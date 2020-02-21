Simplify expenses and earn rewards with Chase business credit cards

If you're a business owner looking to simplify employee spending and earn rewards on expenses, opening a small business credit card is a great idea.
Credit cards geared toward business owners provide spend management tools, rewards on common business purchases, travel insurance and more benefits to make operating a company easier.
Chase offers three business credit cards with similar names — Ink Business Unlimited℠ credit card, Ink Business Cash℠ credit card and Ink Business Preferred℠ credit card — that offer cash back or points on all business spending. (Chase also offers co-branded business cards with United and Southwest that may be a fit for frequent fliers, but we're focusing on the Ink cards for this review.)
Since it can be confusing to separate the key features of each card, CNBC Select did the work for you. Below, we compare the Ink Business Cash card, Unlimited card and Preferred card, so you can choose the best business card for your needs.
|Ink Business Unlimited credit card
|Ink Business Cash credit card
|Ink Business Preferred credit card
|Annual fee
|$0
|$0
|$95
|Rewards
|1.5% cash back rewards on every purchase
|5% cash back in select business categories
|3X points on travel and other select business categories
|Welcome bonus
|$500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening
|$500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening
|80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening
|Intro APR
|0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
|0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
|None
|Regular APR
|14.74% to 20.74% variable
|14.74% to 20.74% variable
|17.49% to 22.49% variable
|Foreign transaction fee
|3%
|3%
|None
Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases
Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
$95
None
17.49% to 22.49% variable
5%, $5 minimum
None
Excellent
Terms apply.
The Ink Business Unlimited℠ credit card provides generous travel rewards and benefits that can make business trips more affordable. You and your employees can earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (then 1X).
Eligible categories include: travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines. All other purchases earn 1X point per dollar.
In addition to a rewards program, you can benefit from a generous welcome bonus: Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
An outstanding perk offered by this card is the 25% more value points receive if redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®. So the 80,000 bonus would be worth $1,000 toward airfare or hotels through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal.
You also have the option to transfer points on a 1:1 rate to leading frequent travel programs, such as JetBlue and Hyatt. This card also has no foreign transaction fees, making it ideal for business trips outside the U.S.
The Ink Business Unlimited card does have a $95 annual fee, but you can offset it by spending $3,167 annually on combined 3X rewards categories.
Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%); 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%); 1% cash back on all other purchases
Earn $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening
$0
0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers
14.74% to 20.74% variable
5%, $5 minimum
3%
Excellent
Terms apply.
If you would rather earn cash back instead of points, the Ink Business Cash℠ credit card offers a competitive program. Cardholders earn the following cash-back rates:
The welcome bonus can put $500 back in your pocket after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.
Cash back can be used to offset the cost of your bill or for gift cards. You can also redeem rewards for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, just like the Ink Business Preferred card, but won't receive 25% more value.
Cardholders can also benefit from a 0% APR for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases (then 14.74% to 20.74% variable APR). This can help pay for new business expenses over time.
The Ink Business Cash card has no annual fee, saving you the $95 cost of the Ink Business Preferred card, but it does have a 3% foreign transaction fee. You should use an alternative card for travel abroad to save money.
Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening
$0
0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers
14.74% to 20.74% variable
5%, $5 minimum
3%
Excellent
Terms apply.
Start-up costs and large business purchases can be hard to pay for within the standard 21-day credit card grace period. But if you use the Ink Business Preferred℠ credit card, you can pay off new purchases over time with no interest charges for the first 12 months from account opening (then 14.74% to 20.74% variable APR).
This is a great way to finance new furniture, laptops or other high-cost expenses. Granted, you'll need to pay it off before the intro period ends to benefit from no interest charges.
In addition to special financing, you can earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business and $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.
Cash back can be redeemed for a statement credit, gift card or travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
The Ink Business Unlimited card also has no annual fee like the Ink Business Cash card, but it comes with a 3% foreign transaction fee, making it a costly choice for travel outside the U.S.
Chase Ink Business credit cards come with standard benefits and security that provide added value to cardholders. Here's a breakdown of the perks:
