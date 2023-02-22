These are the 6 best car loans for flexible terms, low rates and simple application process

A car is an expensive purchase, but choosing the right lender can save you thousands of dollars in interest charges and fees. Plus, you want your car shopping experience to be easy and transparent so that you're confident about the terms you're getting. CNBC Select evaluated dozens of auto loan lenders based on their rates and terms, selection of loan options, car-buying experience and other factors. Below are our picks for the best auto loan providers, whether you're shopping for a new vehicle or looking to refinance your existing car loan. (Read more about our methodology below.)

Best car loans

Best overall

PenFed Auto Loans Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Starting at 4.89%

Loan purpose New vehicles, used vehicles, refinancing

Loan amounts Starting at $500

Terms 36 to 84 months

Credit needed Not specified

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee 20% of the overdue amount, up to $25 Pros Loan amounts start at $500

No early payoff fees

Prequalification available

Cash incentives through car-buying service

Co-borrowers allowed Cons Credit union membership required

Late payments subject to fees Learn More View More

Who's this for? Whether you're shopping for a new or used car or want to refinance your auto loan, PenFed can be an excellent choice. The credit union offers affordable rates, flexible loan amounts and term lengths and charges no prepayment penalty. Additionally, you can prequalify for a new or used car loan and see estimated terms without a hard credit check. While you can secure financing through PenFed for a car loan at the dealer of your choice, you'll find the most appealing deals using the credit union's car buying service, powered by TrueCar. Benefits include members-only cash back incentives and special loan discounts. If you're interested in refinancing, the online application process is also easy and transparent. You can also prequalify without any impact to your credit to check how much you can save if you refinance with PenFed. Note, however, that PenFed doesn't refinance its own car loans. Note that while you don't need to be a member to apply, you will need to sign up for a PenFed membership to receive your funds. PenFed membership is open to everyone — you just need to open a PenFed savings/share account with a $5 deposit and maintain a $5 account balance in order to keep your membership active.

Best from a bank

Capital One Auto Finance Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Depends on credit profile

Loan purpose New vehicles, used vehicles, refinancing

Loan amounts Starting at $4,000

Terms 36 to 72 months

Credit needed Not specified

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee Depends on the lender Pros Open to borrowers with bad credit

No early payoff fees

Prequalification available

Convenient online tools allowing to search for vehicles and check estimated loan terms Cons Only available at participating dealers

You must apply at the dealer to get the final loan terms

Who's this for? When it comes to auto financing, traditional banks can offer competitive rates, especially to existing clients. If securing the most favorable loan terms is your goal, you might want to consider Capital One Auto Finance. Capital One makes the car buying process convenient. Using the bank's online Auto Navigator tool, you can browse used and new cars from participating dealerships. Prequalification is also available, allowing you to check estimated terms with a soft credit check. Once you prequalify, you'll see monthly payments and rates as you browse car offers. If you're refinancing, you can prequalify without impacting your credit as well. Capital One will only place a hard inquiry on your credit report when you officially apply. Don't miss: Best Capital One credit cards

Best for rate shopping

My Auto Loan Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Starting at 4.75%

Loan purpose New vehicles, used vehicles, refinancing, private party and lease buyout

Loan amounts Starting at $8,000 (or $5,000 for refinancing)

Terms 24 to 72 months

Credit needed FICO score of 575 or greater

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee Varies by lender Pros Open to borrowers with bad credit (minimum 575 score)

No early payoff fees

Prequalification available

Provides multiple offers

Fully online application available

Co-borrowers and co-signers allowed Cons Not available in all states

Limited customer service

Who's this for? If you want to shop around for car loan rates without filling out applications at multiple lenders, myAutoloan can be a great option. MyAutoloan isn't a dealership or financial institution. It's a virtual platform designed to connect car buyers with lenders that best fit their needs. To begin the process, you'll need to fill out a quick form. Then, myAutoloan will match you with up to four prequalified loan offers. Prequalification will not hurt your credit — you'll only get a hard inquiry if you choose to apply with one of the lenders you've been matched with. Additionally, myAutoloan offers a solid selection of auto loan types, including new and used car loans, lease buyouts and refinancing.

