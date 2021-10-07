Capital One improves transfer ratio to 1:1 for almost all travel partners — here's what you need to know

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Along with the recent launch of the Capital One travel portal, Capital One announced it's improving the transfer ratio for a number of its partners. You'll now be able to transfer Capital One Miles to almost all of its partners at a 1:1 ratio. The newly added 1:1 partners are: Air Canada (Aeroplan), Air France KLM (Flying Blue), British Airways (Avios), Emirates Airlines (Emirates Skywards), Singapore Airlines (KrisFlyer) and Turkish Airlines (Miles&Smiles). Prior to this, they were 2:1.5. This means that you can stretch your miles even farther. By adding these six partners to the 1:1 list, Capital One immediately made its loyalty program much more valuable. So if you are debating on the next travel rewards credit card to apply for, be sure to consider a Capital One credit card that earns transferrable miles. Here's what you need to know about the addition of the six new partners.

Capital One miles transfer partners

Capital One miles can now be transferred to 14 travel loyalty partners at a 1:1 ratio; an additional two programs are also transfer partners, Accor and EVA Air, but they have less favorable transfer rates. Capital One's transfer partners are: Accor (Live Limitless) (2:1 transfer ratio)

Aeromexico (Club Premier)

Air Canada (Aeroplan)

Air France KLM (Flying Blue)

Avianca (LifeMiles)

British Airways (Avios)

Cathay Pacific (Asia Miles)

Emirates Airlines (Emirates Skywards)

Etihad (Etihad Guest) - Cardholders can take advantage of a 50% bonus promotion to Etihad until Oct. 31.

EVA Air (Infinity MileageLands) (2:1.5 transfer ratio)

Finnair (Finnair Plus)

Qantas (Qantas Frequent Flyer)

Singapore Airlines (KrisFlyer)

TAP Air Portugal (TAP Miles&Go)

Turkish Airlines (Miles&Smiles)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Wyndham Rewards) The best part about earning flexible points that can be transferred to different partners is that cardholders have the choice of where to send their miles, rather than being tied to one brand. And within each transfer partner's program are award chart sweet spots that can really stretch the value of your rewards. However, keep in mind that not all Capital One credit cards earn miles. Cards that earn these points include the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 17.24% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, 1.25X miles per dollar on every purchase

Welcome bonus 20,000 bonus miles once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for 12 months on purchases

Regular APR 15.49% to 25.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

What to keep in mind when transferring points

Transferring points takes a bit of strategy, but with a small investment of time, you can score some excellent deals — including luxurious business and first-class flights. But before you start thinking of your next vacation, keep these few tips in mind if you are earning and using transferrable miles: Research, then transfer: If you find a route you want to fly, and one of the airlines is a Capital One partner, find out how much it will cost in miles before you transfer. Because if you send 100,000 miles to an airline, and you only need 60,000, you will not be able to send the other 40,000 back to Capital One. Also, make sure there is award availability on dates you actually want to fly.

If you find a route you want to fly, and one of the airlines is a Capital One partner, find out how much it will cost in miles before you transfer. Because if you send 100,000 miles to an airline, and you only need 60,000, you will not be able to send the other 40,000 back to Capital One. Also, make sure there is award availability on dates you actually want to fly. Taxes and fees : Just because you are using airline miles to book a flight, doesn't mean that tax authorities won't find a way to get their cut. When you book a flight with miles, you will have to pay taxes that range in cost, plus, some airlines also charge fees like fuel surcharges. Before you transfer your miles, be sure to know how much you will need to pay in taxes and fees for the specific flight route you want.

: Just because you are using airline miles to book a flight, doesn't mean that tax authorities won't find a way to get their cut. When you book a flight with miles, you will have to pay taxes that range in cost, plus, some airlines also charge fees like fuel surcharges. Before you transfer your miles, be sure to know how much you will need to pay in taxes and fees for the specific flight route you want. One partner may be better than another: Believe it or not, you can get different prices for the same flight based on what transfer partner you select. For example, AeroMexico, Air France/KLM and Delta are all part of the SkyTeam alliance. So if you wanted to book a flight with Delta Air Lines through its SkyTeam partners AeroMexico or AirFrance/KLM, you may get two different price points for the same itinerary. That's why it is important to compare different partner's award charts before transferring your miles. And each airline will have different fees, some charge exorbitant fuel surcharges for certain flights while others charge none at all.

Capital One transfer partner sweet spots

While Capital One partners with mostly international airlines, nearly all of these airlines have partnerships with domestic U.S. airlines — meaning you can redeem your Capital One miles for flights within the U.S.. However, not all of the partners are worth taking advantage of. Here are a few examples of how you can take advantage of Capital One's transfer partner sweet spots. Use Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles or Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer to book flights to Hawaii The loyalty programs of Turkish Airlines and Singapore Airlines both provide excellent options to fly from the continental U.S. to the Hawaiian Islands. With Turkish Airlines, you can pay as low as 7,500 miles to fly on United Airlines in economy, its partner within the Star Alliance, from the mainland to Hawaii. With Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, you can also fly with Alaska Airlines, one of its non-alliance partners to the Aloha State. Use Qantas to book short American Airlines flights If you fly American Airlines often, consider sending your Capital One miles to the Qantas frequent flyer program. Qantas operates off of a fixed award chart, and short (less than 600 miles) one-way American Airlines flights cost as little as 8,000 miles. This is great for flights like Los Angeles to San Francisco or Dallas to Austin.

Bottom line

Capital One is making significant moves to make its rewards program very competitive with Chase and American Express. With the adjustment of these redemption ratios of six airline partners, Capital One credit cards that earn miles like the Venture cards, along with the Spark cards, have become much more valuable. However, before selecting one of the Capital one credit cards, be sure that the transferable partners work for you and your travel needs. If you prefer a rewards program with more domestic airline transfer partners, consider an American Express or Chase credit card.

Information about the Capital One Credit Cards has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.