Best small business credit cards of November 2019

If you operate a small business, whether it's part-time or full-time, you may benefit from opening a business credit card. Most issuers have pretty lenient qualification requirements for what's considered a "business owner" and will likely accept your application whether you freelance, sell items online or run a growing company with employees.

The most basic perk of a business credit card is the ability to keep personal and professional expenses separate, which makes things much easier come tax time. Plus, many business cards allow you to open free employee cards, which is a great way to streamline spending and eliminate the hassle of reimbursing employees for business charges made on personal cards.

Business credit cards come in all shapes and sizes, with cards offering rewards, interest-free financing on new purchases, luxurious travel perks, extended warranties, insurance and more. In order to qualify for a business card, you typically need excellent credit (670+ according to Experian), but there are options for business owners with less than stellar credit.

To determine which cards offer the best value overall, CNBC Select reviewed 21 popular options and chose cards that fit into five main categories: cash back, travel, luxury, special financing and fair credit.

Here are CNBC Select's picks for the top business credit cards: