Amex launches limited-time welcome bonuses, 0% APR offers for new Delta SkyMiles cardholders

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card

Limited-time welcome offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles after spending $2,000 in purchases in the first three months and get a $200 statement credit after making a Delta purchase with your new card in the first three months. Offer expires July 28, 2021. Limited-time introductory APR offer: Enjoy a 0% intro APR on new purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening (after, 15.74% to 24.74% variable APR). Offer expires July 28, 2021. (See rates and fees).

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2X miles per dollar spent at U.S. supermarkets, 2X miles per dollar spent at restaurants and 1X mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 70,000 Bonus Miles after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months and a $200 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months from account opening. Offer expires 7/28/2021

Annual fee $0 the first year, then $99

Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card

Limited-time welcome offer: Earn 90,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in purchases in the first three months and get a $200 statement credit after making a Delta purchase with your new card in the first three months. Offer expires July 28, 2021. Limited-time introductory APR offer: Enjoy a 0% intro APR on new purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening (after, 15.74% to 24.74% variable APR). Offer expires July 28, 2021. (See rates and fees). The Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card ranked as Select's best airline credit card for flying Delta because it offers several travel perks, such as an annual companion travel certificate, first checked bag free on Delta flights for you and your companions on the same reservation (maximum nine waivers per reservation) and priority boarding. There's also car rental loss and damage insurance, as well as baggage insurance and a fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®. With this card, you can gain lounge access to the Delta Sky Club® for you and up to two guests at a discounted rate of just $39 when traveling on a Delta flight. You can also receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages and audio headsets.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2X Miles at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X Miles on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 90,000 Bonus Miles after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months and a $200 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months after account opening. Offer expires 7/28/2021.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card

Limited-time welcome offer: Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $5,000 in purchases in the first three months and get a $200 statement credit after making a Delta purchase with your new card in the first three months. Offer expires July 28, 2021.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X Miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta.

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Bonus Miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months and a $200 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months. Offer expires 7/28/2021.

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.