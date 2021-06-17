Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Select’s editorial team independently created this content. We may receive a commission from affiliate partner links. Click here to read more about Select. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Credit Cards

Amex launches limited-time welcome bonuses, 0% APR offers for new Delta SkyMiles cardholders

These three Amex co-branded cards now offer elevated bonuses and introductory 0% APR periods for new cardholders.

Elizabeth Gravier@lizgravier_
Getty Images
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Summer travel is picking up once again, and credit card issuers are responding by launching some of the best welcome offers we've ever seen.

On June 17, American Express launched limited-time welcome bonuses on three of its co-branded Delta SkyMiles® consumer credit cards so you can earn extra miles on all your upcoming travel plans.

The three credit cards affected are:

  1. Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
  2. Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
  3. Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

Also, for the first time ever, the Delta SkyMiles Gold and Platinum consumer cards will offer an introductory interest-free period on new purchases for the first 12 months.

Interested candidates must hurry to take advantage, however: You have to apply and be approved between June 17 and July 28, 2021, in order to score the elevated bonuses and the 0% APR intro offer.

Below, Select breaks down these limited-time welcome bonuses and the introductory APR offers:

Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card

Limited-time welcome offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles after spending $2,000 in purchases in the first three months and get a $200 statement credit after making a Delta purchase with your new card in the first three months. Offer expires July 28, 2021.

Limited-time introductory APR offer: Enjoy a 0% intro APR on new purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening (after, 15.74% to 24.74% variable APR). Offer expires July 28, 2021. (See rates and fees).

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

  • Rewards

    Earn 2X miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2X miles per dollar spent at U.S. supermarkets, 2X miles per dollar spent at restaurants and 1X mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 70,000 Bonus Miles after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months and a $200 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months from account opening. Offer expires 7/28/2021

  • Annual fee

    $0 the first year, then $99

  • Intro APR

    0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening

  • Regular APR

    15.74% to 24.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card

Limited-time welcome offer: Earn 90,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in purchases in the first three months and get a $200 statement credit after making a Delta purchase with your new card in the first three months. Offer expires July 28, 2021.

Limited-time introductory APR offer: Enjoy a 0% intro APR on new purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening (after, 15.74% to 24.74% variable APR). Offer expires July 28, 2021. (See rates and fees).

The Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card ranked as Select's best airline credit card for flying Delta because it offers several travel perks, such as an annual companion travel certificate, first checked bag free on Delta flights for you and your companions on the same reservation (maximum nine waivers per reservation) and priority boarding. There's also car rental loss and damage insurance, as well as baggage insurance and a fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.

With this card, you can gain lounge access to the Delta Sky Club® for you and up to two guests at a discounted rate of just $39 when traveling on a Delta flight. You can also receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages and audio headsets.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2X Miles at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X Miles on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 90,000 Bonus Miles after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months and a $200 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months after account opening. Offer expires 7/28/2021.

  • Annual fee

    $250

  • Intro APR

    0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening

  • Regular APR

    15.74% to 24.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card

Limited-time welcome offer: Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $5,000 in purchases in the first three months and get a $200 statement credit after making a Delta purchase with your new card in the first three months. Offer expires July 28, 2021.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X Miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta.

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 80,000 Bonus Miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months and a $200 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months. Offer expires 7/28/2021.

  • Annual fee

    $550

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.74% to 24.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, click here.

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, click here.

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