Best for online car shopping

Carvana Auto Loan Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Starting at 6.85%

Loan purpose Used vehicles

Loan amounts Not specified

Terms 36 to 72 months

Credit needed Not specified

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee $5 after a grace period of 16 days Pros Open to borrowers with bad credit

No early payoff fees

Prequalification available

100% online application process available

Allows co-signers Cons Financing is only available for cars sold through Carvana

Not available in all states

Who's this for? Carvana can be a good solution if you want as simple of a car buying process as possible. While many lenders offer an online application, there are usually extra steps you need to take to finish the car buying process, such as visiting the dealership or getting in touch with the lender to finalize financing. Carvana simplifies the process by only offering loans for cars from its inventory, keeping the entire process in-house. You can prequalify online without a hard credit check and see personalized estimated terms for each car you browse on Carvana's website. The prequalification offer expires in 45 days as opposed to the 30 days you'd get with most other lenders. Once you find the right car offer, you can schedule a pickup or delivery. At this point, Carvana will pull your credit and you'll get finalized loan terms.

Best for used vehicle selection

CarMax Auto Loan Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Not disclosed

Loan purpose Used vehicles

Loan amounts Starting at $500

Terms 36 to 72 months

Credit needed Not specified

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee Varies by state and contract Pros Open to borrowers with bad credit

No early payoff fees

Prequalification available

100% online application process available

Low minimum loan amount

Allows co-borrowers Cons Financing is only available for cars sold at CarMax

Not available in all states

Prices are non-negotiable

Who's this for? CarMax Auto Finance is a good choice for consumers who are on the market for a used car and want access to a large inventory. As the largest used-car retailer in the U.S., CarMax also provides financing for the cars it sells. The application process is easy and there is no minimum score requirement to qualify. You can use the retailer's prequalification tool to get personalized terms, such as APR and monthly payments, with no impact on your credit. Further, CarMax offers a Three-Day Payoff program if you find a better loan offer within three days of closing your CarMax loan. For that reason, it pays to shop around for financing if you're going with CarMax — especially since its policy doesn't allow for price negotiation.

Best for refinancing

Autopay Car Loan Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Starting at 2.99%

Loan purpose Used and new vehicles, refinancing loans, lease buyout

Loan amounts $2,500 to $100,000

Terms 24 to 96 months

Credit needed Not specified

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee Varies by lender Pros Open to borrowers with bad credit

No early payoff fees

Prequalification available

Wide loan amount range

Allows co-applicants Cons Loan approval may take up to 48 hours

Loan funding can take up to two weeks

Who's this for? Autopay is worth considering if you have an existing car loan you're looking to refinance. Similar to myAutoloan, Autopay is an online platform connecting borrowers with financial institutions. While you can finance a new or used vehicle using Autopay, what really stands out is its wide selection of refinancing products. These include both traditional and cash-back financing, as well as lease-buyout financing. You can prequalify without a hard credit check to get multiple loan options from banks and credit unions. If you choose a lender to move forward with, the financial institution will perform a hard credit inquiry and review your information and documents to finalize the loan terms. Note that the final approval might take up to two days.

FAQs

What credit score is needed to buy a car?

To get the most favorable financing terms when buying a car, you'll need at least good or excellent credit — a credit score of 670 and greater. That said, it's not impossible to get approved for a car loan even if your credit leaves a lot to be desired. Lenders have different credit score requirements and many work with customers with bad or fair credit. Plus, they consider multiple other factors when reviewing your loan application, such as your income and other debts.

Can I negotiate my rate on an auto loan?

You generally can (and should) negotiate interest rates when shopping for a car loan. If you're applying for a loan through a dealer, they gather your information and send it to several potential auto lenders. The lenders can respond with proposed interest rates. However, the rate the dealership actually gives you can be higher than what the lender proposed. This is because the dealer may choose to charge you more for handling the financing. To add to that, the dealer isn't legally required to give you the best rate in the first place. For that reason, it's always a good idea to try and negotiate the interest rate just like you would the price. Or, if you're dealing directly with the lender, you can negotiate with them too. Some lenders can try to beat any offer you get from a competitor, so it pays to shop around and gather several financing options.

Why would a bank deny a car loan?

There are a few reasons a financial institution can reject your auto loan application, including: A low credit score : While it's possible to get approved for a car loan with poor credit, some lenders might have credit score requirements preventing those with low credit scores from qualifying.

: While it's possible to get approved for a car loan with poor credit, some lenders might have credit score requirements preventing those with low credit scores from qualifying. High debt-to-income (DTI) ratio: If a large portion of your income goes toward paying debt, an auto loan lender may see it as a red flag. Generally, you want your DTI to be under 50% to qualify for a car loan.

