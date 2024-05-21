Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Here are the 9 best antivirus software of May 2024
Keep your computer and other devices safe from viruses with these top-rated antivirus programs.
Over 300,000 new types of ransomware and other potentially malicious software are discovered daily, according to the IT security research institute AV-TEST. Computer viruses can slow down your devices, create a sea of pop-up ads and even erase or steal personal information.
Antivirus software can defend your devices from threats and protect your data. CNBC Select reviewed dozens of antivirus software and narrowed our top picks based on nine categories. The ones we selected continuously scan for threats, have strong third-party testing scores, do not substantially impact overall device performance and are compatible with PCs, Macs or both. (See our methodology for more information on how we chose the best antivirus software.)
Best antivirus software
- Best for individuals: Bitdefender Antivirus Plus
- Best for free users: Avast Free Antivirus
- Best from a big company: Norton AntiVirus Plus
- Best for VPN users: McAfee Antivirus Basic
- Best for multiple opperating systems: AVG AntiVirus FREE
- Best for beginners: Avira Antivirus Pro
- Best for streamlined security: ESET NOD32 Antivirus
- Best for user experience: F‑Secure Internet Security
- Best for in-depth features: G DATA Antivirus
Best for individuals
Bitdefender Antivirus Plus
Cost
Plans start at $3.33 per month for one device
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Standout features
Bitdefender Antivirus Plus offers a strong suite of security tools including access to a VPN. It includes an anti-tracking extension, a secure online banking browser, and a vulnerability assessment for unseen security issues.
Offers free version
Yes
Availability
Available for Windows.
Security features
Bitdefender Antivirus Plus offers real-time data protection, network threat prevention, phishing and fraud protection, web attack prevention and more.
Terms apply
Pros
- Network threat prevention
- Multi-layer ransomware protection
- Secure banking browser
- VPN Included
- Anti-phishing protection
- 30-day free trial
Cons
- VPN data usage is very limited
- Slight performance decrease when launching applications
Who’s this for? Bitdefender Antivirus Plus is one of the more popular antivirus on the market and will cover up to 10 different devices. It has 24/7 customer support and has simple device requirements.
Standout benefits: Bitdefender Antivirus Plus offers a long list of features, including a built-in VPN, Wi-Fi security advisor and social network protection. Bitdefender also offers a free version of its software with a few less tools.
Best for free users
Avast Free Antivirus
Cost
Free
Standout features
Avast offers a high-quality free antivirus packed with features like data leak alerts, a network security scanner and an intelligent firewall. Avast scored strongly on all categories of lab testing and had the quickest average remediation time from AV-TEST.
Offers free version
N/A
Availability
Available for Windows, Mac, Andriod and iOS
Security features
Access to a network security inspector, email attachment scanner, behavior-based detection, ransomware protection and data leak alerts
Terms apply
Pros
- Additional network security
- Scans email attachments
- Offers behavior-based detection
- More offerings than many other free antivirus
- Ransomware Shield
- 24/7 customer support is available
Cons
- Certain features require additional purchases
- Free version only allows one device
- Slight decrease in system performance when launching applications
Who’s this for? Avast Free Antivirus is ideal for those who want access to a wide range of security features at no cost.
Standout benefits: Avast's free antivirus lets users connect safely to unsecured WiFi, see data leak alerts and provide them with more in-depth security offerings through upgraded versions.
Best from a big company
Norton™ Antivirus Plus
Cost
Plans start at $5.00 per month for one device ($60 per year)
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Standout features
Norton Antivirus Plus offers protection from malware and ransomware, access to cloud backup storage, a password manager and a 100% Virus Protection Promise.
Offers free version
No
Availability
Available for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS.
Security features
Ransomware and malware protection, cloud backup, phishing prevention and access to a password manager and their smart firewall.
Terms apply
Pros
- Offers a password manager
- Ransomware protection
- Cloud backup available
- Excellent performance test results
- 100% virus protection promise
- Full-scale firewall
Cons
- Slightly higher number of false positives than some other options
- Only protects a single device
- A bit pricier than some competitors
Who’s this for? Norton AntiVirus Plus is a great option for users who want to bundle all of their cybersecurity needs with one, well-established company.
Standout benefits: Norton is one of the largest cybersecurity providers and has an excellent track record. Users can take advantage of its large suite of products from antiviruses to identity theft.
Best for VPN users
McAfee™ Antivirus Basic
Cost
Plans start at $7.50 per month for one device
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Standout features
McAfee's basic antivirus provides its users with 24/7 antivirus protection, real-time personalized safety scores, identity monitoring, dark web scans and access to a VPN.
Offers free version
No
Availability
Available for Windows.
Security features
McAfee Antivirus Basic will scan the dark web for any personal information, show users a real-time safety score with metrics to improve and allow users VPN access.
Terms apply
Pros
- Parental controls
- Dark web scanning
- VPN access
- 30-day free trial
- 24/7 customer support
Cons
- Slight system performance decrease when launching applications
- Only protects a single device
- More expensive than some competitors
Who’s this for? McAfee Antivirus Basic is ideal for users who want to pair their antivirus software with a virtual private network (VPN) service.
Standout benefits: McAfee is the only provider on this list to offer users an unlimited-use VPN alongside its basic antivirus software.
Best for multiple operating systems
AVG AntiVirus Free
Cost
Free
Standout features
AVG Antivirus Free received strong performance results in real-world protection tests from antivirus testing labs and provides its users with a solid firewall at no charge.
Offers free version
N/A
Availability
Available for Windows, Mac, Andriod and iOS
Security features
AVG's free antivirus offers users protection from many types of malware, updates in real-time and phishing protection
Terms apply
Pros
- 6 layers of malware protection
- Email shield
- Phishing protection
- Additional security options available
- Excellent testing results from multiple labs
- 24/7 customer support is available
Cons
- Additional features require premium versions
- Slight decrease in system performance when launching applications
- Free version only allows one device
Who’s this for? AVG AntiVirus FREE is geared toward users working from multiple types of devices.
Standout benefits: AVG's free antivirus is available for PC, Mac, Android and iOS and performed very well alongside some of its paid competitors.
Best for beginners
Avira Antivirus Pro
Cost
Plans start at $3.75 per month for one device
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Standout features
Avira provides a high-quality free antivirus packed with several security features including a VPN. Avira scored strongly on its performance testing lab results and is available on all major operating systems and mobile devices.
Offers free version
Yes
Availability
Available for Windows, Mac, Andriod and iOS
Security features
Provides users with an included VPN, real-time protection and updates, blocks phishing attacks and access to more advanced privacy features.
Terms apply
Pros
- Phishing security
- Real-time protection and repair
- Avira Phantom VPN access
- Strong performance test results
- Avira Browser Safety extension
Cons
- Slightly higher number of false positive lab results
- Free VPN use capped at 500 MB a month
Who’s this for? Avira Antivirus Pro is a solid option for newer users unfamiliar with in-depth antivirus features.
Standout benefits: Avira provides users with some competitive features, a reasonable price and a clear upgrade path for more detailed offerings.
Best for streamlined security
ESET NOD32 Antivirus
Cost
Plans start at $3.33 per month for one device
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Standout features
ESET NOD32 antivirus offers a wide range of security features and strong lab testing results from several vendors
Offers free version
No
Availability
Available for Windows and Mac
Security features
Provides users with ransomware protection, file scanning, phishing security, security reports and access to more advanced features.
Terms apply
Pros
- Ransomware Shield
- More in-depth customization than other competitors
- Anti-phishing protection
- Free 30-day trial
- Excellent performance and malware prevent test results
Cons
- Device control features can be complex for users
- Several features cost extra
Who’s this for? ESET NOD32 Antivirus provides the essentials for users who want a no-frills antivirus software without a bunch of additional features.
Standout benefits: ESET gives users a simple yet strong antivirus with practical features like a gamer mode for users who don't want to be disturbed by pop-up windows and virus scans that run seamlessly in the background.
Best for user experience
F-Secure Internet Security
Cost
Plans start at $4.17 per month for one device
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Standout features
F-Secure's Internet Security antivirus offers users ransomware and browsing protection, special banking protection, access to parental controls and a 30-day free trial.
