Here are the best Capital One credit cards of July 2020

Capital One offers some of the best cash-back and rewards credit cards available to consumers and small business owners. The Savor and Venture cards both rank on CNBC Select's list of best dining and travel cards, respectively, and other cardholders can earn generous rewards on everyday spending.
Capital One often updates its cards to make them more competitive and even adjusts them to meet consumers' changing spending habits. Most recently, the Savor cards added bonus rewards on streaming services for a limited time and before that, Capital One expanded the reward redemption options for its Venture cards.
CNBC Select reviews the top Capital One credit cards in six categories, so you can choose the best card based on your spending habits.
1.5% cash back on every purchase
Earn a one-time $150 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
$0
0% APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers
15.49% to 25.49% variable
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
None
Excellent/Good
Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus
Who's this for? The Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card is an easy-to-use no-annual-fee credit card that offers cash back and a generous welcome bonus. Cardholders earn 1.5% cash back on everything you buy, which can be conveniently redeemed at any time and for any amount.
Plus if you spend $500 within the first three months your account is open, you'll earn a $150 cash bonus. That's like earning 30% back.
Beyond rewards, you can finance new purchases or transfer debt with a 0% APR for the first 15 months from account opening (then 15.49% to 25.49% variable APR). This provides you with over a year to repay large purchases or get rid of debt once and for all. Just keep in mind that there's a 3% balance transfer fee for promotional APR offers (such as the 15-month intro period) and no fee for balances transferred at the regular APR.
The Quicksilver card also has no foreign transaction fees and provides travel accident insurance, 24-hour travel assistance, extended warranty protection and access to premier culinary, entertainment and sports event experiences.
4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases
Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening
$95
0% for the first 12 months on purchases; N/A on balance transfers
15.99% to 24.99% variable
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
None
Excellent/Good
Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus
Who's this for? If your ideal night is ordering takeout and streaming a movie, you should consider the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card. This card offers 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases.
Plus Savor card holders earn 4% cash back on eligible streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, through September 30, 2020. And Vivid Seats ticket purchases earn double the amount of cash back (8%) through January 2022.
In addition to rewards, you can use this card to finance new purchases with no interest for the first year your account is open (after 15.99% to 24.99% variable APR).
While this card does have a $95 annual fee, you can recoup it if you spend a combined $2,375 a year on dining and entertainment.
5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase
50,000 bonus miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
$95
N/A for purchases and balance transfers
17.24% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
None
Excellent/Good
Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus
Who's this for? The Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card is a great choice for travelers that aren't loyal to a particular hotel chain. This card offers one of the best rewards programs for travel, especially hotel bookings. Cardholders earn 2X miles on all purchases, plus 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠.
Typically you could only redeem rewards as a statement for past travel purchases, but Capital One recently added the option to redeem miles for restaurant delivery, takeout and streaming services through September 30, 2020.
A noteworthy perk of this card is a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit every four years worth up to $100. If you travel through airports often, this benefit can save you time and money.
While Venture does come with a $95 annual fee, it's low compared to some other travel cards with annual fees over $500. This card has no foreign transaction fees and comes with a variety of travel perks, such as travel accident insurance, 24-hour travel assistance services and an auto rental collision damage waiver.
Earn 1% cash back on all your purchases. Pay on time to boost your cash back to a total of 1.25% for that month.
None
$0
None
26.99% variable
None
None
Average
Who's this for? If you want to learn how to use credit responsibly while in college, the Journey® Student Rewards from Capital One® can help teach you good habits without charging an annual fee. This card encourages you to pay on time with the benefit of earning extra cash back.
Cardholders earn 1% cash back on all purchases, which increases to 1.25% for every billing cycle that you make at least your minimum payment on time. While paying the minimum keeps your account current and prevents late fees, we encourage you to pay in full to avoid interest charges from this card's steep 26.99% APR. By using this card during college to make purchases and bill payments, you can achieve a good credit score upon graduation.
Take note that this college student credit card doesn't require you to be a student to qualify, but you will need to show that you meet income requirements by providing your employment status and total annual income during the application process.
Beyond rewards and the ability to build credit, you can use this card abroad with no foreign transaction fees and benefit from travel accident insurance, auto rental collision damage waiver and more.
This card doesn't offer cash back, points or miles
No current offer
$0
N/A for purchases and balance transfers
22.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
$5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
3%
No credit history
Who's this for? Prospective cardholders with bad credit may find it difficult to open a traditional, unsecured credit card. However, there's often the opportunity to qualify for a secured card, such as the Capital One® Secured Capital One®, which can be used to make purchases just like an unsecured card.
The main difference is that you'll be required to make a $49, $99 or $200 security deposit, based on your creditworthiness, to receive a $200 credit limit. This card stands out for offering the chance to qualify for a lower deposit and still receive the same $200 credit limit.
And if you don't qualify for the $49 or $99 deposits, you can receive access to a higher credit limit in as little as six months with no additional deposit needed. Capital One automatically considers you for a credit limit increase based on your payment history and creditworthiness.
2% cash back on every purchase
Earn a $500 cash bonus when you spend $4,500 in the first 3 months of your account opening
$95, waived the first year
None
20.99% variable
None
None
Excellent/Good
Who's this for? Small business owners who want to earn simple cash back on all purchases should consider the Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business. This card offers 2% cash back on every purchase — whether it's shipping costs, office furniture or meals for your employees.
The Spark® Cash for Business also comes with helpful business benefits, including account management tools (such as the ability to view recurring transactions and download purchase records to Quicken, QuickBooks and Excel), extended warranty and price protection, auto rental damage waiver and more.
This card does have a $95 annual fee, but it can be offset by spending at least $4,750 each year and earning 2% back. Employee cards are free so there's no added cost there.
To determine which credit cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed Capital One credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points.
CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here.
Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses.
CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee.
While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits.