If a large portion of your income goes toward paying debt, an auto loan lender may see it as a red flag. Generally, you want your DTI to be under 50% to qualify for a car loan. Not enough verifiable income: A car loan lender may also have income requirements. If you can't prove that you meet them, your application may be rejected. To verify your income, your lender may ask you to provide recent pay stubs, bank statements or two to three years of tax returns.

What is the smartest way to finance a car?

When financing a car, you want to make sure you get the best terms your financial and credit situation can get you. First, remember that the best deals are reserved for those with high credit scores. If your credit could use some work, it might be a good idea to take time to improve your scores before shopping for a car. Another thing you might want to think about in advance is the down payment. Putting more money down can allow you to lower your monthly payments and interest charges, shorten the loan and even get better rates. The best practice is to put 20% down on a new car or 10% on a used car. Additionally, make sure to shop around for interest rates. The lower rate you get, the less you'll pay in interest charges over the life of the loan. This can lead to thousands of dollars in savings. Don't worry about the impact multiple hard inquiries will have on your credit: Most credit scoring models will count car financing inquiries made within 14 to 45 days of each other as one. Further, get the shortest loan term length you can fit into your budget. A longer-term length means more interest paid over the life of the loan. Plus, many financial institutions will give you a higher interest rate to begin with for choosing a longer loan.

Bottom line

Whether you're buying a new car or refinancing an existing car loan, take the time to shop around for the best loan terms. Take advantage of prequalification tools many lenders offer and don't shy away from applying with multiple lenders. This strategy will help you not only get the car you'll love, but save on this big purchase too.

Our methodology

To determine the best auto loans, CNBC Select analyzed more than a dozen car loan providers, including banks, dealerships and online marketplaces. When narrowing down and ranking the best car loans, we focused on the following features: Flexible minimum and maximum loan amounts/terms: Each lender provides more than one financing option that you can customize based on your monthly budget and how long you need to pay back your loan.

Each lender provides more than one financing option that you can customize based on your monthly budget and how long you need to pay back your loan. Prequalification: Each lender offers prequalification which doesn't trigger a hard inquiry and allows you to get estimated loan terms before applying.

Each lender offers prequalification which doesn't trigger a hard inquiry and allows you to get estimated loan terms before applying. Online user experience: The lenders on our list make it easy to complete most of or the entire financing process online.

The lenders on our list make it easy to complete most of or the entire financing process online. Ability to add a co-signer or co-borrower: Each lender offers the option to add a co-signer or co-borrower, which can help you get approved and receive more favorable terms. Note that a co-signer generally agrees to be responsible for your loan without getting any ownership rights for the financed vehicle. A co-borrower (or co-applicant), on the other hand, equally shares ownership of the car and loan.

Each lender offers the option to add a co-signer or co-borrower, which can help you get approved and receive more favorable terms. Note that a co-signer generally agrees to be responsible for your loan without getting any ownership rights for the financed vehicle. A co-borrower (or co-applicant), on the other hand, equally shares ownership of the car and loan. No early payoff penalties: The lenders on our list do not charge borrowers for paying off loans early.

The lenders on our list do not charge borrowers for paying off loans early. Streamlined application process: We considered whether lenders offered same-day approval decisions and a fast online application process.

We considered whether lenders offered same-day approval decisions and a fast online application process. Customer support: Every loan on our list provides customer service available via telephone, email or secure online messaging. We also opted for lenders with an online resource hub or advice center to help you educate yourself about the personal loan process and your finances.

Every loan on our list provides customer service available via telephone, email or secure online messaging. We also opted for lenders with an online resource hub or advice center to help you educate yourself about the personal loan process and your finances. Loan sizes: The above lenders provide loans in an array of sizes, from $500 to $100,000. Each lender advertises its respective payment limits and loan sizes, and completing a prequalification process can give you an idea of what your interest rate and monthly payment would be for such an amount. The rates and fee structures advertised for car loans are subject to fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. However, once you accept your loan agreement, a fixed-rate APR will guarantee your interest rate and monthly payment will remain consistent throughout the entire term of the loan. Your APR, monthly payment and loan amount depend on your credit history and creditworthiness. To take out a loan, many lenders will conduct a hard credit inquiry and request a full application, which could require proof of income, identity verification, proof of address and more. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.