Offers free version
No
Availability
Available for Windows, Mac, Andriod and iOS
Security features
Provides users with advanced antivirus and browsing security, banking protection, parental controls and helps avoid harmful or dangerous websites.
Terms apply
Pros
- Available on all major operating systems and devices
- Offers banking protection
- Parental controls
- 30-day free trial & money-back guarantee
- Ransomware protection
Cons
- Could improve on false positives
- Lacks some free features other software provide
Who’s this for? F‑Secure Internet Security is a good fit for individuals seeking a straightforward, user-friendly antivirus.
Standout benefits: F-Secure provides a clean and simple interface, and all its protection features are housed in a single app for easy use.
Best for in-depth features
G DATA Antivirus
Cost
Plans start at $3.33 per month for one device
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Standout features
G DATA's antivirus protects users against compromised physical USB devices in addition to its malware and anti-ransomware features.
Offers free version
No
Availability
Available for Windows
Security features
The G DATA Antivirus offers users malware behavior monitoring, email and attachment scanning, ransomware protection and a secure banking browser.
Terms apply
Pros
- Secure browser for banking
- Control application updates
- Additional email protection
- Secures against physical devices
Cons
- More involved setup process
- Base version excludes some more common features
Who’s this for? G Data Antivirus is a strong choice for users looking for an elevated level of customization and in-depth features.
Standout benefits: G Data gives users a lot of control over its usability and individual security aspects.
More on our top antivirus software
Bitdefender Antivirus Plus
Bitdefender Antivirus Plus is a strong all-around antivirus that performs well in lab testing. It also offers a slightly less robust version to its users for free.
Price
Plans start at $3.33 per month for one device.
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Security
Bitdefender provides its users with real-time multi-layered protection from current and future threats. It also provides a 30-day free trial and 24/7 customer support.
Additional features
Bitdefender comes with many features, including multi-layer ransomware defense, a VPN (limited to 200 MB per day), anti-fraud protection, a file shredder and a secure banking browser. It seamlessly works in the background and detects when you are gaming, working or watching a movie, automatically pausing unimportant pop-ups and activities.
Avast Free Antivirus
Avast Free Antivirus is a versatile free antivirus software that earned high test lab results and is available on all major operating systems and devices. However, users should expect pop-up ads promoting Avast's paid products. Other Avast products include a VPN, a secure browser, identity theft protection and more.
Price
Free
Security
Avast offers its customers 6 layers of antivirus security in addition to many security offerings. Network inspections, intelligent firewalls and secure emailing are all included with the Avast Free Antivirus.
Additional features
Avast alerts users to strange software behavior, will passively scan for threats and will notify you if it discovers any breaches to your other accounts or passwords.
Norton AntiVirus Plus
Norton AntiVirus Plus is one of many products by Norton, a leading antivirus software company with millions of users. With a wide range of features and available add-ons, it's a top choice for those seeking total security protection.
Price
Plans start at $5.00 per month for one device
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Security
Norton protects its users from ransomware, malware and other hacking protection. It also includes a 100% virus protection promise.
Additional features
A Norton AntiVirus Plus subscription includes 2GB cloud backup, online threat protection and a password manager. Additional features like VPN access, dark web monitoring and parental controls are available with more premium Norton 360 plans. Plus, all Norton annual subscriptions offer a 60-day money-back guarantee.
McAfee Antivirus Basic
McAfee Antivirus Basic can protect a range of types of devices and is the only antivirus software on this list that includes unlimited VPN access. With millions of customers globally, McAfee also offers 24-hour access to customer support online and over the phone.
Price
Plans start at $7.50 per month for one device
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Security
McAfee offers real-time alerts for identity monitoring, a personalized protection score with areas of improvement and a VPN for secure online browsing.
Additional features
While it is one of the more expensive options on this list, McAfee performs well in tests and has a few unique features that users might appreciate like access to a personalized protection score, scam protection and a password manager.
AVG AntiVirus FREE
AVG AntiVirus FREE could be a good option for those dealing with multiple operating systems as it is available on all major devices and comes with many features. The software also performed strongly in lab tests.
Price
Free
Security
AVG gives its users real-time protection against viruses, infected emails and potentially dangerous websites.
