Here are the 9 best antivirus software of May 2024

Best for individuals

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus Cost Plans start at $3.33 per month for one device

All prices are per month with annual billing selected

Standout features Bitdefender Antivirus Plus offers a strong suite of security tools including access to a VPN. It includes an anti-tracking extension, a secure online banking browser, and a vulnerability assessment for unseen security issues.

Offers free version Yes

Availability Available for Windows.

Security features Bitdefender Antivirus Plus offers real-time data protection, network threat prevention, phishing and fraud protection, web attack prevention and more. Terms apply Pros Network threat prevention

Multi-layer ransomware protection

Secure banking browser

VPN Included

Anti-phishing protection

30-day free trial Cons VPN data usage is very limited

Slight performance decrease when launching applications

Who’s this for? Bitdefender Antivirus Plus is one of the more popular antivirus on the market and will cover up to 10 different devices. It has 24/7 customer support and has simple device requirements. Standout benefits: Bitdefender Antivirus Plus offers a long list of features, including a built-in VPN, Wi-Fi security advisor and social network protection. Bitdefender also offers a free version of its software with a few less tools. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for free users

Avast Free Antivirus Cost Free

Standout features Avast offers a high-quality free antivirus packed with features like data leak alerts, a network security scanner and an intelligent firewall. Avast scored strongly on all categories of lab testing and had the quickest average remediation time from AV-TEST.

Offers free version N/A

Availability Available for Windows, Mac, Andriod and iOS

Security features Access to a network security inspector, email attachment scanner, behavior-based detection, ransomware protection and data leak alerts Terms apply Pros Additional network security

Scans email attachments

Offers behavior-based detection

More offerings than many other free antivirus

Ransomware Shield

24/7 customer support is available Cons Certain features require additional purchases

Free version only allows one device

Slight decrease in system performance when launching applications

Who’s this for? Avast Free Antivirus is ideal for those who want access to a wide range of security features at no cost. Standout benefits: Avast's free antivirus lets users connect safely to unsecured WiFi, see data leak alerts and provide them with more in-depth security offerings through upgraded versions. [ Jump to more details ]

Best from a big company

Norton™ Antivirus Plus Cost Plans start at $5.00 per month for one device ($60 per year)

All prices are per month with annual billing selected

Standout features Norton Antivirus Plus offers protection from malware and ransomware, access to cloud backup storage, a password manager and a 100% Virus Protection Promise.

Offers free version No

Availability Available for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS.

Security features Ransomware and malware protection, cloud backup, phishing prevention and access to a password manager and their smart firewall. Terms apply Pros Offers a password manager

Ransomware protection

Cloud backup available

Excellent performance test results

100% virus protection promise

Full-scale firewall Cons Slightly higher number of false positives than some other options

Only protects a single device

A bit pricier than some competitors

Who’s this for? Norton AntiVirus Plus is a great option for users who want to bundle all of their cybersecurity needs with one, well-established company. Standout benefits: Norton is one of the largest cybersecurity providers and has an excellent track record. Users can take advantage of its large suite of products from antiviruses to identity theft. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for VPN users

McAfee™ Antivirus Basic Cost Plans start at $7.50 per month for one device

All prices are per month with annual billing selected

Standout features McAfee's basic antivirus provides its users with 24/7 antivirus protection, real-time personalized safety scores, identity monitoring, dark web scans and access to a VPN.

Offers free version No

Availability Available for Windows.

Security features McAfee Antivirus Basic will scan the dark web for any personal information, show users a real-time safety score with metrics to improve and allow users VPN access. Terms apply Pros Parental controls

Dark web scanning

VPN access

30-day free trial

24/7 customer support Cons Slight system performance decrease when launching applications

Only protects a single device

More expensive than some competitors

Who’s this for? McAfee Antivirus Basic is ideal for users who want to pair their antivirus software with a virtual private network (VPN) service. Standout benefits: McAfee is the only provider on this list to offer users an unlimited-use VPN alongside its basic antivirus software. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for multiple operating systems

AVG AntiVirus Free Cost Free

Standout features AVG Antivirus Free received strong performance results in real-world protection tests from antivirus testing labs and provides its users with a solid firewall at no charge.

