Here are the best Capital One credit cards of July 2020

Best Capital One credit cards

Best no-annual-fee Capital One card

Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 1.5% cash back on every purchase

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $150 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 15.49% to 25.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Low spending requirement for the welcome bonus

Redeem cash back for any amount at any time

0% APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers

No foreign transaction fee Cons 3% balance transfer fee during the first 15 months your account is open

No bonus rewards categories Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $482

$482 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,809 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card is an easy-to-use no-annual-fee credit card that offers cash back and a generous welcome bonus. Cardholders earn 1.5% cash back on everything you buy, which can be conveniently redeemed at any time and for any amount. Plus if you spend $500 within the first three months your account is open, you'll earn a $150 cash bonus. That's like earning 30% back. Beyond rewards, you can finance new purchases or transfer debt with a 0% APR for the first 15 months from account opening (then 15.49% to 25.49% variable APR). This provides you with over a year to repay large purchases or get rid of debt once and for all. Just keep in mind that there's a 3% balance transfer fee for promotional APR offers (such as the 15-month intro period) and no fee for balances transferred at the regular APR. The Quicksilver card also has no foreign transaction fees and provides travel accident insurance, 24-hour travel assistance, extended warranty protection and access to premier culinary, entertainment and sports event experiences.

Best cash-back Capital One card

Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months on purchases; N/A on balance transfers

Regular APR 15.99% to 24.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Unlimited 4% cash back on entertainment purchases

8% cash back on all Vivid Seats ticket purchases through January 2022

Ability to redeem rewards at any amount, unlike some other cards with $25 minimums

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons $95 annual fee

Cable, digital streaming and membership services are excluded from the 4% cash-back rate

No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $588

$588 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,741 Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Who's this for? If your ideal night is ordering takeout and streaming a movie, you should consider the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card. This card offers 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases. Plus Savor card holders earn 4% cash back on eligible streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, through September 30, 2020. And Vivid Seats ticket purchases earn double the amount of cash back (8%) through January 2022. In addition to rewards, you can use this card to finance new purchases with no interest for the first year your account is open (after 15.99% to 24.99% variable APR). While this card does have a $95 annual fee, you can recoup it if you spend a combined $2,375 a year on dining and entertainment.

Best travel Capital One card

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus 50,000 bonus miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 17.24% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every 4 years Cons No introductory APR

There’s a $95 annual fee Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $966

$966 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,431 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Best student Capital One card

Journey® Student Rewards from Capital One® Learn More Information about the Journey® Student Rewards from Capital One® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Earn 1% cash back on all your purchases. Pay on time to boost your cash back to a total of 1.25% for that month.

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 26.99% variable

Balance transfer fee None

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Average See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

Access a higher credit limit in as little as 6 months Cons 26.99% variable APR

No special financing offers Learn More View More

Who's this for? If you want to learn how to use credit responsibly while in college, the Journey® Student Rewards from Capital One® can help teach you good habits without charging an annual fee. This card encourages you to pay on time with the benefit of earning extra cash back. Cardholders earn 1% cash back on all purchases, which increases to 1.25% for every billing cycle that you make at least your minimum payment on time. While paying the minimum keeps your account current and prevents late fees, we encourage you to pay in full to avoid interest charges from this card's steep 26.99% APR. By using this card during college to make purchases and bill payments, you can achieve a good credit score upon graduation. Take note that this college student credit card doesn't require you to be a student to qualify, but you will need to show that you meet income requirements by providing your employment status and total annual income during the application process. Beyond rewards and the ability to build credit, you can use this card abroad with no foreign transaction fees and benefit from travel accident insurance, auto rental collision damage waiver and more.

Best Capital One card for bad credit card

Citi® Secured Mastercard® Learn More Information about the Citi® Secured Mastercard® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards This card doesn't offer cash back, points or miles

Welcome bonus No current offer

Annual fee $0

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 22.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed No credit history See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

$200 refundable deposit

Flexibility to change your payment due date Cons No rewards program

3% foreign transaction fee Learn More View More

Who's this for? Prospective cardholders with bad credit may find it difficult to open a traditional, unsecured credit card. However, there's often the opportunity to qualify for a secured card, such as the Capital One® Secured Capital One®, which can be used to make purchases just like an unsecured card. The main difference is that you'll be required to make a $49, $99 or $200 security deposit, based on your creditworthiness, to receive a $200 credit limit. This card stands out for offering the chance to qualify for a lower deposit and still receive the same $200 credit limit. And if you don't qualify for the $49 or $99 deposits, you can receive access to a higher credit limit in as little as six months with no additional deposit needed. Capital One automatically considers you for a credit limit increase based on your payment history and creditworthiness.

Best business Capital One card

Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business Learn More Information about the Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication. Rewards 2% cash back on every purchase

Welcome bonus Earn a $500 cash bonus when you spend $4,500 in the first 3 months of your account opening

Annual fee $95, waived the first year

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% variable

Balance transfer fee None

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Annual fee waived the first year

Free employee cards

2% cash back on every purchase

Redeem cash back for any amount at any time

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons $95 annual fee after year one

No intro 0% APR offers for purchases or balance transfers Learn More View More

Who's this for? Small business owners who want to earn simple cash back on all purchases should consider the Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business. This card offers 2% cash back on every purchase — whether it's shipping costs, office furniture or meals for your employees. The Spark® Cash for Business also comes with helpful business benefits, including account management tools (such as the ability to view recurring transactions and download purchase records to Quicken, QuickBooks and Excel), extended warranty and price protection, auto rental damage waiver and more. This card does have a $95 annual fee, but it can be offset by spending at least $4,750 each year and earning 2% back. Employee cards are free so there's no added cost there.

Our methodology

To determine which credit cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed Capital One credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here. Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses. CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee. While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits. Information about the Capital One cards has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.