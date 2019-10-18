The best no annual fee credit cards of October 2019

If you're looking for a credit card but unwilling to fork over money for an annual fee, you're not alone. A May 2019 survey from Discover found that 60% of consumers say that having no annual fee is a very important factor when they choose a card. And 70% of consumers are very satisfied with their no annual fee cards, while only 35% of consumers are equally satisfied with their cards that charge an annual fee. The best no annual fee cards still offer a lot of perks: competitive rewards programs, intro 0% APR periods and low interest rates. And depending on your spending habits, they could offer more value than a card that comes with a steep annual fee (some upwards of $500). Below, CNBC Select reviewed the best no annual fee credit cards in a range of categories for consumers who are looking to get the most bang for their buck. Here are the best no annual fee credit cards: Best for cash back: Citi® Double Cash Card

Best for cash back: Citi® Double Cash Card Apply Now On Citi's Secured Site Annual fee $0

Rewards 2% cash back: 1% on all purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

Welcome bonus None

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 18 months on balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Variable APR 15.74% to 25.74%

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Estimated rewards earned after 1 year $437

Estimated rewards earned after 5 years $2,185

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 2% cash back on all purchases

Simple cash-back program that doesn't require activation or spending caps

One of the longest intro periods for balance transfers at 18 months Cons No welcome bonus, so you can’t maximize rewards during the first few months of card opening

Minimum cash-back redemption of $25

This card is also a good choice for debt consolidation. There's a 0% APR for the first 18 months on balance transfers (then 15.74% to 25.74% variable APR). Just make sure you transfer balances within four months from account opening. There is a 3% balance transfer fee (minimum $5), which can be outweighed by the amount you save on interest. (See more on how to make the most of a balance transfer.)

Best for balance transfers: Amex EveryDay® Credit Card Learn More Information about the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication. Annual fee $0

Rewards 2X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 1X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 10,000 Membership Rewards® points after you make $1,000 in purchases in your first 3 months

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee $0

Variable APR 14.74% to 25.74%

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Estimated rewards earned after 1 year $369*

Estimated rewards return after 5 years $1,444

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros One of the longest intro periods for a no-fee balance transfer card

Rewards program and welcome bonus, which is rare among no-fee balance transfer cards

20% extra point bonus when you make 20 or more purchases in a billing period Cons 2.7% foreign transaction fee

Cardholders can take advantage of 0% APR for the first 15 months on both balance transfers and purchases (after, 14.74% to 25.74% variable APR). This card has no balance transfer fee, so you won't incur the typical 3% to 5% fee many other cards charge, which adds to your savings. Balance transfers must be made within 60 days from account opening to qualify for the no interest period. Beyond special financing, the card comes with a strong rewards program. You can earn 10,000 Membership Rewards® points after you make $1,000 in purchases in the first three months after card opening. Cardholders get 2X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%) and 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases. Plus, when you make 20 or more purchases in a billing period, you receive 20% extra points. The value of Membership Rewards® points varies depending on how cardholders redeem them. You can use them in a variety of ways, from paying with points at checkout at stores like Amazon to redeeming for gift cards or a statement credit to booking travel. See more on how points are calculated. The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card also comes with a slew of other perks including car rental loss and damage insurance, travel accident insurance, free two-day shipping at select online retailers with ShopRunner and cell phone protection. *First year rewards total incorporates the points earned from the welcome bonus

Best for low interest: Visa® Titanium Signature Rewards Card from Andrews Federal Credit Union Learn More Information about the Visa® Titanium Signature Rewards Card from Andrews Federal Credit Union has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Annual fee $0

Rewards 3X points on gas and grocery purchases and 1.5X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 7,500 points when you spend $500 within the first 90 days

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers processed within the first 90 days of account opening

Balance transfer fee 1.50%, $50 minimum

Variable APR 7.99% to 18.00%

Foreign transaction fee None

Estimated return after 1 year $514*

Estimated return after 5 years $2,270

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Low 7.99% to 18.00% variable APR

0% APR for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers processed within 90 days of account opening date

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons Credit union membership required, though it’s free

When you open this card, you can also benefit from a 0% APR for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers processed within 90 days of account opening date. The balance transfer fee is 1.5% and has a $50 minimum. Credit union membership is required for this card, but anyone can join Andrews Federal Credit Union. If you don't meet the qualification requirements, you can opt to join the American Consumer Council (ACC). Simply enter promo code "Andrews" to join the ACC at no charge. *First year rewards total incorporates the points earned from the welcome bonus

Best for building credit: Discover it® Secured Apply Now On Discover's Secured Site Annual fee $0

Minimum security deposit $200

Rewards 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter (then 1%); unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus At the end of your first year, Discover automatically matches all the cash back you earned

Variable APR 24.74%

Intro APR None

Foreign transaction fee None

For secured credit cards, CNBC Select did not analyze how much cash back you can earn.

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Discover automatically reviews your credit card account monthly, starting at eight months, to see if your security deposit can be returned while you continue to enjoy your card benefits

Strong cash-back rewards program

Simple welcome bonus with no minimum spending requirements

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons Low credit limit prevents cardholders from charging high-cost items or many expenses

You have to have a Social Security number and U.S. bank account to apply for this card

Relatively high 24.74% APR

This card requires a $200 security deposit, which is fairly standard for secured credit cards. It stands out from the crowd because it gives users a clear path to upgrading to an unsecured card (and getting their deposit back). Starting at eight months from account opening, Discover will review your account to see if you can get your security deposit back, which takes the guesswork out of wondering when you'll qualify for an unsecured card.

Best for travel: PenFed Pathfinder Rewards American Express® Card Learn More Information about the PenFed Pathfinder Rewards American Express® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication. Annual fee $0

Rewards 3X points on all travel purchases (4X points on travel for PenFed Honors Advantage members), 1.5X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 25,000 points when you spend $2,500 in first 90 days from account opening

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 12 months on balance transfers made from October 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Variable APR 12.74% to 17.99%

Foreign transaction fee None

Estimated rewards earned after 1 year $733*

Estimated rewards earned after 5 years $2,266

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros $100 annual airline travel credit

Up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, every five years

No foreign transaction fees

Strong welcome bonus for a no-annual fee card Cons Must be a PenFed Honors Advantage member to earn 4X points on travel

Credit union membership is required

Points can be redeemed in a variety of ways, toward travel, gift cards and merchandise. Just keep in mind the value of a point varies depending on how you choose to redeem it. To take full advantage of the card's rewards program, you'll have to become an Honors Advantage member. Anyone can join by meeting one of the following qualification requirements: be in an active military service status, a member of the Reserves or National Guard, an honorably discharged U.S. military veteran or retired from such service; be the primary owner on both the credit card and checking accounts of any existing open PenFed product (excluding PenCheck Limited accounts); or open a new Access America checking account (which requires a daily balance or monthly direct deposit of $500 or more to waive the $10 monthly service fee). You'll also need to be a PenFed member to open this card, but anyone can join can in a few steps: apply, open a savings account with a $5 deposit and maintain a $5 account balance. *First year rewards total incorporates the points earned from the welcome bonus

Our methodology

To determine which credit cards offer the best value and no annual fee, CNBC Select analyzed 159 of the most popular credit cards offered by the biggest banks, financial companies, and credit unions that allow anyone to join and have no annual fees whatsoever. Credit cards with no annual fee for the first year of account opening but an annual fee in subsequent years were excluded. We compared each card on a range of features, including: rewards program, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee, welcome bonuses and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2018 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here. Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $21,852 in retail spending. This budget is comprised of the most common spending categories, including groceries ($5,019), gas ($2,394), dining out ($3,365), travel ($2,154), utilities ($4,959) and general purchases ($3,961). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses. CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee. It's important to note the value of a point or mile varies from card to card and based on how you redeem them. When we calculated the estimated returns, we assumed that cardholders are redeeming points/miles for a typical maximum value of 1 cent per point or mile. (Extreme optimizers might be able to achieve more value.) Our final picks are weighted heavily toward the highest five-year returns, since it's generally wise to hold onto a credit card for years. This method also avoids giving an unfair advantage to cards with large welcome bonuses. When evaluating best secured credit cards, we did not calculate the estimate rewards consumers could earn because secured cards typically come with much smaller spending limits. While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits.

Best no annual fee credit cards of 2019 Best for… Credit Card Estimated rewards earned after 5 years Cash back Citi® Double Cash Card $2,185 Balance transfers Amex EveryDay® Credit Card $1,494 Low interest Visa® Titanium Signature Rewards Card from Andrews Federal Credit Union $2,270 Building credit Discover it® Secured N/A Travel PenFed Pathfinder Rewards American Express® Card $2,266

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.