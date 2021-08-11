Are travel credit card rewards susceptible to inflation?

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

In the past few months, travel has been seeing a rebound with leisure travelers flying at near pre-pandemic levels, and both airlines and hotels struggling to keep up with demand. After more than a year of staying close to home, consumers are booking trips and redeeming the travel rewards they earned throughout the pandemic. According to a recent study conducted by Citi and The Harris Poll, 28% of travelers will be using credit card points or airline miles to book their next adventure. Echoing that trend, Josh Berwitz, senior vice president and general manager of business development and partnerships at American Express, told Select the card issuer is "seeing an uptick in cardmembers redeeming points for long-awaited trips." With an abundance of travel rewards issued during the pandemic, airlines and hotels alike are eager to eliminate these points off their balance sheets to reduce their risk. When consumers are holding onto a huge stockpile of points, it presents the looming possibility of big waves of redemptions — forcing brands to give up more airplane seats and hotel rooms to customers who aren't paying cash. One of the best ways to eliminate points and reduce a loyalty program's risk is by charging more for award redemptions. Inflation, or the decrease in purchasing power of your dollars, is a hot topic of conversation right now, and it can also apply to your travel rewards. With a surge in demand for travel, consumers are now paying a premium in order to fulfill their wanderlust. Here's what you need to know about airlines and hotels devaluing their points and how you can best protect yourself from the rising cost of cashing in your rewards.

Travel rewards are big business

How to best protect yourself from travel rewards inflation

Airlines and hotels both play a delicate balancing act trying to retain the value of their loyalty programs while also remaining profitable. But as operating costs go up, brands sometimes have no choice but to charge more for their redemptions. To avoid the impending doom of inflation eating away at the value of your travel rewards, here are two tips to keep in mind. Earn transferable rewards, avoid brand specific points Transferable rewards such as Chase Ultimate Rewards and American Express Membership Rewards are both safer options because they can be transferred to a significant number of different airline and hotel loyalty programs. This gives cardholders more options so they can take advantage of each loyalty program's sweet spots and get the best value from their points as possible. There's less flexibility if you're earning brand-specific points, such as Southwest Rapid Rewards with the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card. You don't have the option to redeem them for a different airline, so you're stuck with using them within Southwest Airlines, no matter how devalued they become. Earn and burn Some points and miles fanatics love to brag about hoarding millions of points. But for the average consumer, sitting on too many points can leave you at risk of seeing your rewards lose value. Devaluations are an inevitable fact of travel rewards programs, and so the best way to avoid creeping inflation is to spend the rewards you have sooner rather than later. Of course, it's not advantageous to simply throw away hard-earned rewards on frivolous redemptions like gift cards or merchandise purchases that usually yield a lower value per point. But it's important to remember why you're trying to earn these rewards: to save money on the cost of travel and create memorable experiences.

The best travel rewards credit cards available

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.