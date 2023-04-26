Citi/AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard review: Get a free checked bag and priority boarding

Citi is an advertising partner As the largest airline in the world by market share, American Airlines opens up a world of travel opportunities to its customers. Despite recent setbacks to its loyalty program, AAdvantage miles can still be incredibly valuable, whether you want to use them to fly on American itself or one of its many partner airlines, such as JetBlue, British Airways, Japan Airlines and Qantas. If you're looking to boost your AAdvantage balance, the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard is an excellent way to do so. The card recently introduced an all-time-high welcome bonus of 75,000 bonus miles after spending $3,500 within four months of account opening. And with the card's $99 annual fee waived the first year, it's an easy opportunity to dip your toe into the AAdvantage program and see if this card is a good fit long-term. Below, CNBC Select breaks down everything you need to know about the Citi/AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard, from its rewards to its additional benefits and fees.

Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent at gas stations and restaurants, and on eligible American Airlines purchases; 1 Loyalty Point for every 1 eligible AAdvantage® mile earned from purchases

Welcome bonus For a limited time earn 75,000 American Airlines AAdvantage ® bonus miles after making $3,500 in purchases within the first 4 months of account opening.

Annual fee $0 first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74% - 29.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Good/Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 25% savings on eligible in-flight purchases

Preferred boarding for eligible credit cardmembers

First checked bag free

Priority boarding Cons No special 0% financing offers

No airport lounge access Estimated miles earned after 1 year: 78,138

78,138 Estimated miles earned after 5 years: 190,690 Rewards totals incorporate the miles earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard review

Welcome bonus

The Citi/AAdvantage Platinum Select offers a generous sign-up bonus of 75,000 American Airlines AAdvantage bonus miles after spending $3,500 in purchases within the first four months of card membership. This is the card's highest bonus to date, with the previous offer being 50,000 miles after $2,500 spent within three months. The extra 25,000 miles will go a long way in securing additional domestic flights or helping you upgrade to business class on international flights. Before applying for this card, remember that Citi restricts approvals for co-branded American Airlines credit cards. You won't be eligible for another bonus if you've received a sign-up bonus from this card in the last 48 months. However, you are eligible for this bonus even if you recently applied for a different American Airlines card, such as the higher-end Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®.

Benefits and perks

The Citi/AAdvantage Platinum Select is packed with travel benefits that can help cardholders save money and improve their travel experience when flying American Airlines. Chief among them is the ability to earn one Loyalty Point for every dollar spent on the card. Loyalty Points determine your elite status with American Airlines. Earning status used to be determined by the number of miles or segments flown. Nowadays, you can earn status through various activities that include flying, using American's shopping portal and credit card spending, to name a few. AAdvantage elite status starts at 40,000 Loyalty Points for Gold and reaches 200,000 for top-tier Executive Platinum. Even if you don't earn status, you can enjoy elite-style benefits with the card, including: First checked bag free: You and up to four companions on the same reservation will receive your first checked bag free on domestic American Airlines itineraries (normally $30).

You and up to four companions on the same reservation will receive your first checked bag free on domestic American Airlines itineraries (normally $30). Preferred boarding: You and your companions can board with Group 5.

You and your companions can board with Group 5. Savings on in-flight purchases: Receive a 25% discount on in-flight food and beverage purchases when you use your credit card to pay. Plus, the card's annual flight discount can provide value beyond the $99 annual fee. If you can manage $20,000 in credit card spending per membership year, you'll get a $125 flight discount valid on American Airlines tickets. It's a nice spending incentive to the card's already solid earn rates on everyday purchases. Lastly, using your card abroad won't incur those pesky foreign transaction fees, which can add up quite a bit, with some cards charging around 3%.

How to earn and redeem AAdvantage miles

Robert Alexander | Archive Photos | Getty Images

Earning The Citi/AAdvantage Platinum Select offers elevated rewards in several common spending categories. Here's a look at how many miles the card earns in various categories: 2X miles per dollar at restaurants and gas stations.

2X miles on eligible American Airlines purchases.

1X mile on all other purchases. As mentioned above, you'll also earn 1X Loyalty Points toward elite status on all purchases. Redeeming American Airlines recently scrapped its traditional frequent flyer award chart in favor of dynamic pricing without a specified mileage cap for American-operated flights. However, the program maintains several "sweet spot" awards to help you maximize your rewards. So what can you do with 75,000 AAdvantage miles? For starters, you can book up to five round-trip domestic award tickets, depending on where you're going and when you're traveling. According to American, one-way tickets within the contiguous 48 U.S. states and Canada start at 7,500 miles in economy, though we've seen some flights for as low as 6,000 miles. Alternatively, 70,000 miles are enough to book a one-way ticket to the Middle East in Qatar Airways' famous Qsuite business class seat. Or, if the last few years of travel restrictions have you pining for a trip to Asia, it will be the same number of miles to fly Japan Airlines or Cathay Pacific business class to destinations like Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand or Vietnam. If you want a trip abroad with a shorter flight, you can use the card's welcome bonus to book two round-trip economy tickets to Mexico, Central America or the Caribbean (35,000 miles each). And if you're looking for bargain award flights to Europe, you can get there in the off-season for as few as 45,000 AAdvantage miles round-trip. Regardless of your travel goals, the 75,000-mile welcome bonus from this card will go quite a long way in getting you there. In addition to American Airlines flights, you can redeem AAdvantage miles for flights on the following Oneworld and non-alliance partners: Air Tahiti Nui

