American Express opens largest Centurion Lounge in LAX airport

American Express announced its twelfth Centurion Lounge will open at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) this Monday, March 9. This comes on the heels of new lounges in Phoenix and Charlotte earlier this year and is set to be Amex's largest airport lounge yet. "When it comes to LAX, this airport is the one of the busiest in the world, welcoming more than 88 million passengers each year," Alexander Lee, VP of travel experiences and benefits at American Express, tells CNBC Select. "Plus, it's one of the most frequented airports by our premium card members." The lounge spans roughly 14,000 square feet in LAX's Tom Bradley International Terminal. Cardholders can access the lounge, after going through security, from Terminals 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. The LAX Centurion Lounge will feature locally inspired artwork, design and food and beverage, in addition to unique wellness amenities and experiences. Below, CNBC Select has the scoop on what cardholders can expect in Amex's latest and largest Centurion Lounge.

Who can access Amex Centurion Lounges?

What to expect at the LAX Centurion Lounge

Cardholders can anticipate a wide variety of amenities at the LAX lounge that "bring the best of Los Angeles into the airport, thanks to the locally inspired art, food and wellness experiences," Lee says. A taste of California The lounge will feature an LA-inspired menu that incorporates a mix of local and artisanal ingredients. Some dishes include: asparagus egg pie, panettone french toast, and roasted beets with horseradish vinaigrette. Guests can also enjoy premium wine selections and specialty cocktails, as well as coffee from Los Angeles-based City Bean Roasters.

Complimentary full bar at Centurion Lounge at LAX American Express

Tranquility area and well-being and spa services Guests looking to relax before a long flight can benefit from "Sunrise and Moonrise" tranquility rooms, which offer brightly or dimly lit quiet spaces. Plus Amex partnered with Exhale to offer well-being and spa services, such as light therapy, Reiki treatments, hand and nail therapies and chair massages.

Moonrise Tranquility Room at Centurion Lounge at LAX American Express

Wi-Fi and other amentities Beyond food and relaxation, guest can also get work done in private noise-buffering work spaces, spend time in the family friendly room, enjoy high-speed Wi-Fi, premium restrooms and showers and power outlets. Amex member services professionals are also available to assist with on-site credit card and travel-related requests.

Three more Centurion Lounges opening later this year

Amex set out to open six new lounges in 2020 and is half way there. Three more lounges are slated to open before the end of the year at JFK Airport in New York, Denver International Airport and London Heathrow. "Our lounge offerings will continue to be a strategic focus for us as we expand the Centurion Lounge footprint by opening new lounges and expanding existing ones, introducing digital discovery and check-in tools in our Amex mobile app in collaboration with LoungeBuddy and continuing to elevate the in-lounge experience," Lee says.

