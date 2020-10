American Express opens largest Centurion Lounge in JFK airport, and the first with 2 floors

American Express recently added new travel offers to its Membership Rewards cards, and is now opening its 13th Centurion Lounge at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) in the coming days.

This new lounge spans more than 15,000 square feet in JFK's Terminal 4, making it the largest Centurion Lounge to date — outsizing the LAX location by roughly 1,000 square feet. The JFK lounge will also be the first to encompass two guest floors.

Upon arrival, guests will be able to visit an "1850" speakeasy bar (a nod to the year Amex was founded) and an Equinox Body Lab wellness experience. Plus there will be an array of food and beverages, as well as decor influenced by New York's cultural landmarks.

While the new JFK lounge is opening soon, Amex's Seattle and Philadelphia lounges are scheduled to reopen today, October 5. More lounges are expected to welcome guests later this month, including Charlotte, San Francisco, Houston and Dallas.

CNBC has the scoop on what you need to know about the newest Centurion Lounge, who can visit the lounges and Amex's commitment to health-and-safety practices amid the coronavirus.