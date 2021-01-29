American Express opens 14th Centurion Lounge at Denver International Airport

American Express continues to expand the number of its Centurion Lounge locations and will open its 14th location at the Denver International Airport (DEN) on February 1. Since nearly half of consumers (49%) expect to travel by plane this summer, according to an Amex Trendex survey, this lounge opening is a helpful way for guests to relax at one of the busiest airports in the U.S.

“We’re excited to unveil a new Centurion Lounge at one of the most frequented airports by our premium card members, Denver International Airport, and provide a safe and comfortable space for them as they look to start their travels again,” Alexander Lee, Vice President of American Express Travel Experiences and Benefits, said in the press release.

Spanning more than 14,000 square feet in DEN’s concourse C mezzanine, this is the second-largest Centurion Lounge. Like all other Centurion Lounges, guests will experience locally inspired food and beverages, as well as a uniquely designed space.

While this is the first new opening in 2021, it won't be the last — a new lounge will open in London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR) later this year.

Below, CNBC Select has the scoop on what card members can expect in Amex’s newest Centurion Lounge.