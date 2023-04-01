How to use the American Airlines shopping portal to earn miles and elite status at the same time

Despite their name, frequent flyer miles can be earned without having to set foot on a plane. You can simultaneously earn American Airlines miles and AAdvantage Loyalty Point Rewards by using the right airline credit cards in combination with the American Airlines shopping portal and other deals. And by the time you have enough miles to book an award flight, you might have access to elite benefits as well, like free checked bags or complimentary upgrades. Let's take a look at how the AA shopping portal works and how you can stack deals to collect miles even faster.

Best AAdvantage cards to use when shopping online

Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent at gas stations and restaurants, and on eligible American Airlines purchases; 1 Loyalty Point for every 1 eligible AAdvantage® mile earned from purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 miles after you spend $2,500 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

Annual fee $0 first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74% - 29.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Good/Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 25% savings on eligible in-flight purchases

Preferred boarding for eligible credit cardmembers

First checked bag free

Priority boarding Cons No special 0% financing offers

No airport lounge access Estimated miles earned after 1 year: 78,138

78,138 Estimated miles earned after 5 years: 190,690 Rewards totals incorporate the miles earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Up to $120 dining credit annually ($10 a month) for purchases made with Grubhub, Goldbelly and other eligible restaurants (after a one-time enrollment)

Up to $120 Uber Cash annually ($10 a month) for U.S. Uber Eats orders and U.S. Uber rides (card must be added to Uber app to receive the Uber Cash benefit)

Strong rewards program with 4X points earned at restaurants and 3X points earned on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com

Baggage insurance plan covers up to $1,250 for carry-on baggage and up to $500 for checked baggage that is damaged, lost or stolen

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons No introductory APR period

$250 annual fee Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,074

$1,074 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,969 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

How to use the American Airlines shopping portal to earn miles and elite status

The American Airlines AAdvantage eshopping portal works similarly to other online shopping portals such as Rakuten. But instead of earning cash back or points, you earn AAdvantage miles and Loyalty Points. You can use the American Airlines shopping portal through its website or you can download the browser extension, which will then notify you whenever you're shopping on a website where you can earn rewards. You can redeem AAdvantage miles for award flights, upgrades, lounge passes and other experiences. The Loyalty Points you earn don't have redemption value, but instead move you up the elite status track. When you earn a mile, you'll typically also earn one Loyalty Point. Right now, you need to accumulate 40,000 Loyalty Points before reaching AAdvantage Gold®, the lowest tier of elite status. After you set up an account, you can browse the shopping portal for deals at 1,200+ stores. When you find a deal you like, a click on the offer will redirect you to the merchant's site to complete your transaction. You typically either receive bonus miles per dollar or a big chunk of miles for making a purchase that meets specific requirements. For example, right now you can earn 2X miles per dollar spent at Kohl's, and new Blue Apron customers can earn 2,000 bonus miles with an eligible subscription. Before purchasing anything through the American Airlines shopping portal, be sure to enable cookies in your browser. If you don't do this, American Airlines won't be able to track the purchase and you'll miss out on the bonus miles. You'll also have to avoid using any promo codes not found on the AAdvantage eshopping site when you check out. Using an ineligible discount code could prevent you from collecting your bonus miles and Loyalty Points.

How to stack deals to maximize your earnings

Although you can't use outside promo codes when you're making purchases through the American Airlines shopping portal, you can take advantage of card-linked offers. Most of the major card issuers have deals you can add to your card to earn bonus rewards or to receive cash back. Since the card issuer applies these offers after you make an eligible purchase, they won't invalidate any bonus you earn through a shopping portal. This means one purchase can earn you rewards from three different sources: your card, the shopping portal, and a card-linked offer. And if you have a Mastercard, you may be able to stack an additional earning opportunity on top of those three. The AAdvantage SimplyMiles site allows you to add card-linked offers to any Mastercard you add to your SimplyMiles profile. Here's a real-world example available at the time of this writing. Let's say you want to get a pair of Allbirds shoes for $135. You can make the purchase through the AAdvantage shopping portal (3X miles) with a Citi American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® Mastercard (1X miles), add an offer through SimplyMiles for an additional 3X miles and add a Citi offer for $10 off a $75+ purchase. As long as you add the card-linked Citi and SimplyMiles offers first, here's what you would earn: 405 miles from the American Airlines shopping portal

135 miles from your AAdvantage MileUp card

405 miles from the SimplyMiles offer

$10 back from the Citi offer In this scenario, you earn 7X miles (and Loyalty Points) on the purchase and get $10 back.

Bottom line

By stacking deals you can supercharge your path to elite status with American Airlines and earn miles for award flights at the same time. With every American Airlines mile you earn (outside of credit card welcome bonuses), you'll also earn a Loyalty Point that counts toward earning elite status. This includes the miles you earn from purchases you make with a co-branded American Airlines credit card and bonus miles you receive from the AAdvantage eshopping portal or card-linked offers.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.