Simplify expenses and earn rewards with Chase business credit cards

Chase Ink Business cards

Chase business credit card comparison Ink Business Unlimited credit card Ink Business Cash credit card Ink Business Preferred credit card Annual fee $0 $0 $95 Rewards 1.5% cash back rewards on every purchase 5% cash back in select business categories 3X points on travel and other select business categories Welcome bonus $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases None Regular APR 14.74% to 20.74% variable 14.74% to 20.74% variable 17.49% to 22.49% variable Foreign transaction fee 3% 3% None

Best for travel

Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card Apply Now Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.49% to 22.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent

The Ink Business Unlimited℠ credit card provides generous travel rewards and benefits that can make business trips more affordable. You and your employees can earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (then 1X). Eligible categories include: travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines. All other purchases earn 1X point per dollar. In addition to a rewards program, you can benefit from a generous welcome bonus: Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. An outstanding perk offered by this card is the 25% more value points receive if redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®. So the 80,000 bonus would be worth $1,000 toward airfare or hotels through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal. You also have the option to transfer points on a 1:1 rate to leading frequent travel programs, such as JetBlue and Hyatt. This card also has no foreign transaction fees, making it ideal for business trips outside the U.S. The Ink Business Unlimited card does have a $95 annual fee, but you can offset it by spending $3,167 annually on combined 3X rewards categories.

Best for cash back

Ink Business Cash℠ credit card Apply Now Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%); 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%); 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 14.74% to 20.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent

If you would rather earn cash back instead of points, the Ink Business Cash℠ credit card offers a competitive program. Cardholders earn the following cash-back rates: 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%)

2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%)

1% cash back on all other purchases The welcome bonus can put $500 back in your pocket after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. Cash back can be used to offset the cost of your bill or for gift cards. You can also redeem rewards for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, just like the Ink Business Preferred card, but won't receive 25% more value. Cardholders can also benefit from a 0% APR for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases (then 14.74% to 20.74% variable APR). This can help pay for new business expenses over time. The Ink Business Cash card has no annual fee, saving you the $95 cost of the Ink Business Preferred card, but it does have a 3% foreign transaction fee. You should use an alternative card for travel abroad to save money.

Best for special financing

Ink Business Unlimited℠ credit card Apply Now Rewards Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Welcome bonus Earn $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 14.74% to 20.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent

Start-up costs and large business purchases can be hard to pay for within the standard 21-day credit card grace period. But if you use the Ink Business Preferred℠ credit card, you can pay off new purchases over time with no interest charges for the first 12 months from account opening (then 14.74% to 20.74% variable APR). This is a great way to finance new furniture, laptops or other high-cost expenses. Granted, you'll need to pay it off before the intro period ends to benefit from no interest charges. In addition to special financing, you can earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business and $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. Cash back can be redeemed for a statement credit, gift card or travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. The Ink Business Unlimited card also has no annual fee like the Ink Business Cash card, but it comes with a 3% foreign transaction fee, making it a costly choice for travel outside the U.S.

Benefits offered by all Chase Ink Business cards

Chase Ink Business credit cards come with standard benefits and security that provide added value to cardholders. Here's a breakdown of the perks: Free employee cards

Cell phone protection

Auto rental collision damage waiver

Trip cancellation and trip interruption insurance

Purchase protection

Extended warranty protection Learn more: How to apply for a business credit card

