The 6 best credit cards for online shopping: Protect your purchases while earning bonus rewards

The average online shopper in the U.S. spends over $5,300 annually, according to a study by Insider Intelligence, so if you're not using the right credit card for your purchases, you're potentially missing out on valuable rewards and protections. There is no "right" credit card for every situation, but there are better cards for certain categories of online shopping. One card may earn bonus points, miles or cash back at a specific retailer like Amazon, while another may earn extra rewards for food delivery. It's also important to consider a card's built-in coverages like purchase protection and extended warranty, especially when making larger purchases. To help you make the best decision and maximize your purchases, CNBC Select has the details on the best credit cards for online shopping. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best cards.)

Best credit cards for online shopping

Best for cash back

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations , (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%), 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits.

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, from the date of account opening

Regular APR 18.99% to 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Who's this for? The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is ideal for anyone who wants to earn cash back for their online shopping. It earns 3% back on U.S. online retail purchases on up to $6,000 in purchases per year (then 1%). Plus, it provides a special financing offer for purchases and balance transfers with a 0% intro APR for the first 15 months from the date of account opening (18.99% - 29.99% variable APR afterward; see rates and fees). The Blue Cash Everyday also has potentially valuable benefits for streaming and meal delivery services. Cardmembers can get up to $180 in Home Chef credit ($15 back a month) and up to $84 in Disney Bundle credit ($7 back a month) after spending $12.99 or more each month on an eligible subscription (enrollment required). In addition, this card comes with purchase protection, which covers eligible purchases for damage or theft for up to 90 days. Terms apply.

Best for purchase protections

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 22.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Who's this for? The Chase Sapphire Reserve is a premium credit card loaded with benefits, including just about every type of purchase protection you could want. Purchases made with the card can qualify for the following: Purchase protection : Eligible purchases are covered for 120 days from the date of purchase against theft, damage or loss for up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per year.

: Eligible purchases are covered for 120 days from the date of purchase against theft, damage or loss for up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per year. Return protection : Eligible items the retailer will not allow you to return are covered for 90 days from the date or purchase for up to $500 per item and up to $1,000 per year.

: Eligible items the retailer will not allow you to return are covered for 90 days from the date or purchase for up to $500 per item and up to $1,000 per year. Extended warranty: Get one additional year of protection on original warranties that provide coverage for three years or less. Covers up to a maximum of $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account. To take advantage of this card's extended warranty or return protection, you can file a claim at this site. For purchase protection, you can open a new claim here. The Chase Sapphire Reserve has a $550 annual fee, but it can be offset by perks like a $300 annual travel credit and access to over 1,300 airport lounges with a Priority Pass Select membership. Chase Ultimate Rewards® points can be redeemed for cash back, travel booked through the Chase travel portal or transferred to various hotel and airline partners.

Best for delivery and takeout

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Best for flexible bonus category

Citi Custom Cash℠ Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 5% cash back on purchases in top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent (then 1%); unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR on balance transfers and purchases for first 15 months

Regular APR 18.99% - 28.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent, Good. Fair See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Who's this for? The Citi Custom Cash Card earns 5% cash back on purchases in the category you spend the most in each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent (then 1%). The categories are: Gas stations

Restaurants

Grocery stores

Select travel

Select transit

Select streaming services

Drugstores

Home improvement stores

Fitness club

Live entertainment What's nice about this card is, the bonus cash automatically applies to the category you spend the most in each month. So you don't have to select the category in advance and hope that's where most of your purchases fall that month. If you buy expensive concert tickets one month and start a home improvement project next month, the 5% bonus cash back will apply to the category where you spent the most without requiring any extra steps. Pro tip: Although billed as a cash-back card, if you have the Citi Premier® Card, you'll be able to transfer your Citi ThankYou Rewards to any of Citi's 16 airline and hotel partners. (See rates and fees)

Best for Amazon

Prime Visa Rewards 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 5% back on purchases made through Chase Travel; 2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 Amazon.com gift card instantly upon approval.

Annual fee $0 (but Prime membership is required)

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.24% to 27.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who's this for? If you want to make the most of your Amazon purchases, the Prime Visa is the way to go. It earns 5% cash back on purchases with Amazon and Whole Foods. This card also has limited-time offers to earn 10% back on rotating categories or select items. And on Prime Day, you'll usually be able to earn 6% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods. The Prime Visa also comes with purchase protection and extended warranty coverage. While this card has a $0 annual fee, you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to be eligible for the card.

Best for small businesses

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases up to $50,000 per year, then 1X point per dollar

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening

Regular APR 18.24% - 26.24% variable; APRs will not exceed 29.99%

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees, terms apply.

Who's this for? Anyone with a side hustle or small business can maximize their everyday spending, including online purchases, with The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express. It earns 2X American Express Membership Rewards points on the first $50,000 in purchases each year, then 1X. Terms apply. Its simple rewards structure allows card members to earn an above-average return without having to track specific spending categories. And it has a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees), which makes it ideal for side hustles, freelancing or anyone just starting a business.

FAQs

Should I use a credit card or debit card for online shopping?

There are advantages to using a credit card, as opposed to a debit card, for online shopping. You'll typically earn better rewards and have better protections compared to using a debit card or prepaid card.

What credit card is the best for online shopping protection?

The Chase Sapphire Reserve has return protection, purchase protection and extended warranty coverage. And its coverages have higher limits or longer coverage periods than many other cards with these types of benefits.

What is the best credit card to use for online purchases?

The best credit card for online shopping is the one that earns the type of rewards you prefer and aligns with your spending habits.

Bottom line

Whenever shopping online, make sure you use a credit card that will get you the best return on your purchases and offers important purchase protections. Whether you want to earn cash back, points or miles, there's a credit card for you.

Our methodology

To determine which cards are best for online shopping, CNBC Select analyzed over 230 of the most popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including: rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date. Information about the Prime Visa has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication; if you purchase something through Select links, we may earn a commission. For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, click here. For rates and fees of the Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express, click here. For rates and fees of the American Express® Gold Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.