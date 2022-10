Chase Ink Business Premier credit card launches to the public with a $1,000 welcome bonus

The Chase Ink Business Premier℠ credit card is officially available to the public, giving small business owners the ability to earn up to 5% cash back on select purchases. It had a soft launch in December 2021, first only available to Chase for Business customers that had an existing Business Relationship Manager. If you're a small business owner, getting a break on your purchases through credit card rewards may be a great help to your business — especially without a long list of spending categories to keep track of. Plus, this card is a bit different than other credit cards and aims to give your business more purchasing flexibility. Here's what you need to know about the card.

Chase Ink Business Premier launch

The new Chase Ink Business Premier℠ offers solid cash-back opportunities and financing flexibility for small business owners. Although it was initially only available to Chase for Business customers that had an existing Business Relationship Manager, applications are now publicly available. The card comes with a somewhat hefty $195 annual fee. But as a small business owner, you can deduct this cost on your yearly tax return as a business expense.

New Business Card! Ink Business Premier℠ Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn unlimited 2.5% total cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more and unlimited 2% cash back on all other business purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $195

Intro APR None

Regular APR Flex for Business Variable APR: 16.49% - 24.49%

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Other options

If you are averse to paying an annual fee, Chase Ink has a few options without the fee, including the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card. The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card offers 1.5% back on all eligible purchases, nearly the amount of the Business Premier. After factoring in the Ink Business Premier's $195 annual fee, you'll start to come out ahead in cash-back rewards over the Ink Business Unlimited after spending $36,000 per year in eligible purchases.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Welcome bonus Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 15.49% - 21.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

Why you should consider a small business cash-back credit card

A small business credit card offering cash back for purchases can be a great tool to help your business. Whether it is purchasing supplies, client gifts, paying for company travel or gifts for your employees, a small business credit card can provide needed flexibility and organization for business expenses. Here's a brief list of how a cash-back credit card can benefit your business: Reinvesting the rewards: Some business owners will take their rewards to reinvest in their business. This could mean purchasing new equipment, paying for helpful software or any other expenses you deem fit.

Some business owners will take their rewards to reinvest in their business. This could mean purchasing new equipment, paying for helpful software or any other expenses you deem fit. Stacking rewards: If you have employees that need a business credit card you can order an authorized user credit card and all cash back from employee spend will go to your account.

If you have employees that need a business credit card you can order an authorized user credit card and all cash back from employee spend will go to your account. Organization of expenses: Chase offers simple integrations to have your purchases sync with popular accounting software like QuickBooks®.

Chase offers simple integrations to have your purchases sync with popular accounting software like QuickBooks®. Ease of expensing employees costs: If you have employees spending money for business purposes, you can easily see where and how much they are spending. Additionally, by giving them a credit card, you can eliminate the step of them expensing receipts and getting reimbursed.

Bottom line

As the credit card landscape continues to get more competitive, it looks like Chase is going after small business owners who desire spending flexibility with its Chase Ink Business Premier credit card. The card's benefits are solid, but the annual fee is worth considering before applying. But in the first year, if you spend $20,000, you can expect at least $400 in cash back, along with potentially an extra $1,000 from the sign-up bonus. And even after the $195 annual fee, that still leaves you with $1,200. But before you consider this card for your wallet, be sure to build a budget to see if it makes sense for your business. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.