Ink Business Unlimited review: A massive welcome bonus with no annual fee

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Welcome bonus Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 18.49% - 24.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Free employee cards

Simple cash-back program

Special financing offer for purchases Cons 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Learn More View More

Chase Ink Business Unlimited Review

Welcome bonus

Earn $900 in bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

Benefits and perks

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card comes with a generous intro APR for new account holders. New card members receive 0% APR on purchases for the first 12 months, then a variable 18.49%-24.49% APR applies. There is no cost to add employee cards to this account, and cardholders can take advantage of several coverages, including: Roadside dispatch

Extended warranty protection

Purchase protection

How to earn and use Ink Business Cash rewards

Rates and fees

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card has no annual fee. Late payments and returned payments are charged a $40 fee and there is a foreign transaction fee of 3%. The introductory APR is 0% for 12 months on purchases and after that, it is 18.49% to 24.49%. The balance transfer APR is 18.49% to 24.49 and there is a balance transfer fee of $5 or 5%, whichever is greater.

Alternatives to the Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card

Here's how some of the Ink Business Unlimited card's competitors stack up against the Chase card. Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card vs. The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases up to $50,000 per year, then 1X point per dollar

Welcome bonus Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening

Regular APR 18.49% - 26.49% variable; APRs will not exceed 29.99%

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express is also a no-annual-fee business card (see rates and fees). If you prefer to earn transferrable travel rewards, it may be a better card for your business. You'll earn 2X Membership Rewards points on the first $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points. So you're earning a slightly higher return on the first $50,000 in purchases, and the points you earn can be transferred to all of the American Express travel partners. Although the Blue Business Plus card's intro bonus isn't as lucrative as the Ink Business Unlimited's, it could be a more valuable card over the long haul. Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card vs. Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 cash back or $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 26.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent

Terms apply. Read our Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card review.

The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card has a larger welcome bonus and bonus spending categories that outperform the Ink Business Unlimited for certain spending. The Ink Business Preferred earns 3X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases in these categories: Shipping

Advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines

Travel

Internet cable and phone services If your business spends heavily in any of those categories, this could be a better card for you. It also has a more robust suite of benefits, including trip delay reimbursement, cell phone protection and baggage delay insurance.

Is the Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card right for you?

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card is an excellent option for small business owners who won't spend a lot in categories where other cards may provide a higher return, such as travel, shipping or advertising. While it's a cash-back card, you can transfer the points you earn if you have another Chase credit card with that ability. So business owners who already have the Sapphire Preferred card may find additional value from opening an Ink Business Unlimited. However, depending on your business's expenses, it won't always be the most rewarding card to have.

Bottom line

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card currently has a welcome offer of $900 cash back after you spend $6,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening. This is one of the most valuable offers available and it has a reasonable spending requirement and no annual fee.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every business card review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees for The Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.