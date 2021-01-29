American Express opens 14th Centurion Lounge at Denver International Airport

American Express continues to expand the number of its Centurion Lounge locations and will open its 14th location at the Denver International Airport (DEN) on February 1. Since nearly half of consumers (49%) expect to travel by plane this summer, according to an Amex Trendex survey, this lounge opening is a helpful way for guests to relax at one of the busiest airports in the U.S.
“We’re excited to unveil a new Centurion Lounge at one of the most frequented airports by our premium card members, Denver International Airport, and provide a safe and comfortable space for them as they look to start their travels again,” Alexander Lee, Vice President of American Express Travel Experiences and Benefits, said in the press release.
Spanning more than 14,000 square feet in DEN’s concourse C mezzanine, this is the second-largest Centurion Lounge. Like all other Centurion Lounges, guests will experience locally inspired food and beverages, as well as a uniquely designed space.
While this is the first new opening in 2021, it won't be the last — a new lounge will open in London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR) later this year.
Below, CNBC Select has the scoop on what card members can expect in Amex’s newest Centurion Lounge.
Guests can take in the tastes of Northern Italy thanks to a locally-sourced menu by James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef, Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson, who is also the executive chef of the Denver lounge.
There will also be a live-action cooking station, where guests can customize meals and order dishes à la carte. The menu will rotate daily and include Gubana French Toast and Rigatoni al Portonat.
American Express has been on a roll introducing new beverage features with recent lounge openings. Previously, the company launched its first-ever “1850” speakeasy bar at its JFK lounge.
And now the Denver lounge is introducing Amex’s first craft beer bar, with rotating seasonal selections from local Colorado breweries, including Denver Beer Co, ODD13 Brewery, Breckenridge Brewery and Left Hand Brewing Company.
There will also be a complimentary full bar with Colorado-inspired cocktails from mixologist Jim Meehan and wine selections curated by wine authority Anthony Giglio.
Guests can relax in the game room by playing pool and shuffleboard, as well large-scale Connect Four and checkers. For your safety, games will be cleaned and sanitized after each use.
All Centurion Lounges feature locally designed elements, and the Denver lounge takes inspiration from the city’s natural environment and scenery. Expect to relax amid geometric ceiling installations, a mural of the Rocky Mountains and more.
Select Amex card members receive complimentary access to Centurion Lounges, including those who have The Platinum® Card from American Express, The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, American Express Centurion Card, Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card, Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card and Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card.
To access the Centurion Lounge, you’ll need the following: valid Amex card, boarding pass showing a confirmed reservation for same-day travel on any airline and a government-issued I.D.
Delta SkyMiles Reserve card members have access to the Centurion Lounge when they book their Delta flight with their Reserve card.
The Centurion Lounge Commitment protects consumers and employees amid the coronavirus through enhanced health-and-safety practices. The protocols are implemented across all lounges and include the following measures:
Learn more about the Centurion Lounge Commitment.