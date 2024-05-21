Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links. This commission may impact how and where certain products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear).
Cybersecurity

Here are the 9 best antivirus software of May 2024

Keep your computer and other devices safe from viruses with these top-rated antivirus programs.

thumbnail
Ryley Amond@in/ryleyamond
Share

Over 300,000 new types of ransomware and other potentially malicious software are discovered daily, according to the IT security research institute AV-TEST. Computer viruses can slow down your devices, create a sea of pop-up ads and even erase or steal personal information.

Antivirus software can defend your devices from threats and protect your data. CNBC Select reviewed dozens of antivirus software and narrowed our top picks based on nine categories. The ones we selected continuously scan for threats, have strong third-party testing scores, do not substantially impact overall device performance and are compatible with PCs, Macs or both. (See our methodology for more information on how we chose the best antivirus software.)

Best antivirus software

Best for individuals

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus

Learn More

  • Cost

    Plans start at $3.33 per month for one device

  • All prices are per month with annual billing selected

  • Standout features

    Bitdefender Antivirus Plus offers a strong suite of security tools including access to a VPN. It includes an anti-tracking extension, a secure online banking browser, and a vulnerability assessment for unseen security issues.

  • Offers free version

    Yes

  • Availability

    Available for Windows.

  • Security features

    Bitdefender Antivirus Plus offers real-time data protection, network threat prevention, phishing and fraud protection, web attack prevention and more.

Terms apply

Pros

  • Network threat prevention
  • Multi-layer ransomware protection
  • Secure banking browser
  • VPN Included
  • Anti-phishing protection
  • 30-day free trial

Cons

  • VPN data usage is very limited
  • Slight performance decrease when launching applications
Learn More
View More

Who’s this for? Bitdefender Antivirus Plus is one of the more popular antivirus on the market and will cover up to 10 different devices. It has 24/7 customer support and has simple device requirements.

Standout benefits: Bitdefender Antivirus Plus offers a long list of features, including a built-in VPN, Wi-Fi security advisor and social network protection. Bitdefender also offers a free version of its software with a few less tools.

[ Jump to more details ]

Best for free users

Avast Free Antivirus

Learn More

  • Cost

    Free

  • Standout features

    Avast offers a high-quality free antivirus packed with features like data leak alerts, a network security scanner and an intelligent firewall. Avast scored strongly on all categories of lab testing and had the quickest average remediation time from AV-TEST.

  • Offers free version

    N/A

  • Availability

    Available for Windows, Mac, Andriod and iOS

  • Security features

    Access to a network security inspector, email attachment scanner, behavior-based detection, ransomware protection and data leak alerts

Terms apply

Pros

  • Additional network security
  • Scans email attachments
  • Offers behavior-based detection
  • More offerings than many other free antivirus
  • Ransomware Shield
  • 24/7 customer support is available

Cons

  • Certain features require additional purchases
  • Free version only allows one device
  • Slight decrease in system performance when launching applications
Learn More
View More

Who’s this for? Avast Free Antivirus is ideal for those who want access to a wide range of security features at no cost.

Standout benefits: Avast's free antivirus lets users connect safely to unsecured WiFi, see data leak alerts and provide them with more in-depth security offerings through upgraded versions.

[ Jump to more details ]

Best from a big company

Norton™ Antivirus Plus

Learn More

  • Cost

    Plans start at $5.00 per month for one device ($60 per year)

  • All prices are per month with annual billing selected

  • Standout features

    Norton Antivirus Plus offers protection from malware and ransomware, access to cloud backup storage, a password manager and a 100% Virus Protection Promise.

  • Offers free version

    No

  • Availability

    Available for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS.

  • Security features

    Ransomware and malware protection, cloud backup, phishing prevention and access to a password manager and their smart firewall.

Terms apply

Pros

  • Offers a password manager
  • Ransomware protection
  • Cloud backup available
  • Excellent performance test results
  • 100% virus protection promise
  • Full-scale firewall

Cons

  • Slightly higher number of false positives than some other options
  • Only protects a single device
  • A bit pricier than some competitors
Learn More
View More

Who’s this for? Norton AntiVirus Plus is a great option for users who want to bundle all of their cybersecurity needs with one, well-established company.

Standout benefits: Norton is one of the largest cybersecurity providers and has an excellent track record. Users can take advantage of its large suite of products from antiviruses to identity theft.

