Earn complimentary hotel stays and elevated perks with Amex's celebratory limited-time Platinum Card offer

Below, CNBC Select has the details on the limited-time Amex Platinum Card offering and how you can take advantage.

For a limited time, American Express is rolling out exclusive benefits and experiences for cardholders of The Platinum Card® from American Express in celebration of the card's 40th anniversary. From May 9 until Sept. 30, 2024, you can get access to a range of perks including complimentary hotel stays and enhanced rewards.

Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.

Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Amex's Platinum Card Anniversary Celebration

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Platinum Card, American Express is extending a range of perks and benefits to cardholders across travel, dining and retail throughout the summer.

Complimentary third night at select hotels

While some Amex cards already include a free night award, you can also enjoy a complimentary third night at select hotels when booking through the Amex Travel portal. You'll be able to book at either one of the over 200 Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection properties.

More Hilton points when you transfer from Amex

From May 9 until May 31, you'll receive 40% more Hilton Honors points than usual when you transfer your Amex Membership Rewards points to the hotel chain's loyalty program (assuming you were a cardholder as of April 20, 2024).

Amex points transfer to Hilton Honors at a 1:2 ratio, so this promotion means that instead of getting 2,000 Hilton Honors points for every 1,000 Amex points transferred, you'll now receive 2,800 Hilton Honors points.

You can use these points to book hotels like the Conrad Los Angeles. Depending on when you book, a room with a deluxe king-sized bed that costs about $500 for a night can be had for about 90,000 Hilton points. If you have your heart set on staying on a specific Hilton property and want to use your points, the 40% boost is a nice perk. But keep in mind that Amex points usually have much more value when redeemed in other ways, such as through travel partners.

Access to select restaurant reservations

Amex is offering "40 Nights of Platinum," where Platinum cardholders can take advantage of reservations exclusive to cardholders at select popular restaurants nationwide through the Global Dining Access by Resy program.

While the Global Dining program is a feature already available to eligible Amex cardholders beyond the Platinum Card, "40 Nights of Platinum" exclusively offers Platinum cardholders with reservation access during specific dates. That means you could get the chance to book a reservation that you otherwise wouldn't have access to on other dates — if you can secure it in time.

Anniversary-themed cocktails and treats at U.S. Centurion Lounges

Amex Platinum cardholders have access to Centurion Lounges which currently reside in over 14 U.S. locations, including New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The lounge at JFK offers a wealth of features such as an "1850" speakeasy bar and an Equinox Body Lab wellness experience, while the lounge at LAX offers LA-inspired dishes and tranquility rooms. To commemorate the card's 40th anniversary, you can also indulge in specialty treats and cocktails.