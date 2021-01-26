Here are the 5 best expense tracker apps of 2021

Tracking your spending is often the first step in getting your finances in order. By understanding what you spend money on and how much you spend, you can see exactly where your cash is going and areas where you can cut back.

It's easy to make this part of your everyday routine thanks to expense tracker apps that help you manage your money on the go. These apps certainly overlap with budgeting apps, but while the latter provide a big-picture view of your finances, expense tracker apps put more of an emphasis on your spending. These apps usually categorize your expenses and help you get a good idea of your purchasing behavior.

Whether you want an expense tracker app that easily captures all your transaction data, one that automates the expense reporting process at your job or one that holds you accountable by requiring you to manually input each one of your transactions, there's an app out there for you.

To determine which expense tracker apps are the best overall, CNBC Select reviewed and compared over a dozen apps, looking at their pricing and features. To rank the top five, we only considered apps that focus on expenses, come with low (or no) cost to sign up, are easy to use and can be accessed on multiple devices. We favored those that have a considerable number of user reviews and high ratings.

The five apps we selected for this ranking are either free, offer a free version or have a free trial for users to test out before signing up. They have tens of thousands of reviews in the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android) combined, as well as a rating of 4 stars (out of 5) or higher on both platforms.

Below, CNBC Select reviews the top five expense tracker apps. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best expense tracker apps.)