Additional features
AVG has 6 layers of malware security, phishing protection and strong lab testing scores with more features available with upgraded plans such as access to a secure VPN and AVG's AntiTrack software.
Avira Antivirus Pro
Avira Antivirus Pro could be a good option for newer users as it offers access to several important security features at a mid-range price. Avira also offers a free antivirus software with more limited features.
Price
Plans start at $3.75 per month for one device
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Security
Avira Antivirus Pro provides a leading detection system, advanced web protection and protection from removable devices.
Additional features
Avira allows users to protect their emails, scan removable devices, access a VPN capped at 500 MB per month, web protection and a firewall manager. Avira also offers accessible customer support options for paid customers.
ESET NOD32 Antivirus
The ESET NOD32 Antivirus is simple and efficient antivirus software that skips many of the additional features some other providers include. Users can upgrade to more premium plans should their security needs expand.
Price
Plans start at $3.33 per month for one device.
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Security
The ESET NOD32 Antivirus gives its users multi-layered proactive protection and offers around-the-clock virus protection.
Additional features
ESET offers threat detection, antiphishing and device protection. Additional features like a password manager, identity theft protection tools and an unlimited VPN are only available with more premium plans.
F‑Secure Internet Security
F‑Secure Internet Security is a great option for people who prefer their software to be streamlined and easy to understand from day one.
Price
Plans start at $4.17 per month for one device.
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Security
F-Secure protects you using its comprehensive security features like specific banking protections and ransomware protection.
Additional features
F-Secure Internet Security offers strong virus and browsing protection, parental controls to ensure your child's online safety and it can all be accessed using a single application.
G Data Antivirus
The G Data Antivirus is a great option for users who are looking for more in-depth control and personalization options in their antivirus software. However, it may require more of a learning curve than some other programs. According to the company's website, G Data developed the world's first antivirus software in 1987.
Price
Plans start at $3.33 per month for one device.
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Security
G DATA provides hourly updates to its software, scan customization options and upgraded versions offer detailed device control abilities for additional security.
Additional features
G DATA Antivirus offers users USB protection, online banking and shopping security and phishing protection.
FAQs
How does virus protection work?
According to the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), antivirus software scans your computer, identifies patterns that indicate malicious software, and prevents it from affecting your device.
Does antivirus software remove viruses?
Many antivirus software will remove viruses in addition to just trying to block them.
Can antivirus protect against phishing?
Many antivirus programs also have built-in protection against phishing attempts.
Will antivirus software slow down your computer?
Any program running on your computer takes a portion of its power, but a good antivirus will not cause a distinguishable difference in performance.
Why trust CNBC Select?
At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every antivirus software review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of antivirus products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best antivirus software.
Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.
Our methodology
To determine which antivirus software is best, CNBC Select analyzed and compared dozens of antivirus programs. e focused on antivirus providers geared toward individuals and small businesses, not strictly enterprise-level, and reviewed them on this set of criteria:
- Comprehensive protection: An antivirus software should prioritize the safety of the user and their information. The antivirus should be able to monitor, identify and eliminate various harmful types of malware. False positives should be kept to a minimum.
- Cost: Antiviruses are generally offered with monthly, yearly or multi-year subscriptions. We considered not only the cost but whether the service offers a free trial period, limited free version or money-back guarantee that allows you to test the product. The cost of the services mentioned are up-to-date at the time of publication. Some services may offer limited free trials depending on what platform you subscribe through, however, we only considered offers publicly available through a browser.
- Compatibility: Users should be able to run the antivirus software on PCs, Macs or both.
- Antivirus Lab Testing: Results from third-party, impartial antivirus testing labs will be taken into consideration.
- User experience: An antivirus software should be easy and streamlined for users to install and set up.
- Computer Performance: While antiviruses work on your computer in the background, its scans and actions shouldn't demonstrably decrease the performance of your machine.
- Additional features: Some antivirus providers offer additional tools in the form of virtual private networks (VPNs), parental controls, identity protection and other helpful products.
We narrowed down our ranking by only considering antivirus software that both passively and actively scans for threats, receives strong third-party testing scores, does not substantially impact overall device performance, and is compatible with PC, Mac or both.
Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.