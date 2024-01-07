Should you get comprehensive car insurance?

Buying car insurance can be a confusing process, from what kind of coverage to get to how much to pay for premiums and deductibles. Almost all states require some amount of liability insurance to cover injuries or damage you cause in a car accident, including to other drivers and their passengers. But there are also optional policies — like comprehensive insurance, which pays for damages unrelated to a collision. Here's what you need to know about comprehensive car insurance, including what it covers and how to decide if it's right for you.

What is comprehensive car insurance?

Comprehensive insurance pays for almost any non-collision-related damage or loss, including hail, fire, vandalism, fallen tree branches, theft and hitting an animal. Without it, you'll need to pay out of pocket. With it, repairs and replacements are covered, regardless of fault. Comprehensive car insurance is generally bundled with collision insurance, which pays to repair or replace your car if it's damaged in a collision with another vehicle or object. If you're in the market for auto insurance, CNBC Select recommends Geico and Nationwide for their reasonable rates, high customer service ratings and widespread availability.

What is the difference between collision and comprehensive coverage?

Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your car after an accident with another vehicle or object, generally regardless of fault. A comprehensive policy covers other scenarios, including vandalism, theft, and natural disasters. Both cover your vehicle up to its actual cash value, or the cost to replace the vehicle minus depreciation. In addition, both have deductibles — or an amount you are responsible for before the insurance company will issue payment, which can range from $100 to $2,000.



Your deductible is determined when you buy a policy and, in general, the lower the premium, the higher the deductible. Typically, collision and comprehensive coverage are sold together. Along with liability insurance and any coverage your state requires, they're part of full coverage car insurance. According to Bankrate, the average full-coverage premium is $168 a month, while minimum, liability-only coverage averages about $52 per month.

Do I need comprehensive coverage?

Whether comprehensive coverage makes sense for you depends on the value of your vehicle, how you're paying for it and your overall financial situation. If you have an auto loan or are leasing your car, you'll probably be required to get comprehensive coverage.

If you don't have cash for repairs, comprehensive coverage could be helpful. But if your car is worth less than ten times your premium, the Insurance Information Institute suggests foregoing it. (You can check the value of your car on sites like Kelley Blue Book.)

Bottom line

Whether your car is stolen or you hit a deer, comprehensive coverage could get you back on the road. But you'll need to consider the value of your vehicle to determine if it's right for you.