Alaska Airlines

British Airways

Cape Air

Cathay Pacific

China Southern Airlines

Etihad Airways

Fiji Airways

Finnair

GOL Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines

Iberia

IndiGo

Japan Airlines

JetBlue

Malaysia Airlines

Qantas

Qatar Airways

Royal Air Maroc

Royal Jordanian Airlines

Silver Airways

SriLankan Airlines

Rates and fees

The Citi/AAdvantage Platinum Select has a $99 annual fee, which is waived for the first year. The card charges no foreign transaction fees and carries a 20.74%- 29.74% variable purchase APR. Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.

Card comparison

Chase Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard vs. AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard

AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard Learn More Information about the AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases; 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on other purchases. 1 Loyalty Point for every 1 eligible AAdvantage® mile earned from purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus miles after making your first purchase and paying the $99 annual fee in full, both within the first 90 days

Annual fee Waived for the first year, then $99

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening

Regular APR 20.74% - 29.74% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Good/Excellent See our methodology, terms apply.

The closest competitor to the Citi/AAdvantage Platinum Select is the AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard. The Aviator Red card has a $99 annual fee, which isn't waived the first year. The card has a lower welcome bonus at a much lower spending requirement: 50,000 miles after the first purchase and paying the $99 annual fee. The Aviator Red card earns 2 miles per dollar spent on eligible American Airlines purchases and 1 mile everywhere else. The card's earning rate is much more limited than what the Citi card offers as it doesn't offer bonuses for spending at restaurants and gas stations. Like the Citi card, this card offers 25% savings on inflight food and beverage purchases, a free checked bag, and preferred boarding for up to four companions. Instead of a flight voucher, cardholders who spend $20,000 yearly receive a companion certificate to book a second traveler's flight for just $99 plus taxes. One significant advantage of the Aviator Red card is that it provides travel accident insurance, trip cancellation and interruption coverage, baggage delay insurance and auto rental collision damage waiver. The card also offers 0% APR for 15 months on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening. The Aviator Red card is better if you want a card with travel protections and a 0% APR offer during the first year. However, the Citi AAdvantage Platinum card comes out ahead if you want a bigger welcome bonus and higher ongoing rewards. Chase Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard vs. Capital One Venture

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5 Miles per dollar on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.74% - 28.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 0% at the regular transfer APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card might be an odd choice to compare against the Citi/AAdvantage Platinum Select. After all, Capital One miles don't transfer to American Airlines. However, you can use your Venture miles to pay for American flights at a fixed rate of one cent per mile. You can book any flight without worrying about award inventory or dynamic pricing. You can also transfer Venture miles to British Airways Executive Club, and then book American Airlines flights from there. The Venture Card currently offers a generous welcome bonus similar to the AAdvantage Platinum card: 75,000 miles after $4,000 spent within three months of account opening. You can redeem this bonus for $750 worth of flights or transfer them to over a dozen airlines and hotels for a potentially higher value. The Venture card has a $95 annual fee and earns 2 miles per dollar on all spending, making it ideal if most of your spending falls outside of the dining, gas and American Airlines categories that earn 2X rewards with the AAdvantage Platinum card. In addition, you'll earn 5 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and get premium perks like two free lounge visits per year and Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application credit every four years. Don't miss: 6 times you should redeem points and miles rather than pay cash

Is the Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard right for you?

The Citi/AAdvantage Platinum Select is best for travelers who wish to earn miles and receive perks with American Airlines. This card offers a variety of benefits, such as a free checked bag, priority boarding and elevated rewards in select spending categories. The ability to earn an annual flight voucher makes the card even more rewarding, helping cover the annual $95 annual fee. Since the annual fee is waived the first year, this is an excellent opportunity to test-drive the card. You'll get a generous welcome bonus and valuable perks if you fly with American Airlines. You'll either decide it's worth holding onto long-term or that an alternate card might be a better fit. Either way, it won't cost you anything except a credit inquiry.

Bottom line

The Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard's elevated welcome bonus is one of the best airline credit card bonuses out there right now. If you want to boost your AAdvantage balance and add a card to your wallet with practical travel benefits, this card could be an excellent fit. Even if you're just an occasional traveler, but usually check a bag, this card will quickly pay for itself. With no annual fee during the first year and a sign-up bonus that can potentially take you around the world, it's certainly worth looking into.