[ Jump to more details ]

Best for VPN users

McAfee™ Antivirus Basic

Learn More

  • Cost

    Plans start at $7.50 per month for one device

  • All prices are per month with annual billing selected

  • Standout features

    McAfee's basic antivirus provides its users with 24/7 antivirus protection, real-time personalized safety scores, identity monitoring, dark web scans and access to a VPN.

  • Offers free version

    No

  • Availability

    Available for Windows.

  • Security features

    McAfee Antivirus Basic will scan the dark web for any personal information, show users a real-time safety score with metrics to improve and allow users VPN access.

Terms apply

Pros

  • Parental controls
  • Dark web scanning
  • VPN access
  • 30-day free trial
  • 24/7 customer support

Cons

  • Slight system performance decrease when launching applications
  • Only protects a single device
  • More expensive than some competitors
Learn More
View More

Who’s this for? McAfee Antivirus Basic is ideal for users who want to pair their antivirus software with a virtual private network (VPN) service.

Standout benefits: McAfee is the only provider on this list to offer users an unlimited-use VPN alongside its basic antivirus software.

[ Jump to more details ]

Best for multiple operating systems

AVG AntiVirus Free

Learn More

  • Cost

    Free

  • Standout features

    AVG Antivirus Free received strong performance results in real-world protection tests from antivirus testing labs and provides its users with a solid firewall at no charge.

  • Offers free version

    N/A

  • Availability

    Available for Windows, Mac, Andriod and iOS

  • Security features

    AVG's free antivirus offers users protection from many types of malware, updates in real-time and phishing protection

Terms apply

Pros

  • 6 layers of malware protection
  • Email shield
  • Phishing protection
  • Additional security options available
  • Excellent testing results from multiple labs
  • 24/7 customer support is available

Cons

  • Additional features require premium versions
  • Slight decrease in system performance when launching applications
  • Free version only allows one device
Learn More
View More

Who’s this for? AVG AntiVirus FREE is geared toward users working from multiple types of devices.

Standout benefits: AVG's free antivirus is available for PC, Mac, Android and iOS and performed very well alongside some of its paid competitors.

[ Jump to more details ]

Best for beginners

Avira Antivirus Pro

Learn More
Information about Avira Antivirus Pro has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Cost

    Plans start at $3.75 per month for one device

  • All prices are per month with annual billing selected

  • Standout features

    Avira provides a high-quality free antivirus packed with several security features including a VPN. Avira scored strongly on its performance testing lab results and is available on all major operating systems and mobile devices.

  • Offers free version

    Yes

  • Availability

    Available for Windows, Mac, Andriod and iOS

  • Security features

    Provides users with an included VPN, real-time protection and updates, blocks phishing attacks and access to more advanced privacy features.

Terms apply

Pros

  • Phishing security
  • Real-time protection and repair
  • Avira Phantom VPN access
  • Strong performance test results
  • Avira Browser Safety extension

Cons

  • Slightly higher number of false positive lab results
  • Free VPN use capped at 500 MB a month
Learn More
View More

Who’s this for? Avira Antivirus Pro is a solid option for newer users unfamiliar with in-depth antivirus features.

Standout benefits: Avira provides users with some competitive features, a reasonable price and a clear upgrade path for more detailed offerings.

[ Jump to more details ]

Best for streamlined security

ESET NOD32 Antivirus

Learn More

  • Cost

    Plans start at $3.33 per month for one device

  • All prices are per month with annual billing selected

  • Standout features

    ESET NOD32 antivirus offers a wide range of security features and strong lab testing results from several vendors

  • Offers free version

    No

  • Availability

    Available for Windows and Mac

  • Security features

    Provides users with ransomware protection, file scanning, phishing security, security reports and access to more advanced features.

Terms apply

Pros

  • Ransomware Shield
  • More in-depth customization than other competitors
  • Anti-phishing protection
  • Free 30-day trial
  • Excellent performance and malware prevent test results

Cons

  • Device control features can be complex for users
  • Several features cost extra
Learn More
View More

Who’s this for? ESET NOD32 Antivirus provides the essentials for users who want a no-frills antivirus software without a bunch of additional features.

Standout benefits: ESET gives users a simple yet strong antivirus with practical features like a gamer mode for users who don't want to be disturbed by pop-up windows and virus scans that run seamlessly in the background.

[ Jump to more details ]

Best for user experience

F-Secure Internet Security

Learn More
Information about F-Secure Internet Security has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Cost

    Plans start at $4.17 per month for one device

  • All prices are per month with annual billing selected

  • Standout features

    F-Secure's Internet Security antivirus offers users ransomware and browsing protection, special banking protection, access to parental controls and a 30-day free trial.