Offers free version N/A

Availability Available for Windows, Mac, Andriod and iOS

Security features AVG's free antivirus offers users protection from many types of malware, updates in real-time and phishing protection Terms apply Pros 6 layers of malware protection

Email shield

Phishing protection

Additional security options available

Excellent testing results from multiple labs

24/7 customer support is available Cons Additional features require premium versions

Slight decrease in system performance when launching applications

Free version only allows one device

Who’s this for? AVG AntiVirus FREE is geared toward users working from multiple types of devices. Standout benefits: AVG's free antivirus is available for PC, Mac, Android and iOS and performed very well alongside some of its paid competitors. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for beginners

Avira Antivirus Pro Information about Avira Antivirus Pro has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Cost Plans start at $3.75 per month for one device

All prices are per month with annual billing selected

Standout features Avira provides a high-quality free antivirus packed with several security features including a VPN. Avira scored strongly on its performance testing lab results and is available on all major operating systems and mobile devices.

Offers free version Yes

Availability Available for Windows, Mac, Andriod and iOS

Security features Provides users with an included VPN, real-time protection and updates, blocks phishing attacks and access to more advanced privacy features. Terms apply Pros Phishing security

Real-time protection and repair

Avira Phantom VPN access

Strong performance test results

Avira Browser Safety extension Cons Slightly higher number of false positive lab results

Free VPN use capped at 500 MB a month

Who’s this for? Avira Antivirus Pro is a solid option for newer users unfamiliar with in-depth antivirus features. Standout benefits: Avira provides users with some competitive features, a reasonable price and a clear upgrade path for more detailed offerings. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for streamlined security

ESET NOD32 Antivirus Cost Plans start at $3.33 per month for one device

All prices are per month with annual billing selected

Standout features ESET NOD32 antivirus offers a wide range of security features and strong lab testing results from several vendors

Offers free version No

Availability Available for Windows and Mac

Security features Provides users with ransomware protection, file scanning, phishing security, security reports and access to more advanced features. Terms apply Pros Ransomware Shield

More in-depth customization than other competitors

Anti-phishing protection

Free 30-day trial

Excellent performance and malware prevent test results Cons Device control features can be complex for users

Several features cost extra

Who’s this for? ESET NOD32 Antivirus provides the essentials for users who want a no-frills antivirus software without a bunch of additional features. Standout benefits: ESET gives users a simple yet strong antivirus with practical features like a gamer mode for users who don't want to be disturbed by pop-up windows and virus scans that run seamlessly in the background. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for user experience

F-Secure Internet Security Information about F-Secure Internet Security has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Cost Plans start at $4.17 per month for one device

All prices are per month with annual billing selected

Standout features F-Secure's Internet Security antivirus offers users ransomware and browsing protection, special banking protection, access to parental controls and a 30-day free trial.

Offers free version No

Availability Available for Windows, Mac, Andriod and iOS

Security features Provides users with advanced antivirus and browsing security, banking protection, parental controls and helps avoid harmful or dangerous websites. Terms apply Pros Available on all major operating systems and devices

Offers banking protection

Parental controls

30-day free trial & money-back guarantee

Ransomware protection Cons Could improve on false positives

Lacks some free features other software provide

Who’s this for? F‑Secure Internet Security is a good fit for individuals seeking a straightforward, user-friendly antivirus. Standout benefits: F-Secure provides a clean and simple interface, and all its protection features are housed in a single app for easy use. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for in-depth features

G DATA Antivirus Cost Plans start at $3.33 per month for one device

All prices are per month with annual billing selected

Standout features G DATA's antivirus protects users against compromised physical USB devices in addition to its malware and anti-ransomware features.

