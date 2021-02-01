Amex launches limited-time offers for Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy card members

If you aren't booking any vacations right now, your premium travel card might not be getting much use. Thankfully, card issuers like American Express are aware of how customers are changing their spending habits, and they're adapting card offerings to include perks that are useful during the pandemic.
Amex is continuing to enhance its card benefits by providing U.S. consumer and business co-branded Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy card members with the opportunity to earn statement credits on dining purchases and wireless phone services. Plus, there are new ways to maximize the points/miles you earn.
These benefits are in addition to the launch of new online shopping, travel and business offers for some Membership Rewards cards.
In order to benefit from most of the offers mentioned below, you must be an existing card member as of January 1, 2021, and you have to enroll with Amex Offers from the Amex mobile app or online.
CNBC Select has all the details on the new offers across various U.S. consumer and business Amex cards.
Eligible U.S. consumer card members can activate Amex Offers that allow you to earn up to $220 on dine-in or takeout orders at U.S. restaurants through December 31, 2021. Here are the credits by type of card:
Eligible U.S. business card members can take advantage of Amex Offers that provide up to $220 on U.S. wireless telephone services, after enrollment and through December 31, 2021. Here are the credits by type of card:
If you’re looking for new ways to maximize how many Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honor points or Marriott Bonvoy points you earn, check out these promotions:
Small businesses have been hit hard during the coronavirus, and many are still struggling to make ends meet. To help business owners stay afloat, Amex and Resy partnered to create “Order In, Help Out” — a national campaign to raise awareness and encourage consumers to order takeout.
Most small, independent restaurant owners (89%) rely on takeout orders to stay open, according to the American Express Independent Restaurant Insight Study. With #TakeoutTuesday, the campaign will encourage consumers to order takeout on Tuesdays, which are one of the slowest days for restaurants. Your simple act of placing a to-go order can help the restaurant industry generate on average, more than $700 million in daily sales, according to the study.
If you need inspiration on where to get takeout, visit Resy.com/Takeout and discover restaurants via the Shop Small Map.
Information about the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card and Marriott Bonvoy™ American Express® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.