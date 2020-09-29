Amex adds new travel offers to Membership Rewards cards and enhances travel resource hub

While you may not be traveling now, odds are you’ve been dreaming about future vacations, whether it’s a family trip or honeymoon. “Travel continues to be one of those activities that our cardholders miss most at the moment, and is still very much part of their lifestyle,” Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel, tells CNBC Select. In fact, more than 80% of consumers noted that they regularly think about where they are going to travel in the future, according to data from Amex Trendex. In line with thinking about travel, 80% of consumers ranked health and safety, flexibility, customer service and price among their top priorities for traveling. On that note, American Express is adding new travel offers, resources and enhanced servicing across its Membership Rewards cards to help consumers save money and easily navigate future travel arrangements. “Our commitment is continuing to evolve our offerings over time to make sure that we’re relevant for customers and that we’re there when they’re ready to travel,” Hendley says. CNBC Select has the scoop on the new travel-centric offers starting today across various American Express credit cards.

New Amex travel offers

Amex is offering a suite of limited-time offers on The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, as well as other Membership Rewards-earning cards. Here’s a breakdown of the new offers based on the card you have.

Amex Platinum Card travel offers

Amex Platinum cardholders receive the most perks out of any Membership Rewards card, helping you to offset the card’s $550 annual fee (see rates and fees). Business Platinum card holders and American Express Centurion Card also receive several new perks. Here's what offers you can expect. One-time $150 statement credit on Fine Hotels + Resorts bookings Enroll your consumer or business Platinum card or Centurion card and spend a minimum of $800 on one or multiple prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts bookings on AmexTravel.com to receive a $150 statement credit. This credit applies to eligible travel booked by December 7, 2020. For offer terms and to enroll, click here. Keep in mind offer enrollment is limited. The sooner you enroll the better, since the offer can close at any time. These additions expand on existing Fine Hotels + Resorts perks, such as daily breakfast for two, early check-in and late check-out, $100 property credit and more (some perks are subject to availability). Fine Hotels + Resorts complimentary night offer Consumer Platinum card members receive a complimentary night or property credit when booking an eligible stay at over 200 participating Fine Hotels + Resorts properties through American Express Travel. Some offers are also repeatable, so you have the potential to receive multiple complimentary nights. The required booking and travel dates vary by property. Here’s an example of some offers: Ritz Carlton Denver: Receive a $250 property credit when booking a paid stay of at least three nights.

Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead: Receive a complimentary third night plus $100 property credit when booking a paid stay of at least three nights.

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore: Receive a complimentary third night when booking a paid stay of at least three nights. For complete offer terms and participating properties, click here. Discounts on domestic flights Consumer and business Platinum card and Centurion card members can access lower fares on select domestic routes and flights like NYC to Fort Lauderdale, with the ability to save up to 22% off the public fare. Flight arrangements must be made now through December 31, 2020 for travel through March 31, 2021. You can book online at AmexTravel.com or over the phone. For more detail and availability visit here.

Membership Rewards card offers

While Centurion card and consumer and business Platinum card holders have access to the above exclusive benefits, eligible U.S. Membership Rewards card members also have access to new perks. Membership Rewards cards include the Platinum card, American Express® Gold Card and American Express® Green Card. Here are the new offers. One-time $75 credit on Marriott bookings Enroll your card in the Marriott Bonvoy Amex Offer to receive a one-time $75 statement credit after you spend a minimum of $250 on room rate and room charges with participating Marriott Bonvoy properties from now until December 31, 2020. Reservations must be made through Marriott (and not a third-party site like Hotels.com) to qualify for this offer. More value on select point transfers Receive 40% more points when you transfer Membership Rewards points to Marriott Bonvoy™ or Hilton Honors loyalty programs through October 31, 2020. For more details on how to transfer points, click here. Pay with Points for car rentals A new upcoming benefit will allow you to use Membership Rewards to Pay with Points for prepaid car bookings through AmexTravel.com. More Amex Offers Amex is also running several promotions through Amex Offers that help you save on car rental services, such as Silvercar by Audi, Turo and more.