Offers free version No

Availability Available for Windows

Security features The G DATA Antivirus offers users malware behavior monitoring, email and attachment scanning, ransomware protection and a secure banking browser. Terms apply Pros Secure browser for banking

Control application updates

Additional email protection

Secures against physical devices Cons More involved setup process

Base version excludes some more common features

Who’s this for? G Data Antivirus is a strong choice for users looking for an elevated level of customization and in-depth features. Standout benefits: G Data gives users a lot of control over its usability and individual security aspects. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our top antivirus software

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus is a strong all-around antivirus that performs well in lab testing. It also offers a slightly less robust version to its users for free. Price Plans start at $3.33 per month for one device. All prices are per month with annual billing selected Security Bitdefender provides its users with real-time multi-layered protection from current and future threats. It also provides a 30-day free trial and 24/7 customer support. Additional features Bitdefender comes with many features, including multi-layer ransomware defense, a VPN (limited to 200 MB per day), anti-fraud protection, a file shredder and a secure banking browser. It seamlessly works in the background and detects when you are gaming, working or watching a movie, automatically pausing unimportant pop-ups and activities. [ Return to summary ]

Avast Free Antivirus

Avast Free Antivirus is a versatile free antivirus software that earned high test lab results and is available on all major operating systems and devices. However, users should expect pop-up ads promoting Avast's paid products. Other Avast products include a VPN, a secure browser, identity theft protection and more. Price Free Security Avast offers its customers 6 layers of antivirus security in addition to many security offerings. Network inspections, intelligent firewalls and secure emailing are all included with the Avast Free Antivirus. Additional features Avast alerts users to strange software behavior, will passively scan for threats and will notify you if it discovers any breaches to your other accounts or passwords. [ Return to summary ]

Norton AntiVirus Plus

Norton AntiVirus Plus is one of many products by Norton, a leading antivirus software company with millions of users. With a wide range of features and available add-ons, it's a top choice for those seeking total security protection. Price Plans start at $5.00 per month for one device All prices are per month with annual billing selected Security Norton protects its users from ransomware, malware and other hacking protection. It also includes a 100% virus protection promise. Additional features A Norton AntiVirus Plus subscription includes 2GB cloud backup, online threat protection and a password manager. Additional features like VPN access, dark web monitoring and parental controls are available with more premium Norton 360 plans. Plus, all Norton annual subscriptions offer a 60-day money-back guarantee. [ Return to summary ]

McAfee Antivirus Basic

McAfee Antivirus Basic can protect a range of types of devices and is the only antivirus software on this list that includes unlimited VPN access. With millions of customers globally, McAfee also offers 24-hour access to customer support online and over the phone. Price Plans start at $7.50 per month for one device All prices are per month with annual billing selected Security McAfee offers real-time alerts for identity monitoring, a personalized protection score with areas of improvement and a VPN for secure online browsing. Additional features While it is one of the more expensive options on this list, McAfee performs well in tests and has a few unique features that users might appreciate like access to a personalized protection score, scam protection and a password manager. [ Return to summary ]

AVG AntiVirus FREE

AVG AntiVirus FREE could be a good option for those dealing with multiple operating systems as it is available on all major devices and comes with many features. The software also performed strongly in lab tests. Price Free Security AVG gives its users real-time protection against viruses, infected emails and potentially dangerous websites. Additional features AVG has 6 layers of malware security, phishing protection and strong lab testing scores with more features available with upgraded plans such as access to a secure VPN and AVG's AntiTrack software. [ Return to summary ]

Avira Antivirus Pro

Avira Antivirus Pro could be a good option for newer users as it offers access to several important security features at a mid-range price. Avira also offers a free antivirus software with more limited features. Price Plans start at $3.75 per month for one device All prices are per month with annual billing selected Security Avira Antivirus Pro provides a leading detection system, advanced web protection and protection from removable devices. Additional features Avira allows users to protect their emails, scan removable devices, access a VPN capped at 500 MB per month, web protection and a firewall manager. Avira also offers accessible customer support options for paid customers. [ Return to summary ]

