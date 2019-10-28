The best low interest credit cards of 2019

If you carry a balance on your credit card, odds are you're being hit with high interest charges. The average APR for all credit card accounts is 15.10%, and rises to 16.97% for accounts assessed interest, according to the latest data from the Fed.

Maybe those rates seem manageable, but consider the math. Say your card has a 17% interest rate and you have a $1,000 balance. If you just pay a minimum of $20 each month, it will take you 90 months (that's more than seven years) to pay off your debt, and you'll incur $794 in interest charges. That's almost like paying your original balance twice.

Carrying a balance is never ideal, but it can happen to the best of us. An unexpected expense, such as a medical bill or home repair, may arise and cause you to fall into debt. Unless you're taking advantage of an intro 0% APR offer, you'll rack up interest, which can make it hard to pay off debt.

Low interest credit cards are a great way to avoid high interest charges if you carry a balance month-to-month. Many of the cards that offer low interest rates come from credit unions, which require membership. However, we only chose cards from financial institutions that allow anyone to join. To qualify for the lowest interest rate, you typically need to have good or excellent credit.

When you're carrying a balance on your card, it's smarter to focus on paying off your balance rather than trying to optimize the points you can earn. Some of the cards of this list do offer a rewards program, but that wasn't a main criteria we considered when choosing the best low-interest credit cards. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best cards.)

Below, CNBC Select reviews the top credit cards with low interest rates that can save you on interest charges while still earning rewards and enjoying other perks. Just know, many of the cards below have APR ranges, and depending on your credit score you may not qualify for the lowest rate. Typically, a good or excellent score is required to receive the best rates.

Here are CNBC Select's picks for the top low interest rate credit cards: