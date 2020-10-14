Is the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card worth the $95 annual fee?

If you're planning future travel, it's a good idea to pay with a card that provides rewards and protections on flights, hotels and car rentals. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a popular choice for consumers who want to open a travel card without paying hundreds of dollars a year. With a $95 annual fee, it ranks as one of the best credit cards with annual fees under $100. Now is a great time to apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred since you can take advantage of earning 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. This bonus is the highest-ever for the Sapphire Preferred Card and worth up to $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards® or Pay Yourself Back since points are worth 25% more. However you shouldn't apply for a card just to earn the bonus. There are other factors to consider like the rewards rates and annual fee. Since the Sapphire Preferred card no longer waives its $95 annual fee, you should decide whether it makes sense for you to open this card or opt for a no-annual-fee alternative. Also keep in mind that this card requires good to excellent credit, so not everyone will qualify. CNBC Select breaks down the value of the card so you can decide if the $95 annual fee is worthwhile.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 2X points on travel and dining worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

How to offset the Chase Sapphire Preferred annual fee

Earn rewards In order to offset the card’s $95 annual fee through rewards, spend a combined $4,750 on dining and/or travel each year. Since these two categories earn 2X points, it’s the fastest way to offset the fee with rewards. Otherwise, making purchases in a combination of 1X and 2X categories would require you to spend up to $9,500 annually to recoup the annual fee. Sign up for complimentary DashPass Another way to offset the fee for a year is to take advantage of the complimentary DashPass membership Sapphire cardholders receive. When you activate by December 31, 2021, you’ll get a minimum of one year for free, valued at roughly $120. This is more than enough to cover the $95 annual fee once. Earn the welcome bonus And if you like to look at the big picture, you can offset the annual fee for eight years by earning the welcome bonus. The 80,000 points are worth $800 in statement credits that can go toward the annual fee. Bottom line All in all, the $95 annual fee can easily be offset just by using the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card to pay for your everyday purchases. You can also recoup the fee by taking advantage of DashPass and the welcome bonus.

Alternatives to the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card

While the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is a great low-cost travel card, you may want to consider other options that offer lower fees or more perks. If you don’t want to pay an annual fee

Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card Learn More Information about the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3X points on dining out and ordering in; gas, rideshares and transit; flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals; and popular streaming services. 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for 12 months on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR 14.49% to 24.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days, then 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

The Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card is the best no-annual-fee travel credit card. Cardholders can benefit from a strong rewards program that caters to all sorts of travelers — whether you fly or take road trips. You can earn 3X points on dining out and ordering in; gas, rideshares and transit; flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals; and popular streaming services. Plus earn 1X points on all other purchases. Beyond rewards, there’s cell phone protection, lost luggage reimbursement, car rental loss and damage insurance and roadside assistance. If you want premium perks and don’t mind a more expensive card

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 3X points on travel worldwide (immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), 3X points on dining at restaurants worldwide, 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.