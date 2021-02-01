Amex launches limited-time offers for Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy card members

If you aren't booking any vacations right now, your premium travel card might not be getting much use. Thankfully, card issuers like American Express are aware of how customers are changing their spending habits, and they're adapting card offerings to include perks that are useful during the pandemic.

Amex is continuing to enhance its card benefits by providing U.S. consumer and business co-branded Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy card members with the opportunity to earn statement credits on dining purchases and wireless phone services. Plus, there are new ways to maximize the points/miles you earn.

These benefits are in addition to the launch of new online shopping, travel and business offers for some Membership Rewards cards.

In order to benefit from most of the offers mentioned below, you must be an existing card member as of January 1, 2021, and you have to enroll with Amex Offers from the Amex mobile app or online.

CNBC Select has all the details on the new offers across various U.S. consumer and business Amex cards.