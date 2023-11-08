Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links. Read more about Select on CNBC and on NBC News, and click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.

Ink Business Unlimited review: A massive welcome bonus with no annual fee

This card also has a solid rate of return for everyday purchases.

Jason Stauffer@/in/jason-stauffer-224b7398/
The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card is one of the best no-annual-fee business credit cards, and now is the perfect time to apply because of its current intro bonus offer. Upon approval, you can earn a $900 cash bonus after spending $6,000 in purchases in the first three months of account opening.

This intro bonus is one of the best we've seen for a no-annual fee card, and even compares well with the best welcome bonuses available with annual-fee business credit cards.

Below, CNBC Select shares the details on this card's welcome bonus, rewards and fees.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    18.49% - 24.49% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Good/Excellent

Terms apply.

Pros

  • No annual fee
  • Free employee cards
  • Simple cash-back program
  • Special financing offer for purchases

Cons

  • 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
Learn More
View More

Chase Ink Business Unlimited Review

Welcome bonus

Earn $900 in bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

Benefits and perks

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card comes with a generous intro APR for new account holders. New card members receive 0% APR on purchases for the first 12 months, then a variable 18.49%-24.49% APR applies.

There is no cost to add employee cards to this account, and cardholders can take advantage of several coverages, including:

How to earn and use Ink Business Cash rewards

Earning

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card earns a minimum of 1.5% cash back on all purchases. You can also earn 5% back on Lyft rides (through March 2025).

Redeeming

Redeeming rewards with the Ink Business Unlimited is straightforward. You can redeem the Chase Ultimate Rewards® points you earn for one cent each for things like a statement credit, direct deposit, travel and gift cards.

Through Amazon's Shop with Points feature, you can link your Ink Business Unlimited card and use your rewards for Amazon purchases. However, it's rarely a good idea to use your points this way. The value you'll get is less than one cent per point. It's better to make the Amazon purchase on the card, and then redeem the points you earn for a statement credit.

This is a cash-back card, but because it earns cash back in the form of Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, this provides you an opportunity to dramatically boost the value of your redemptions. The key is, that you can move points from your Ink Business Unlimited to another Chase credit card that enables point transfers. This strategy works if you have any of these travel credit cards:

By utilizing the best Chase transfer partners, you can use your points to book luxury hotels and posh business-class flights which normally cost thousands of dollars. For example, you can book a round-trip business-class flight to Europe on Delta for 50,000 Virgin points each way. When you combine this card's intro bonus and the 9,000 points you'd earn from meeting the bonus's minimum required spending, you almost have enough to book this round-trip business-class flight, which could easily cost over $4,000. That's a value 4X greater than what you'd get by redeeming Chase Ultimate Rewards points for cash back.

Rates and fees

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card has no annual fee. Late payments and returned payments are charged a $40 fee and there is a foreign transaction fee of 3%. The introductory APR is 0% for 12 months on purchases and after that, it is 18.49% to 24.49%. The balance transfer APR is 18.49% to 24.49 and there is a balance transfer fee of $5 or 5%, whichever is greater.

Alternatives to the Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card

Here's how some of the Ink Business Unlimited card's competitors stack up against the Chase card.

Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card vs. The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases up to $50,000 per year, then 1X point per dollar

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening

  • Regular APR

    18.49% - 26.49% variable; APRs will not exceed 29.99%

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    2.7%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express is also a no-annual-fee business card (see rates and fees). If you prefer to earn transferrable travel rewards, it may be a better card for your business. You'll earn 2X Membership Rewards points on the first $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points. So you're earning a slightly higher return on the first $50,000 in purchases, and the points you earn can be transferred to all of the American Express travel partners.

Although the Blue Business Plus card's intro bonus isn't as lucrative as the Ink Business Unlimited's, it could be a more valuable card over the long haul.

Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card vs. Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 cash back or $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    21.24% - 26.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Good/Excellent

  • Terms apply.

Read our Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card review.

The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card has a larger welcome bonus and bonus spending categories that outperform the Ink Business Unlimited for certain spending. The Ink Business Preferred earns 3X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases in these categories:

  • Shipping
  • Advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines
  • Travel
  • Internet cable and phone services

If your business spends heavily in any of those categories, this could be a better card for you. It also has a more robust suite of benefits, including trip delay reimbursement, cell phone protection and baggage delay insurance.

Is the Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card right for you?

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card is an excellent option for small business owners who won't spend a lot in categories where other cards may provide a higher return, such as travel, shipping or advertising. While it's a cash-back card, you can transfer the points you earn if you have another Chase credit card with that ability. So business owners who already have the Sapphire Preferred card may find additional value from opening an Ink Business Unlimited. However, depending on your business's expenses, it won't always be the most rewarding card to have.

Bottom line

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card currently has a welcome offer of $900 cash back after you spend $6,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening. This is one of the most valuable offers available and it has a reasonable spending requirement and no annual fee.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every business card review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics.

Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cardsbanking and money, and follow us on TikTokFacebookInstagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees for The Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
