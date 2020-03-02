Metal credit cards are a status symbol—here are 5 that you can qualify for with good credit

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and the Chase Sapphire Reserve® are both made out of metal. In fact, when the Reserve® made its debut in 2016, it was so popular that the card issuer temporarily ran out of metal to make more. Though the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a bit lighter than its heavy metal counterpart, it is a more affordable metal card option and ranked as CNBC Select's best travel credit card with an annual fee under $100. Its $95 annual fee is on the lower end for a popular rewards travel card, and cardholders earn enough benefits to easily offset this cost. If you would shamelessly enjoy the feeling of throwing down a metal card while traveling or dining out, this card may be for you. With the Preferred®, you can earn 2X points on travel and dining worldwide and 1X points on all other purchases. New cardholders also benefit from 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening — which gives you ample reasoning to bring it out with you. There is also a perk with this card when redeeming your points. If you redeem points for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal, they're worth 25% more. That welcome bonus just became worth up to $750 when you book your hotels and airfare directly through the travel portal.

2. Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

Information about the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

If you are searching for luxury perks that match the luxurious feel of a sturdier and heavier metal card, this low-annual-fee travel card will get you there. The Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card ranks as one of our top credit cards for travel and rewards. It has no annual fee for the first year; after that, it's $95. Frequent travelers can earn 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠ and unlimited 2X miles on every dollar spent, as well as up to a $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee every four years. This metal credit card also offers a strong welcome bonus for new cardholders: 50,000 miles — equal to $500 toward travel — when you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening, which is like earning about 17% back for showing off your metal card.

3. Apple Card

Information about the Apple Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

There was a lot of hype around the Apple Card when it launched last August, partly because of its completely titanium material. True to Apple's clean branding, the card has some unique design elements as well. It is laser etched with the cardholder's name and doesn't have a printed credit card number, expiration date or security code. When it comes to rewards, the Apple Card has a competitive "Daily Cash" cash-back program. Cardholders earn 3% cash back on goods or services purchased directly from Apple, on Uber and Uber Eats, at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores, on the Walgreens app and on walgreens.com, in T-Mobile stores and at Nike. It is then 2% cash back on Apple Pay purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases. While there is no welcome bonus for this card, the Apple Card is one of the few credit cards on the market that has no fees whatsoever. There are no annual fees, no foreign transaction fees and no late payment fees.

4. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature® Card

Information about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Amazon Prime members can really feel the pleasure of premium membership when using this metal card. The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature® Card ranked as CNBC Select's best credit card for online grocery shopping for its high 5% back on purchases at Whole Foods Market or Amazon.com — and there's no limit to how many points you can earn. While there is no annual fee, a Prime membership is required ($119 for an annual membership and $12.99 for a monthly membership). Cardholders also earn 2% back on purchases at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores, and 1% back on all other purchases. Upon approval for the card, you receive a $70 Amazon.com gift card, making it one of the few welcome bonuses that isn't connected with a certain spending requirement.

5. Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card

Information about the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

For those who don't necessarily care about showing off their metal card status, the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card is the No. 1 choice for CNBC Select's best credit card for food delivery. Enjoy the perks of unlimited 4% cash back on dining purchases without ever leaving your home (one of the few cash-back cards that offers this). You can also earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases. New cardholders earn a $300 cash bonus once spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months and don't pay an annual fee their first year; after that, it's $95. When you do want to get out, this card is a good choice for people who regularly attend concerts and plays since the unlimited 4% cash back applies to entertainment as well. You can get exclusive access to premier culinary experiences, sports and music events, such as the upcoming iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One in May.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.