies, CNBC Select looked at many U.S. car insurance companies with competitive prices. When narrowing down and selecting the best cheap car insurance companies, we focused on the average cost of both full-coverage auto insurance policies and minimum coverage auto insurance policies. We then considered coverage types, availability of coverage, and customer satisfaction using data from AM Best, J.D. Power's Auto Claims Satisfaction Study rankings, and car insurance premium data from Bankrate.com. Average annual premium data is based on a 40-year-old driver with a 2021 Toyota Camry, a clean driving record and good credit, and the following limits: $100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

After reviewing the above factors, we sorted our recommendations by best overall, best for minimum coverage, best for customer satisfaction, and best for military members and veterans. Note that the premiums and policy structures advertised for car insurance companies are subject to fluctuate in accordance with the company's policies.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.