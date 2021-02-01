Skip Navigation
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners.
Credit Cards

Amex launches limited-time offers for Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy card members

Eligible U.S. consumer and business American Express card members can now use statement credit offers on dining and wireless phone services, and maximize points.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

If you aren't booking any vacations right now, your premium travel card might not be getting much use. Thankfully, card issuers like American Express are aware of how customers are changing their spending habits, and they're adapting card offerings to include perks that are useful during the pandemic.

Amex is continuing to enhance its card benefits by providing U.S. consumer and business co-branded Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy card members with the opportunity to earn statement credits on dining purchases and wireless phone services. Plus, there are new ways to maximize the points/miles you earn.

These benefits are in addition to the launch of new online shopping, travel and business offers for some Membership Rewards cards.

In order to benefit from most of the offers mentioned below, you must be an existing card member as of January 1, 2021, and you have to enroll with Amex Offers from the Amex mobile app or online.

CNBC Select has all the details on the new offers across various U.S. consumer and business Amex cards.

Cards mentioned in this article:

New co-branded Amex benefits

Earn up to $220 in dining statement credits

Eligible U.S. consumer card members can activate Amex Offers that allow you to earn up to $220 on dine-in or takeout orders at U.S. restaurants through December 31, 2021. Here are the credits by type of card:

Delta SkyMiles card members: 

Hilton Honors card members:

Marriott Bonvoy card members:

  • Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card: Up to $110 in dining statement credits ($10 back per month, up to 11 times).
  • Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card: Up to $220 in dining statement credits ($20 back per month, up to 11 times).

Earn up to $220 in wireless phone service statement credits

Eligible U.S. business card members can take advantage of Amex Offers that provide up to $220 on U.S. wireless telephone services, after enrollment and through December 31, 2021. Here are the credits by type of card:

Delta SkyMiles business card members:

Hilton Honors business card members:

Marriott Bonvoy business card members:

New ways to maximize rewards

If you’re looking for new ways to maximize how many Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honor points or Marriott Bonvoy points you earn, check out these promotions:

Delta SkyMiles offers:

  • Consumer and business Delta SkyMiles Gold, Platinum and Reserve cards: Earn 5X miles on eligible Delta purchases through December 31, 2021. That’s an additional 3X miles.
  • Consumer and business Delta SkyMiles Platinum and Reserve cards: Benefit from a Status Boost special offer that allows you to earn 25% more Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) when you hit each spending threshold through December 31, 2021. Reserve card members earn 18,750 MQMs each time they spend $30,000 on purchases (up to 4 times) while Platinum card members earn 12,500 MQMs each time they spend $25,000 on purchases (up to 2 times). This offer is also available for new card members who are approved through 2021. There is no enrollment required.

Hilton Honors offer:

  • Consumer and business Hilton Honors cards: Earn 10,000 additional Hilton Honors points after you spend $5,000 on purchases (up to 10 times) through June 30, 2021.

Marriott Bonvoy offer:

  • Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant, Marriott Bonvoy Business and select Marriott Bonvoy Cards: Earn 7,500 additional Marriott Bonvoy points after you spend $7,500 on purchases (up to 10 times) through December 31, 2021.

Amex and Resy launch campaign to support restaurants

Small businesses have been hit hard during the coronavirus, and many are still struggling to make ends meet. To help business owners stay afloat, Amex and Resy partnered to create “Order In, Help Out” — a national campaign to raise awareness and encourage consumers to order takeout.

Most small, independent restaurant owners (89%) rely on takeout orders to stay open, according to the American Express Independent Restaurant Insight Study. With #TakeoutTuesday, the campaign will encourage consumers to order takeout on Tuesdays, which are one of the slowest days for restaurants. Your simple act of placing a to-go order can help the restaurant industry generate on average, more than $700 million in daily sales, according to the study.

If you need inspiration on where to get takeout, visit Resy.com/Takeout and discover restaurants via the Shop Small Map.

Information about the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card and Marriott Bonvoy™ American Express® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