  • Offers free version

    No

  • Availability

    Available for Windows, Mac, Andriod and iOS

  • Security features

    Provides users with advanced antivirus and browsing security, banking protection, parental controls and helps avoid harmful or dangerous websites.

Terms apply

Pros

  • Available on all major operating systems and devices
  • Offers banking protection
  • Parental controls
  • 30-day free trial & money-back guarantee
  • Ransomware protection

Cons

  • Could improve on false positives
  • Lacks some free features other software provide
Learn More
View More

Who’s this for? F‑Secure Internet Security is a good fit for individuals seeking a straightforward, user-friendly antivirus.

Standout benefits: F-Secure provides a clean and simple interface, and all its protection features are housed in a single app for easy use.

[ Jump to more details ]

Best for in-depth features

G DATA Antivirus

Learn More

  • Cost

    Plans start at $3.33 per month for one device

  • All prices are per month with annual billing selected

  • Standout features

    G DATA's antivirus protects users against compromised physical USB devices in addition to its malware and anti-ransomware features.

  • Offers free version

    No

  • Availability

    Available for Windows

  • Security features

    The G DATA Antivirus offers users malware behavior monitoring, email and attachment scanning, ransomware protection and a secure banking browser.

Terms apply

Pros

  • Secure browser for banking
  • Control application updates
  • Additional email protection
  • Secures against physical devices

Cons

  • More involved setup process
  • Base version excludes some more common features
Learn More
View More

Who’s this for? G Data Antivirus is a strong choice for users looking for an elevated level of customization and in-depth features.

Standout benefits: G Data gives users a lot of control over its usability and individual security aspects.

[ Jump to more details ]

More on our top antivirus software

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus is a strong all-around antivirus that performs well in lab testing. It also offers a slightly less robust version to its users for free.

Price

Plans start at $3.33 per month for one device.

All prices are per month with annual billing selected

Security

Bitdefender provides its users with real-time multi-layered protection from current and future threats. It also provides a 30-day free trial and 24/7 customer support.

Additional features

Bitdefender comes with many features, including multi-layer ransomware defense, a VPN (limited to 200 MB per day), anti-fraud protection, a file shredder and a secure banking browser. It seamlessly works in the background and detects when you are gaming, working or watching a movie, automatically pausing unimportant pop-ups and activities.

[ Return to summary ]

Avast Free Antivirus

Avast Free Antivirus is a versatile free antivirus software that earned high test lab results and is available on all major operating systems and devices. However, users should expect pop-up ads promoting Avast's paid products. Other Avast products include a VPN, a secure browser, identity theft protection and more.

Price

Free

Security

Avast offers its customers 6 layers of antivirus security in addition to many security offerings. Network inspections, intelligent firewalls and secure emailing are all included with the Avast Free Antivirus.

Additional features

Avast alerts users to strange software behavior, will passively scan for threats and will notify you if it discovers any breaches to your other accounts or passwords.

[ Return to summary ]

Norton AntiVirus Plus

Norton AntiVirus Plus is one of many products by Norton, a leading antivirus software company with millions of users. With a wide range of features and available add-ons, it's a top choice for those seeking total security protection.

Price

Plans start at $5.00 per month for one device

All prices are per month with annual billing selected

Security

Norton protects its users from ransomware, malware and other hacking protection. It also includes a 100% virus protection promise.

Additional features

A Norton AntiVirus Plus subscription includes 2GB cloud backup, online threat protection and a password manager. Additional features like VPN access, dark web monitoring and parental controls are available with more premium Norton 360 plans. Plus, all Norton annual subscriptions offer a 60-day money-back guarantee.

[ Return to summary ]

McAfee Antivirus Basic

McAfee Antivirus Basic can protect a range of types of devices and is the only antivirus software on this list that includes unlimited VPN access. With millions of customers globally, McAfee also offers 24-hour access to customer support online and over the phone.

Price

Plans start at $7.50 per month for one device

All prices are per month with annual billing selected

Security

McAfee offers real-time alerts for identity monitoring, a personalized protection score with areas of improvement and a VPN for secure online browsing.

Additional features

While it is one of the more expensive options on this list, McAfee performs well in tests and has a few unique features that users might appreciate like access to a personalized protection score, scam protection and a password manager.

[ Return to summary ]

AVG AntiVirus FREE

AVG AntiVirus FREE could be a good option for those dealing with multiple operating systems as it is available on all major devices and comes with many features. The software also performed strongly in lab tests.

