Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
The Chase Ink cards have their best-ever welcome bonus: $900 in cash back with no annual fee
Two popular Chase business cards launched their highest welcome bonuses yet. Here's how to earn them.
Chase just launched new welcome bonuses for two of its Ink Business Credit Cards, and it's their largest sign-up offers yet. In fact, these are some of the best credit card welcome bonuses we've ever seen on the market.
Eligible new card members of the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card can now earn $900 bonus cashback after spending $6,000 in the first three months. That's like earning 15% cash back for your business on purchases you were making anyway. Plus, neither of the cards have an annual fee.
Select details the new bonuses, what you need to know about each card and how to qualify for the welcome bonuses.
Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.
Ink Business Cash and Unlimited welcome bonus
The two Chase Ink Business Credit Cards offering new welcome bonuses are the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card. The offers are the same across both no annual fee cards.
- New bonus: Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.
- Old bonus: Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%); 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%); 1% cash back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers
Regular APR
16.24% - 22.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Terms apply.
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Welcome bonus
Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers
Regular APR
16.24% - 22.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Terms apply.
The new offers are already superior because they provide more cashback and require less spending, but it gets even better.
Although the Ink Business Cash and Unlimited are considered cash-back cards, if you have an eligible Ultimate-Rewards-earning card like the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, you can convert the cashback earned with these cards into transferrable Chase Ultimate Rewards® points.
Many travel rewards enthusiasts value these types of points at two cents apiece, meaning your 90,000 bonus points could be worth $1,800 in travel when transferred to an airline or hotel partner, such as United, Air Canada or Hyatt. If redeem your points through the Chase Ultimate Rewards Travel Portal (similar to Expedia where you can book any type of travel with no black-out dates), 90,000 points will be worth $1,125 or $1,350, depending on which Ultimate-Rewards-earning card you have.
Of course, you can also redeem your Chase Ultimate Rewards® points toward gift cards, Apple purchases, Amazon purchases and much more. And the best part is that credit card sign-up bonuses are generally not considered taxable income since you had to spend money to earn them.
It's rare that credit card issuers present bonuses this good. What makes this offer stand out is its size, reasonable spending requirement and the fact that it's for a card with no annual fee. There are a handful of credit cards that offer 80 to 100,000-point welcome bonuses, but the cards usually have a $500+ annual fee.
Who’s eligible to earn the Ink Business Cash and Unlimited card welcome bonuses?
Even though this is a business credit card, you may still be able to get approved even if you don't think you own a business. Most side-hustles qualify you for a business credit card, like driving for Uber or Lyft, baby sitting, tutoring, reselling items (like on Ebay or Facebook marketplace) and more.
Chase is known for strict eligibility requirements on its Sapphire cards, but leaves off any major restrictions for its business cards. The terms don’t state anything about prior cardholders needing to wait 24 to 48 months before earning another bonus. You can apply for both the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card and earn both welcome bonuses.
However, you will have to consider Chase’s 5/24 rule before applying for either or both cards. The 5/24 rule limits who can be approved for a new Chase credit card. If you’ve opened five or more personal credit cards (from any card issuer) within the past 24 months, there’s a strong chance you’ll be denied for a new Chase Ink Business card. That's because lenders typically check your personal credit with a business application.
Ink Business Cash and Unlimited benefits and rewards
Here's a side-by-side comparison of the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card:
Chase Ink Business Cash vs. Ink Business Unlimited
|Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card
|Ink Business Cash Credit Card
|Annual fee
|$0
|$0
|Rewards
|1.5% cash back rewards on every purchase
|5% cash back in select business categories
|Intro APR
|0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
|0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
|Regular APR
|16.24% - 22.24% variable
|16.24% - 22.24% variable
|Foreign transaction fee
|3%
|3%
Both cards also come with various benefits and protections that provide added value to cardholders, including:
- Free employee cards
- Cell phone protection
- Auto rental collision damage waiver
- Trip cancellation and trip interruption insurance
- Purchase protection
- Extended warranty protection
Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.
Bottom line
If you've been waiting to open a new small business credit card, this would be the time to do it. The new Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card welcome bonuses are the highest-ever offered and can save your business a good chunk of money. Beyond that, you'll earn generous rewards on your day-to-day expenses — all for no annual fee.
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.
Read more
- Greenlight launches Family Cash Card, offers parents up to 3% cashback on everyday purchasesBenji Stawski
- Capital One's new Premier Collection offers luxury hotel perks like free breakfast and room upgradesBenji Stawski
- Chase launches Ink Business Premier credit card with a $1,000 welcome bonusBrett Holzhauer