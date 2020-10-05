American Express opens largest Centurion Lounge in JFK airport, and the first with 2 floors

American Express recently added new travel offers to its Membership Rewards cards, and is now opening its 13th Centurion Lounge at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) in the coming days. This new lounge spans more than 15,000 square feet in JFK's Terminal 4, making it the largest Centurion Lounge to date — outsizing the LAX location by roughly 1,000 square feet. The JFK lounge will also be the first to encompass two guest floors. Upon arrival, guests will be able to visit an "1850" speakeasy bar (a nod to the year Amex was founded) and an Equinox Body Lab wellness experience. Plus there will be an array of food and beverages, as well as decor influenced by New York's cultural landmarks. While the new JFK lounge is opening soon, Amex's Seattle and Philadelphia lounges are scheduled to reopen today, October 5. More lounges are expected to welcome guests later this month, including Charlotte, San Francisco, Houston and Dallas. CNBC has the scoop on what you need to know about the newest Centurion Lounge, who can visit the lounges and Amex's commitment to health-and-safety practices amid the coronavirus.

Speakeasy located in the American Express Centurion Lounge in JFK. American Express

What to expect at the JFK Centurion Lounge

Eligible Amex cardholders can benefit from a wide variety of amenities at the LAX lounge that aim to make your air travel experience more relaxing. “Our flagship Centurion Lounge at JFK is our fourth location to open in 2020 and reiterates our commitment to backing our Card Members whenever they may be ready to travel, while striving for a safe environment for all,” Alexander Lee, VP of travel experiences and benefits at American Express, said in the press release. Here’s what you can expect. American Express’ first-ever “1850” speakeasy bar The lounge will include a throwback “1850” speakeasy bar with cocktails developed by Centurion Lounge mixologist Jim Meehan and food from Executive Chef Ignacio Mattos, a four-time James Beard Award nominee. Some signature cocktails and dishes include an espresso martini and boulevardier, as well as a caciocavallo and egg sandwich with tomato marmalade and provolone and steak with romesco and taleggio sauce. Equinox Body Lab This opening marks the debut of the Equinox Body Lab in an airport lounge, since normally you can only access it within Equinox clubs. The Equinox Body Lab will offer self-guided meditation and stretching sessions using the Variis by Equinox app, a vibro-acoustic chair and more. The sessions will initially be self-led to prioritized health and safety. Wi-Fi and other amenities In addition to food and relaxation, guests can also get work done in private rooms, enjoy high-speed Wi-Fi, premium restrooms and power outlets. Showers are currently closed. Guests can also ask Amex member services professionals for assistance with on-site credit card and travel-related requests.

Who can access Amex Centurion Lounges?

American Express Centurion Lounge Commitment social distancing table marker. American Express

Centurion Lounge Commitment to health and safety

Amex has implemented new health-and-safety practices, dubbed the Centurion Lounge Commitment, to protect consumers and employees amid the coronavirus. The new protocols will be implemented across all lounges and include the following measures: Contactless check-in option

Requirements to wear a face covering when entering the lounge

Socially distanced seating

Reduced capacity per guidance from state and local governments and health authorities

Increased cleaning frequency

Pre-portioned and served food instead of buffets Learn more about the Centurion Lounge Commitment. Don't miss: Amex adds new travel offers to Membership Rewards cards and enhances travel resource hub

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.