ESET NOD32 Antivirus

The ESET NOD32 Antivirus is simple and efficient antivirus software that skips many of the additional features some other providers include. Users can upgrade to more premium plans should their security needs expand. Price Plans start at $3.33 per month for one device. All prices are per month with annual billing selected Security The ESET NOD32 Antivirus gives its users multi-layered proactive protection and offers around-the-clock virus protection. Additional features ESET offers threat detection, antiphishing and device protection. Additional features like a password manager, identity theft protection tools and an unlimited VPN are only available with more premium plans. [ Return to summary ]

F‑Secure Internet Security

F‑Secure Internet Security is a great option for people who prefer their software to be streamlined and easy to understand from day one. Price Plans start at $4.17 per month for one device. All prices are per month with annual billing selected Security F-Secure protects you using its comprehensive security features like specific banking protections and ransomware protection. Additional features F-Secure Internet Security offers strong virus and browsing protection, parental controls to ensure your child's online safety and it can all be accessed using a single application. [ Return to summary ]

G Data Antivirus

The G Data Antivirus is a great option for users who are looking for more in-depth control and personalization options in their antivirus software. However, it may require more of a learning curve than some other programs. According to the company's website, G Data developed the world's first antivirus software in 1987. Price Plans start at $3.33 per month for one device. All prices are per month with annual billing selected Security G DATA provides hourly updates to its software, scan customization options and upgraded versions offer detailed device control abilities for additional security. Additional features G DATA Antivirus offers users USB protection, online banking and shopping security and phishing protection. [ Return to summary ]

FAQs How does virus protection work? According to the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), antivirus software scans your computer, identifies patterns that indicate malicious software, and prevents it from affecting your device. Does antivirus software remove viruses? Many antivirus software will remove viruses in addition to just trying to block them. Can antivirus protect against phishing? Many antivirus programs also have built-in protection against phishing attempts. Will antivirus software slow down your computer? Any program running on your computer takes a portion of its power, but a good antivirus will not cause a distinguishable difference in performance.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every antivirus software review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of antivirus products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best antivirus software.

Our methodology

To determine which antivirus software is best, CNBC Select analyzed and compared dozens of antivirus programs. e focused on antivirus providers geared toward individuals and small businesses, not strictly enterprise-level, and reviewed them on this set of criteria: Comprehensive protection: An antivirus software should prioritize the safety of the user and their information. The antivirus should be able to monitor, identify and eliminate various harmful types of malware. False positives should be kept to a minimum.

An antivirus software should prioritize the safety of the user and their information. The antivirus should be able to monitor, identify and eliminate various harmful types of malware. False positives should be kept to a minimum. Cost: Antiviruses are generally offered with monthly, yearly or multi-year subscriptions. We considered not only the cost but whether the service offers a free trial period, limited free version or money-back guarantee that allows you to test the product. The cost of the services mentioned are up-to-date at the time of publication. Some services may offer limited free trials depending on what platform you subscribe through, however, we only considered offers publicly available through a browser.

Antiviruses are generally offered with monthly, yearly or multi-year subscriptions. We considered not only the cost but whether the service offers a free trial period, limited free version or money-back guarantee that allows you to test the product. The cost of the services mentioned are up-to-date at the time of publication. Some services may offer limited free trials depending on what platform you subscribe through, however, we only considered offers publicly available through a browser. Compatibility: Users should be able to run the antivirus software on PCs, Macs or both.

Users should be able to run the antivirus software on PCs, Macs or both. Antivirus Lab Testing: Results from third-party, impartial antivirus testing labs will be taken into consideration.

Results from third-party, impartial antivirus testing labs will be taken into consideration. User experience: An antivirus software should be easy and streamlined for users to install and set up.

An antivirus software should be easy and streamlined for users to install and set up. Computer Performance: While antiviruses work on your computer in the background, its scans and actions shouldn't demonstrably decrease the performance of your machine.

While antiviruses work on your computer in the background, its scans and actions shouldn't demonstrably decrease the performance of your machine. Additional features: Some antivirus providers offer additional tools in the form of virtual private networks (VPNs), parental controls, identity protection and other helpful products. We narrowed down our ranking by only considering antivirus software that both passively and actively scans for threats, receives strong third-party testing scores, does not substantially impact overall device performance, and is compatible with PC, Mac or both. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.