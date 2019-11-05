Skip Navigation
Best airline credit cards of November 2019

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
If you frequently fly with the same airline, using the right credit card can earn you increased rewards and special perks when you travel. After all, loyalty should count for something, right?

There are dozens of airline cards on the market, and they are definitely not all created equal. In order to cut through the noise, we analyzed 19 popular options using an average American's annual spending budget and digging into each card's perks and drawbacks to find the best of the best based on your travel habits. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best cards.)

If you're not loyal to a specific airline, you might want to take a look at our list of the best travel credit cards, which provides alternative cards that offer competitive rewards rates on broader travel purchases, such as hotels and cruises, in addition to airfare. These cards offer more flexibility and often allow points to be transferred to frequent flyer programs.

When you're looking for an airline rewards credit card, consider the additional travel perks that best suit your needs — whether it's free checked bags for you and your companions, lounge access, in-flight food and beverage discounts or priority boarding. Many cards offer multiple perks, so decide what's important to you before choosing a card.

Here are CNBC Select's picks for the top airlines credit cards:

  • Best for American Airlines: Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®
  • Best for JetBlue: JetBlue Plus Card
  • Best for Delta: Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card
  • Best for Southwest Airlines: Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
  • Best for United Airlines: United Explorer℠ Credit Card

Best for American Airlines: Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®

Best for American Airlines: Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®
  • Rewards

    2X miles on every $1 spent on American Airlines purchases, gas stations, and restaurants; 1X miles earned on every $1 spent on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    50,000 miles after you spend $2,500 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0 first year, then $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Variable APR

    17.74% to 25.74%

  • Balance transfer fee

    3%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Estimated miles earned after 1 year

    78,138

  • Estimated miles earned after 5 years

    190,690

  • Additional travel perks

    Free first bag check; priority boarding; $125 American Airlines credit when you spend $20,000 within the first year

  • See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • 50,000 miles after you spend $2,500 in the first 3 months
  • 25% savings on eligible in-flight purchases
  • Preferred boarding for eligible credit cardmembers
  • First checked bag free

Cons

  • $99 fee after the first year
  • You have to spend $20,000 in 12 months in order to qualify for the $125 credit
  • No special 0% financing offers
  • No airport lounge access

Who's this for? The Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard® offers a whole host of benefits for American Airlines loyalists, including a strong rewards program and welcome bonus. Cardholders earn 2X miles on every $1 spent American Airlines flights, gas stations and restaurants and 1X miles for every $1 spent on everything else.

New cardmembers can earn 50,000 miles after they spend $2,500 in the first 90 days. High spenders can also take advantage of a $125 American Airlines credit when you spend $20,000 within the first year (you must renew your card to qualify).

As a cardmember, you get your first checked bag free (along with 4 guests on the same reservation), preferred boarding and a 25% rebate on in-flight food and beverage purchases.

While there is no 0% introductory APR period, the first year's $99 annual fee is waived. There are no foreign transaction fees.

Best for JetBlue: JetBlue Plus Card

Best for JetBlue: JetBlue Plus Card
Learn More
  • Rewards

    6X points on every $1 spent on JetBlue purchases; 2X points at restaurants and grocery stores; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    40,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days and pay the annual fee

  • Annual fee

    $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Variable APR

    17.49% tor 26.49%

  • Balance transfer fee

    3%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Estimated points earned after 1 year

    72,872

  • Estimated points earned after 5 years

    204,360

  • Additional travel perks

    5,000 bonus points on your card account anniversary; 50% off in-flight purchases and an annual $100 statement credit after you purchase a JetBlue vacation package of $100 or more; 10% rebate on all redeemed TrueBlue points

  • See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • 40,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days and pay the annual fee
  • 5,000 bonus points on your account anniversary
  • 10% rebate on all redeemed TrueBlue points
  • First checked bag free for you and up to three companions

Cons

  • $99 annual fee
  • No special 0% financing offers
  • No airport lounge access

Who's this for? JetBlue Plus Card cardholders earn the highest rewards rate on airline purchases compared to the other cards on this list. Earn 6X points for every $1 spent on JetBlue purchases, 2X points at restaurants and grocery stores and 1X points on everything else. What gives this card a leg up on other airlines is you get a 10% rebate on all the TrueBlue points you redeem. So if you if you redeem 20,000 TrueBlue points for a qualifying flight, you'll get 2,000 points back.

The card also comes with a welcome bonus: Spend $1,000 in the first 90 days and pay the $99 annual fee and you'll earn 40,000 points. After you spend $50,000 in the first year, you can qualify for TrueBlue Mosaic status, which comes with a number of perks, including no fees for changing or canceling a reservation, early boarding and one complimentary alcoholic beverage per flight.

Cardholders also receive 5,000 bonus points on their card account anniversary, 50% off in-flight purchases and an annual $100 statement credit after you purchase a JetBlue vacation package of $100 or more.

Best for Delta: Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card

Best for Delta: Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card
Learn More
  • Rewards

    Earn 2 miles per dollar spent when you use your card for purchases made directly with Delta, including flights booked on Delta.com, Delta Sky Club® membership or passes, Delta Vacations® packages, seat upgrades or in-flight purchases (food, beverages, and audio headsets); earn 1 mile per dollar spent on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 35,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $1,000 in eligible purchases on the card in the first three months

  • Annual fee

    $195 ($250 if application is received on or after January 30, 2020)

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Variable APR

    17.24% to 26.24%

  • Balance transfer fee

    Not applicable

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Estimated miles earned after 1 year

    57,379

  • Estimated miles earned after 5 years

    146,895

  • Additional travel perks

    Earn a $100 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase within the first three months after card opening; check your first bag for free; 20% rebate on inflight purchases

  • See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • $100 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase within the first 3 months after card opening
  • Main cabin priority boarding
  • $29 entry fee for Delta Sky Club lounge access
  • 20% rebate on inflight purchases

Cons

  • $195 annual fee
  • Somewhat complicated bonus rewards program

Who's this for? Delta frequent fliers who don't mind paying for perks should consider the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card. While its $195 annual fee is a tad steeper than most mid-tier airline cards, the card benefits make up the difference. You just have to be prepared to navigate the somewhat complicated world of Delta's frequent flier rewards program.

New cardmembers earn 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months. If you're wondering what's the difference between MQMs and bonus miles, don't worry, it's not that confusing. Bonus miles are everyday rewards points that you can redeem for Delta airlines tickets and more. MQMs are the points you acquire in order to achieve top status as a Delta SkyMiles member. You need 25,000 MQMs to achieve Silver status (the first tier).

Beyond the welcome bonus, this card offers members several perks: an annual companion travel certificate, first checked bag free for you and your companions on the same reservation (maximum nine waivers per reservation) and priority boarding. There's also car rental loss and damage insurance and baggage insurance plan.

With this card, members gain lounge access to the Delta Sky Club at a discounted rate of just $29. You also get a 20% rebate on in-flight purchases.

Best for Southwest Airlines: Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

Best for Southwest Airlines: Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
  • Rewards

    2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    40,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open

  • Annual fee

    $149

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Variable APR

    17.74% to 24.74%

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Estimated miles earned after 1 year

    62,379

  • Estimated miles earned after 5 years

    151,895

  • Additional travel perks

    7,500 bonus points each account anniversary; annual $75 statement credit; 4 upgraded boardings per year when available; 20% in-flight savings

  • See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • 40,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months
  • Southwest upgraded boarding on up to 4 tickets per year
  • 7,500 bonus points on each account anniversary
  • $75 Southwest annual travel credit
  • 20% savings on in-flight purchases

Cons

  • $149 annual fee
  • No special financing offers

Who's this for? If you frequently fly Southwest and want to reap the benefits of a loyalty membership, the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card is worth considering thanks in part to the annual $75 Southwest statement credit and 7,500 bonus points you earn each account anniversary.

This card doesn't offer as a robust rewards program compared to other airlines cards. Cardmembers only earn 2X points per every $1 spent on Southwest flights. There is a good welcome bonus, though: If you spend $1,000 within the first three months following card activation, you'll earn 40,000 bonus points.

Cardmembers can also take advantage of up to four priority boarding upgrades per calendar year, 20% rebate on in-flight purchases and no foreign transaction fees.

Best for United Airlines: United Explorer℠ Credit Card

Best for United Airlines: United Explorer℠ Credit Card
  • Rewards

    2X miles per $1 spent on United purchases; 2X miles per $1 spent at restaurants and hotels; 1X miles earned on every $1 spent on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0 first year, then $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Variable APR

    18.24% to 25.24%

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Estimated miles earned after 1 year

    66,316

  • Estimated miles earned after 5 years

    171,580

  • Additional travel perks

    Priority boarding, 25% rebate on in-flight purchases; two one-time United Club lounge passes per year; Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit every four years

  • See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • Up to $100 statement credit to cover Global Entry and TSA PreCheck application fees every four years
  • Two one-time United Club lounge passes per year
  • Priority boarding for primary card members and their travel companions when upgrades are available
  • 25% rebate on in-flight purchases

Cons

  • $95 annual fee after the first year
  • No special financing offers

Who's this for? For those who prefer flying United, the United Explorer℠ Credit Card offers a variety of impressive benefits with its rewards program.

Cardholders earn 2X miles per $1 spent on United purchases, as well as at restaurants and hotels booked through the hotel's website. All other purchases earn 1X miles per $1 spent. The welcome bonus is pretty standard: Earn 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 within the first three months following card opening.

It is one of the few airlines travel cards that does come with some lounge access: you can take advantage of two United Club one-time passes per year. That's a value of over $100 per year and helps offset some of the cost of the annual fee.

There are a host of nice perks for travelers: Users can get a 25% rebate on all in-flight purchases, their first bag is checked for free (and for one traveling companion) and priority boarding. There's also an auto rental collision damage waiver, baggage delay insurance, lost luggage reimbursement, trip cancellation/interruption insurance and trip delay reimbursement.

Perhaps the best perk offered by the United Explorer℠ Credit Card is you can get up to $100 statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every four years. While this is becoming a standard benefit of many travel rewards cards, it's not something frequently offered by airlines.

Our methodology

To determine which cards will put the most money back in your pocket, CNBC Select evaluated 19 popular rewards credit cards offered by major banks, financial companies and credit unions that allow anyone to join and offer bonus rewards on airline-related purchases. We compared each card on a range of features, including travel rewards (points and miles), annual fee, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, one-time perks, annual perks, redemption rates, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available.

CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2018 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here.

Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $21,852 in retail spending. This budget is comprised of the most common spending categories, including groceries ($5,019), gas ($2,394), dining out ($3,365), travel ($2,154), utilities ($4,959) and general purchases ($3,961). The travel budget includes spending $527 a year on airfare and $572 a year on hotels. General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses. CNBC Select used this budget to compare cards that reward specific purchases and estimate how many rewards the average consumer might earn.

We then estimated how much the average consumer could earn in rewards (in the case of airlines cards, it's usually "points" or "miles") over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases.

Our final picks are weighted heavily toward the highest five-year returns, since it's generally wise to hold onto a credit card for years. This method also avoids giving an unfair advantage to cards with large welcome bonuses.

While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your travel habits.


For rates and fees of the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.