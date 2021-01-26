Here are the 5 best expense tracker apps of 2021

Tracking your spending is often the first step in getting your finances in order. By understanding what you spend money on and how much you spend, you can see exactly where your cash is going and areas where you can cut back.
It's easy to make this part of your everyday routine thanks to expense tracker apps that help you manage your money on the go. These apps certainly overlap with budgeting apps, but while the latter provide a big-picture view of your finances, expense tracker apps put more of an emphasis on your spending. These apps usually categorize your expenses and help you get a good idea of your purchasing behavior.
Whether you want an expense tracker app that easily captures all your transaction data, one that automates the expense reporting process at your job or one that holds you accountable by requiring you to manually input each one of your transactions, there's an app out there for you.
To determine which expense tracker apps are the best overall, CNBC Select reviewed and compared over a dozen apps, looking at their pricing and features. To rank the top five, we only considered apps that focus on expenses, come with low (or no) cost to sign up, are easy to use and can be accessed on multiple devices. We favored those that have a considerable number of user reviews and high ratings.
The five apps we selected for this ranking are either free, offer a free version or have a free trial for users to test out before signing up. They have tens of thousands of reviews in the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android) combined, as well as a rating of 4 stars (out of 5) or higher on both platforms.
Below, CNBC Select reviews the top five expense tracker apps. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best expense tracker apps.)
Free
Shows income, expenses, savings goals, credit score, investments, net worth
Yes, but users can modify
Yes, bank and credit cards
Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)
Verisign scanning, multi-factor authentication and Touch ID mobile access
Get 20 envelopes for free; for unlimited envelopes, you need to upgrade to Goodbudget Plus, which is $7 per month or $60 per year
Allows users to plan their household's spending using the "envelope method," where they allocate a certain amount of their income into categories like groceries, rent and debt payoff. Users are only supposed spend what's in their envelopes and if they go beyond their budget the envelope will show red to indicate that they overspent
Yes, but users can customize
No, users manually create "envelopes" and input their transactions
Has a web-based version, and also offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)
256-bit bank grade encryption in a secure data center
34-day free trial then $84 per year or $11.99 per month (students who provide proof of enrollment get 12 months free)
Instead of using traditional budgeting buckets, users allocate every dollar they earn to something (known as the "zero-based budgeting system" where no dollar is unaccounted for). Every dollar is assigned a "job," whether it's to go toward bills, savings, investments, etc.
No
Yes, bank and credit cards
Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)
Encrypted data, accredited data centers, third-party audits and more
30-day free trial then plan options include: Simple Start for $12.50 per month, Essentials for $20 per month, Plus for $35 per month and Advanced for $75 per month
Tracks your business expenses as they happen, as well as your income. Users can use app to do invoicing, accept payments, manage their cash flow, maximize tax deductions, track travel miles, run reports, send estimates, manage bills and 1099 contractors, plus pay employees
Yes
Yes, bank and credit cards, plus third-party apps like PayPal and Square
Accessible from any web browser and also offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)
Verisign scanning, password-protected login, firewall protected servers and the same encryption technology (128 bit SSL) used by the world's top banks. QuickBooks also offers multiple permission levels that you can set for additional users' access
Free for up to 25 SmartScans of receipts per month. For unlimited SmartScans, pricing is as follows: six-week free trial then for employees, individual pricing is $4.99 per month. For companies, group pricing starts at $5 per user, per month
Individuals can track receipts and submit expenses to their employer. Users scan their receipts and the app will automatically read the receipt then translate it into a logged expense. Also offers mileage and GPS tracking and automatic credit card importing
Yes, but users can customize
Yes, bank and personal/company credit cards
Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)
Two-factor authentication so users input a generated code when logging in; banking data is protected by world-class security standards and compliant with Privacy Shield and GDPR requirements
There's no perfect expense tracking plan that fits everyone. Each person has their own method — unless of course you have no method at all.
While some people may find looking at their monthly credit or debit card statements enough to keep their spending in check, others need something more hands-on. You can opt to track your transactions daily in a spreadsheet or to use technology like an expense tracker app. If you're not sure which is the best program for you, try out a few different methods to see what sticks.
Keeping track of your expenses is an important part of managing your overall finances. While you don't need an app to help you record your purchases, it can certainly come in handy.
Some expense tracker apps automatically sync to your bank accounts and credit cards, which can save you time instead of you having to manually gather all your different credit card statements and such. Other apps help you categorize your spending so you can better understand your purchasing habits. Plus, some of the best expense tracker apps offer educational tools like blogs and courses to help you learn more about budgeting and your money.
To determine which expense tracker apps offer the best user experience, CNBC Select analyzed over a dozen apps offered by the top companies in this market and looked at their pricing, features, user reviews and ratings.
We narrowed down our ranking by only considering apps that primarily focus on expenses, come with low (or no) cost to sign up, are easy to use and can be accessed on multiple devices so are accessible and compatible for most.
The five apps we selected for this ranking are either free, offer a free version or have a free trial for users to test out before signing up.
All of the apps in our round-up have a sizable number of user reviews and high ratings. The apps on this list have tens of thousands of reviews in the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android) combined, as well as a rating over 4 stars (out of 5) on either platform.
Other factors we looked at included apps' security features, user customization and educational tools offered.