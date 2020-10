Is the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card worth the $95 annual fee?

If you're planning future travel, it's a good idea to pay with a card that provides rewards and protections on flights, hotels and car rentals. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a popular choice for consumers who want to open a travel card without paying hundreds of dollars a year. With a $95 annual fee, it ranks as one of the best credit cards with annual fees under $100.

Now is a great time to apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred since you can take advantage of earning 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. This bonus is the highest-ever for the Sapphire Preferred Card and worth up to $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards® or Pay Yourself Back since points are worth 25% more.

However you shouldn't apply for a card just to earn the bonus. There are other factors to consider like the rewards rates and annual fee.

Since the Sapphire Preferred card no longer waives its $95 annual fee, you should decide whether it makes sense for you to open this card or opt for a no-annual-fee alternative. Also keep in mind that this card requires good to excellent credit, so not everyone will qualify.

CNBC Select breaks down the value of the card so you can decide if the $95 annual fee is worthwhile.