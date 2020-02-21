Skip Navigation
logo
Credit CardsReviewsAdviceNews
CNBC.COM
Best zero interest credit cards
The best credit cards of 2020
Best airline credit cards
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.

Simplify expenses and earn rewards with Chase business credit cards
Chase offers three Ink Business Credit Cards that offer cash back or points on all business spending. Here's a breakdown of benefits for the Ink Business Cash Card, Unlimited Card, and Preferred Card.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

If you're a business owner looking to simplify employee spending and earn rewards on expenses, opening a small business credit card is a great idea.

Credit cards geared toward business owners provide spend management tools, rewards on common business purchases, travel insurance and more benefits to make operating a company easier.

Chase offers three business credit cards with similar names — Ink Business Unlimited℠ credit card, Ink Business Cash℠ credit card and Ink Business Preferred℠ credit card — that offer cash back or points on all business spending. (Chase also offers co-branded business cards with United and Southwest that may be a fit for frequent fliers, but we're focusing on the Ink cards for this review.)

Since it can be confusing to separate the key features of each card, CNBC Select did the work for you. Below, we compare the Ink Business Cash card, Unlimited card and Preferred card, so you can choose the best business card for your needs.

Chase Ink Business cards

Chase business credit card comparison

Ink Business Unlimited credit card Ink Business Cash credit card Ink Business Preferred credit card
Annual fee$0$0$95
Rewards1.5% cash back rewards on every purchase5% cash back in select business categories3X points on travel and other select business categories
Welcome bonus$500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening$500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening
Intro APR0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchasesNone
Regular APR14.74% to 20.74% variable14.74% to 20.74% variable17.49% to 22.49% variable
Foreign transaction fee3%3%None

Best for travel

Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card

Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card
Apply Now

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    17.49% to 22.49% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, $5 minimum

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

  • Terms apply.

On Chase's secure site

The Ink Business Unlimited℠ credit card provides generous travel rewards and benefits that can make business trips more affordable. You and your employees can earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (then 1X).

Eligible categories include: travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines. All other purchases earn 1X point per dollar.

In addition to a rewards program, you can benefit from a generous welcome bonus: Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

An outstanding perk offered by this card is the 25% more value points receive if redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®. So the 80,000 bonus would be worth $1,000 toward airfare or hotels through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal.

You also have the option to transfer points on a 1:1 rate to leading frequent travel programs, such as JetBlue and Hyatt. This card also has no foreign transaction fees, making it ideal for business trips outside the U.S.

The Ink Business Unlimited card does have a $95 annual fee, but you can offset it by spending $3,167 annually on combined 3X rewards categories.

Best for cash back

Ink Business Cash℠ credit card

Ink Business Cash℠ credit card
Apply Now

  • Rewards

    Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%); 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%); 1% cash back on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    14.74% to 20.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, $5 minimum

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

  • Terms apply.

On Chase's secure site

If you would rather earn cash back instead of points, the Ink Business Cash℠ credit card offers a competitive program. Cardholders earn the following cash-back rates:

  • 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%)
  • 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%)
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases

The welcome bonus can put $500 back in your pocket after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.

Cash back can be used to offset the cost of your bill or for gift cards. You can also redeem rewards for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, just like the Ink Business Preferred card, but won't receive 25% more value.

Cardholders can also benefit from a 0% APR for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases (then 14.74% to 20.74% variable APR). This can help pay for new business expenses over time.

The Ink Business Cash card has no annual fee, saving you the $95 cost of the Ink Business Preferred card, but it does have a 3% foreign transaction fee. You should use an alternative card for travel abroad to save money.

Best for special financing

Ink Business Unlimited℠ credit card

Ink Business Unlimited℠ credit card
Apply Now

  • Rewards

    Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    14.74% to 20.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, $5 minimum

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

  • Terms apply.

On Chase's secure site

Start-up costs and large business purchases can be hard to pay for within the standard 21-day credit card grace period. But if you use the Ink Business Preferred℠ credit card, you can pay off new purchases over time with no interest charges for the first 12 months from account opening (then 14.74% to 20.74% variable APR).

This is a great way to finance new furniture, laptops or other high-cost expenses. Granted, you'll need to pay it off before the intro period ends to benefit from no interest charges.

In addition to special financing, you can earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business and $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.

Cash back can be redeemed for a statement credit, gift card or travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

The Ink Business Unlimited card also has no annual fee like the Ink Business Cash card, but it comes with a 3% foreign transaction fee, making it a costly choice for travel outside the U.S.

Benefits offered by all Chase Ink Business cards

Chase Ink Business credit cards come with standard benefits and security that provide added value to cardholders. Here's a breakdown of the perks:

  • Free employee cards
  • Cell phone protection
  • Auto rental collision damage waiver
  • Trip cancellation and trip interruption insurance
  • Purchase protection
  • Extended warranty protection

Learn more: How to apply for a business credit card

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Top Offers from Our Partners

Discover it® Student Cash Back
Apply Now
Terms Apply
Best for college students
Discover it® Student Cash Back
Up to 5% Cash Back
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Apply Now
Terms Apply
Best grocery rewards card
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
$250 statement credit
American Express® Gold Card
Apply Now
Terms Apply
Best travel credit card
American Express® Gold Card
35,000 points
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Apply Now
Terms Apply
Best dining rewards credit card
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
50,000 bonus points
More details
Opinions are our own and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners
Related
Credit Cards