The Chase Ink cards have their best-ever welcome bonus: $900 in cash back with no annual fee

Chase just launched new welcome bonuses for two of its Ink Business Credit Cards, and it's their largest sign-up offers yet. In fact, these are some of the best credit card welcome bonuses we've ever seen on the market. Eligible new card members of the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card can now earn $900 bonus cashback after spending $6,000 in the first three months. That's like earning 15% cash back for your business on purchases you were making anyway. Plus, neither of the cards have an annual fee. Select details the new bonuses, what you need to know about each card and how to qualify for the welcome bonuses.

Ink Business Cash and Unlimited welcome bonus

The two Chase Ink Business Credit Cards offering new welcome bonuses are the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card. The offers are the same across both no annual fee cards. New bonus: Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.

Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. Old bonus: Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%); 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%); 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 16.24% - 22.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Welcome bonus Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 16.24% - 22.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

Who’s eligible to earn the Ink Business Cash and Unlimited card welcome bonuses?

Even though this is a business credit card, you may still be able to get approved even if you don't think you own a business. Most side-hustles qualify you for a business credit card, like driving for Uber or Lyft, baby sitting, tutoring, reselling items (like on Ebay or Facebook marketplace) and more. Chase is known for strict eligibility requirements on its Sapphire cards, but leaves off any major restrictions for its business cards. The terms don’t state anything about prior cardholders needing to wait 24 to 48 months before earning another bonus. You can apply for both the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card and earn both welcome bonuses. However, you will have to consider Chase’s 5/24 rule before applying for either or both cards. The 5/24 rule limits who can be approved for a new Chase credit card. If you’ve opened five or more personal credit cards (from any card issuer) within the past 24 months, there’s a strong chance you’ll be denied for a new Chase Ink Business card. That's because lenders typically check your personal credit with a business application.

Ink Business Cash and Unlimited benefits and rewards

Chase Ink Business Cash vs. Ink Business Unlimited Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card Ink Business Cash Credit Card Annual fee $0 $0 Rewards 1.5% cash back rewards on every purchase 5% cash back in select business categories Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases Regular APR 16.24% - 22.24% variable 16.24% - 22.24% variable Foreign transaction fee 3% 3%



Both cards also come with various benefits and protections that provide added value to cardholders, including: Free employee cards

Cell phone protection

Auto rental collision damage waiver

Trip cancellation and trip interruption insurance

Purchase protection

Cell phone protection

Auto rental collision damage waiver

Trip cancellation and trip interruption insurance

Purchase protection

Extended warranty protection

Bottom line