Price

Free

Security

AVG gives its users real-time protection against viruses, infected emails and potentially dangerous websites.

Additional features

AVG has 6 layers of malware security, phishing protection and strong lab testing scores with more features available with upgraded plans such as access to a secure VPN and AVG's AntiTrack software.

[ Return to summary ]

Avira Antivirus Pro

Avira Antivirus Pro could be a good option for newer users as it offers access to several important security features at a mid-range price. Avira also offers a free antivirus software with more limited features.

Price

Plans start at $3.75 per month for one device

All prices are per month with annual billing selected

Security

Avira Antivirus Pro provides a leading detection system, advanced web protection and protection from removable devices.

Additional features

Avira allows users to protect their emails, scan removable devices, access a VPN capped at 500 MB per month, web protection and a firewall manager. Avira also offers accessible customer support options for paid customers.

[ Return to summary ]

ESET NOD32 Antivirus

The ESET NOD32 Antivirus is simple and efficient antivirus software that skips many of the additional features some other providers include. Users can upgrade to more premium plans should their security needs expand.

Price

Plans start at $3.33 per month for one device.

All prices are per month with annual billing selected

Security

The ESET NOD32 Antivirus gives its users multi-layered proactive protection and offers around-the-clock virus protection.

Additional features

ESET offers threat detection, antiphishing and device protection. Additional features like a password manager, identity theft protection tools and an unlimited VPN are only available with more premium plans.

[ Return to summary ]

F‑Secure Internet Security

F‑Secure Internet Security is a great option for people who prefer their software to be streamlined and easy to understand from day one.

Price

Plans start at $4.17 per month for one device.

All prices are per month with annual billing selected

Security

F-Secure protects you using its comprehensive security features like specific banking protections and ransomware protection.

Additional features

F-Secure Internet Security offers strong virus and browsing protection, parental controls to ensure your child's online safety and it can all be accessed using a single application.

[ Return to summary ]

G Data Antivirus

The G Data Antivirus is a great option for users who are looking for more in-depth control and personalization options in their antivirus software. However, it may require more of a learning curve than some other programs. According to the company's website, G Data developed the world's first antivirus software in 1987.

Price

Plans start at $3.33 per month for one device.

All prices are per month with annual billing selected

Security

G DATA provides hourly updates to its software, scan customization options and upgraded versions offer detailed device control abilities for additional security.

Additional features

G DATA Antivirus offers users USB protection, online banking and shopping security and phishing protection.

[ Return to summary ]

FAQs

According to the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), antivirus software scans your computer, identifies patterns that indicate malicious software, and prevents it from affecting your device.

Many antivirus software will remove viruses in addition to just trying to block them.

Many antivirus programs also have built-in protection against phishing attempts.

Any program running on your computer takes a portion of its power, but a good antivirus will not cause a distinguishable difference in performance.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every antivirus software review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of antivirus products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best antivirus software.

Our methodology

To determine which antivirus software is best, CNBC Select analyzed and compared dozens of antivirus programs. e focused on antivirus providers geared toward individuals and small businesses, not strictly enterprise-level, and reviewed them on this set of criteria:

  • Comprehensive protection: An antivirus software should prioritize the safety of the user and their information. The antivirus should be able to monitor, identify and eliminate various harmful types of malware. False positives should be kept to a minimum.
  • Cost: Antiviruses are generally offered with monthly, yearly or multi-year subscriptions. We considered not only the cost but whether the service offers a free trial period, limited free version or money-back guarantee that allows you to test the product. The cost of the services mentioned are up-to-date at the time of publication. Some services may offer limited free trials depending on what platform you subscribe through, however, we only considered offers publicly available through a browser.
  • Compatibility: Users should be able to run the antivirus software on PCs, Macs or both.
  • Antivirus Lab Testing: Results from third-party, impartial antivirus testing labs will be taken into consideration.
  • User experience: An antivirus software should be easy and streamlined for users to install and set up.
  • Computer Performance: While antiviruses work on your computer in the background, its scans and actions shouldn't demonstrably decrease the performance of your machine.
  • Additional features: Some antivirus providers offer additional tools in the form of virtual private networks (VPNs), parental controls, identity protection and other helpful products.

We narrowed down our ranking by only considering antivirus software that both passively and actively scans for threats, receives strong third-party testing scores, does not substantially impact overall device performance, and is compatible with PC, Mac or both.

Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest