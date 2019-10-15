The best travel credit cards of October 2019

The best travel credit cards offer more than just great cash-back incentives — they also come with a range of perks and upgrades that can take your next trip from basic to bougie without spending extra money. To help you choose the best travel card for your needs, we analyzed 33 popular travel cards using an average American's annual spending budget and digging into each card's perks and drawbacks to find the best of the best based on your consumer habits. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best cards.) In recent years, travel cards have become one of the most competitive categories. As a result, some features are nearly standard across the board: no foreign transaction fees, travel credits and upgrade programs. Where it gets interesting, and confusing, is when you start to look beyond those features. Before you sign up for a new card, consider how you'll use it and how you can best optimize the points so you're getting the most out of the rewards program, especially if you're paying a steep annual fee. It's also important to make sure you can pay off your balance on time and in full each month, because many of these cards also have high interest rates. The good news: If you choose a card from this list, you could earn over $2,000 in rewards over the next five years based on our calculations Here are CNBC Select's picks for the top travel rewards credit cards: Winner: American Express® Gold Card

Winner: American Express® Gold Card Apply Now On American Express's Secure Site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide and shop at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then it drops to 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 35,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Variable APR See rates and fees

Foreign transaction fee None

Additional travel perks Up to $100 credit in airline fees, up to $120 in dining credits at participating partners and up to $100 hotel credit

Estimated return after 1 year $806*

Estimated return after 5 years $2,631

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong rewards on travel spending with 4X points earned on dining worldwide and 3X points earned on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com

Cardmembers receive annual statement credits to help cover travel and dining costs

35,000 points welcome bonus after you spend $2,000 within first 3 months

Baggage insurance plan covers up to $1,250 for carry-on baggage and up to $500 for checked baggage that is damaged, lost or stolen

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons No introductory APR period

$250 annual fee

American Express isn’t as widely accepted as Visa or Mastercard

Who's this for? The American Express® Gold Card is a smart choice for consumers who love travel and dining out. While the card comes with a $250 annual fee, it offers a number of luxury rewards that help offset the cost. One big perk for travelers to take advantage of is the annual statement credits. Cardholders get up to $100 to cover airline fees (such as seat upgrades and baggage fees with participating airlines), $120 to cover restaurant charges ($10 per month at Seamless, Grubhub and other participating restaurants) and $100 in hotel credits when you book rooms through The Hotel Collection with American Express Travel. As a welcome bonus, new cardholders earn 35,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $2,000 within the first three months following card activation. When using the American Express Gold Card, users earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 4X Membership Rewards® points on dining worldwide and purchases made at U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 per year, then 1X) and 1X Membership Rewards® points earned on everything else. Membership Rewards® points value varies depending on how cardholders redeem them. You can use them in a variety of ways, from paying with points at checkout at retailers like Amazon to redeeming for gift cards or a statement credit to booking travel. (See more on .) In addition to the point rewards, there are also special travel perks, such as room upgrades at specific hotels and special travel discounts and amenities for those who enroll with The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group at no extra cost. Unlike the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card and the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card, there is no special credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fees. And American Express isn't accepted as widely as Visa and Mastercard in the U.S. and overseas. *First year rewards total incorporates the points earned from the welcome bonus read more Apply Now On American Express's Secure Site

Best for Luxury Travel: Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More Information about the Chase Sapphire Reserve® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3X points on travel worldwide (immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), 3X points on dining at restaurants worldwide, 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $450

Intro APR None

Variable APR 18.99% to 25.99%, based on your credit score

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Additional travel perks $300 annual statement credit to cover travel expenses and up to $100 credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck (every 4 years)

Estimated return after 1 year $1,193*

Estimated return after 5 years $2,567

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 3X points earned on travel and dining purchases

$300 annual statement credit to reimburse travel purchases

Priority Pass Select membership, giving you access to over 1,000 airport lounges

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

Up to $100 credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fees Cons $450 annual fee, plus $75 for each authorized user

Who's this for? Chase Sapphire Reserve® is enormously popular among travelers for its luxe perks and strong rewards program. In addition to offering 3X points on dining and travel purchases, cardholders get a $300 annual statement credit to apply to qualifying travel expenses. But it's the perks that really make this card stand out for globetrotters. You can get a statement credit of up to $100 (every four years) to help cover Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fees as well as enroll in Priority Pass Select, which gives you access to more than 1,000 airport lounges worldwide with free amenities, such as Wi-Fi, snacks, beverages and more. The Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal has everything you need to plan a vacation from booking rental cars to cruises. You can also use the Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection to book rooms and take advantage of upgrades upon arrival, complimentary meals, flexible check-in times, extra amenities and special discounts. The value of Chase rewards points varies depending on how you use them. If you redeem points for cash and gift cards, each point is worth $.01, which means that 100 points equals $1 in redemption value. (See more on how the value of points is calculated.) The value of points increases 50% when you redeem for travel on Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 50,000 points are worth $750 toward airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruise reservations when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. This is a great way to maximize the value of your rewards and makes this card stand out from the pack. While this card does come with a substantial annual fee of $450, the many statement credits help to offset the costs. Cardmembers traveling internationally also don't need to worry about foreign transaction fees. The Chase Sapphire Reserve® offers many great perks and gets a lot of buzz, but the American Express® Gold Card came out slightly ahead for estimated returns over five years when we crunched the numbers. *First year rewards total incorporates the points earned from the welcome bonus read more Learn More Information about the Chase Sapphire Reserve® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Best for Hotel Booking: Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, plus 10X miles on thousands of hotels booked on hotels.com/venture (through January 2020)

Welcome bonus 50,000 bonus miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening — worth $500 in travel

Annual fee $95, waived for the first year

Intro APR None

Variable APR 17.49% to 24.74%

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Additional travel perks Statement credit of up to $100 toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application (every 4 years)

Estimated return after 1 year $1,083*

Estimated return after 5 years $2,451

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Unlimited 2X miles earned on all your spending

50,000 point welcome bonus (worth $500 toward travel) after you spend $3,000 within first 3 months

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit of up to $100

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons No introductory APR

Who's this for? The Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card offers no shortage of travel benefits and rewards, and if you're looking to book a bunch of travel this fall, it could be an ideal time to take advantage of this card. Card members get unlimited 2X miles on every dollar spent, plus 10X miles earned on thousands of hotel bookings on hotels.com/venture through January 2020. The card has no annual fee for the first year (after that it's $95), and it has a strong welcome bonus of 50,000 points — equal to $500 toward travel — when you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months following card activation. You can redeem your points for travel purchases by either using a statement credit or by booking travel through Capital One's Reward Center. You can also redeem your points for actual cash in the form of a check, but points are worth half a cent per point if you go this route. Travelers going overseas can take advantage of no foreign transaction fees. And cardholders also get a one-time credit of up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. As an added plus, you can use your Venture® Rewards card to get access to exclusive sporting and music events, plus premiere culinary experiences, including the New York City Wine and Food Festival and the iHeartRadio Music Festival. A downside: There's no introductory 0% APR period. And Capital One indicates on its website this card is for people with excellent credit scores. *First year rewards total incorporates the points earned from the welcome bonus. When we calculated the first year returns for the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card, we assumed the cardholder would spend $572 a year on hotel rooms booked via hotels.com/venture. Since the 10X miles offer is only valid through January 2020, we assumed 2X miles for hotel purchases for years 2 through 5. You may earn a higher or lower return depending on your travel spending habits. read more Learn More Information about the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Best for Low Interest: TD First Class℠ Visa Signature® Credit Card Learn More Information about the TD First Class℠ Visa Signature® Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3X miles earned on every $1 spent on travel and dining, plus 1X mile earned on every $1 spent on everything else

Welcome bonus 25,000 miles when you spend $3,000 within the first 6 billing cycles

Annual fee $89, waived for the first year

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 12 billing cycles on balance transfers

Variable APR 15.24%

Balance transfer fee $5 or 3% of transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Additional travel perks None

Estimated return after 1 year $742*

Estimated return after 5 years $2,355

See our methodology, terms apply Pros 3X miles on every $1 spent on travel and dining

25,000 miles when you spend $3,000 within the first 6 billing cycles

0% APR during the first 12 billing cycles on balance transfers

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons No additional travel credits, like TSA PreCheck/Global Entry application credit

Who's this for? If you're looking for a travel card that also offers an introductory APR, you should consider the TD First ClassSM Visa Signature® Credit Card. It made our list of the top travel cards for its unique welcome bonus, impressive rewards program and relatively low 15.24% variable APR. New cardholders can earn 25,000 miles when they spend $3,000 within the first six billing cycles. Typically, cards require you to spend that much in the first three months to qualify for the bonus offer. The rewards program offers 3X miles on every $1 spent on travel and dining. For all other purchases, users earn 1X mile per $1 spent. You can easily redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards or travel rewards. In addition to offering 0% APR during the first 12 billing cycles on balance transfers, the variable APR rate is 15.49%, which is significantly lower than many other competitor cards (though we recommend that you pay off your card in full and on time each month). There are no foreign transaction fees, and the annual $89 fee is waived for the first year. *First year rewards total incorporates the points earned from the welcome bonus read more Learn More Information about the TD First Class℠ Visa Signature® Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Best for No Annual Fee: PenFed Pathfinder Rewards American Express® Card Learn More Information about the PenFed Pathfinder Rewards American Express® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3X points on all travel purchases (4X points on travel for PenFed Honors Advantage members), 1.5X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 25,000 bonus points when you spend $2,500 in first 90 days from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 12 months on balance transfers through March 31, 2020

Variable APR 12.74% to 17.99%

Balance transfer fee 3%

Foreign transaction fee None

Additional travel perks Up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck (every 5 years), up to $100 annual airline travel credit

Estimated return after 1 year $733*

Estimated return after 5 years $2,266

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Up to $100 annual airline travel credit

Up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, every five years

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

Strong welcome bonus for a no-annual fee card Cons Must be a PenFed Honors Advantage member to earn 4X points on travel

Credit union membership is required

Who's this for? Frequent travelers might not mind paying an annual fee for a travel card that offers a range of perks. But if the fee is a deal breaker, you should consider the PenFed Pathfinder Rewards American Express® Card. Users can benefit from 3X points on all travel purchases, which rises to 4X points if you're a Penfed Honors Advantage member. There aren't many hoops to jump through to earn the 4X points on travel purchases. Simply qualify in one of several ways: be in an active military service status, a member of the Reserves or National Guard, an honorably discharged U.S. military veteran or retired from such service; or be the primary owner on both the credit card and checking accounts of any existing open PenFed product (excluding PenCheck Limited accounts); or open a new Access America checking account. Cardholders also benefit from an annual $100 airline travel credit, which can be used to cover the cost of baggage fees, lounge access and onboard food and beverages. Plus, every five years, you can receive a statement credit of up to $100 to cover the Global Entry or TSA Precheck application fee. PenFed is a credit union, so you need to be a member to open this card. Anyone can join in a few simple steps: apply, open a savings account with a $5 deposit and maintain a $5 account balance. *First year rewards total incorporates the points earned from the welcome bonus read more Learn More Information about the PenFed Pathfinder Rewards American Express® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Best for Students: Bank of America® Travel Rewards for Students Rewards 1.5X points per $1 spent on all purchases

Welcome bonus 25,000 bonus points if you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening, which can be redeemed for a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 12 billing cycles on purchases

Balance transfer fee 3% of each transaction with a $10 minimum

Variable APR 16.74% to 24.74%

Foreign transaction fee None

Additional travel perks None

For student cards, CNBC Select did not analyze how much cash back you can earn.

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong welcome bonus of 25,000 points if you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days

Intro 0% APR for 12 billing cycles on purchases

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

Information about the Bank of America® Travel Rewards for Students has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Who's this for? The Bank of America® Travel Rewards for Students is a great choice for students who plan on studying abroad or traveling during breaks. The rewards program is geared toward travel, and cardholders earn 1.5X points per dollar spent on all purchases. You can redeem rewards as a statement credit to cover the cost of travel purchases — a simple way to reduce the cost of taking a spring break vacation or buying a plane ticket home. There are no foreign transaction fees, making it an ideal card for students studying abroad. Cardholders can redeem their rewards at any time and at any amount, including when shopping on Amazon. This card also comes with a longer-than-average special financing offer of no interest for 12 billing cycles (then 16.74% to 24.74% variable APR). A full year of no interest is a great way for you to pay off new purchases over time, without incurring interest charges. We recommend you pay off your balance on time and in full each month. You must be 18 or older and enrolled in school (college, vocational or trade school) to qualify for this card. read more

Our methodology

To determine which cards will put the most money back in your pocket, CNBC Select evaluated 33 popular travel credit cards offered by major banks, financial companies and credit unions that allow anyone to join. We compared each card on a range of features, including travel rewards (points and miles), annual fee, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, one-time perks, annual perks, redemption rates, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2018 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here. Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $21,852 in retail spending. This budget is comprised of the most common spending categories, including groceries ($5,019), gas ($2,394), dining out ($3,365), travel ($2,154), utilities ($4,959) and general purchases ($3,961). The travel budget includes spending $527 a year on airfare and $572 a year on hotels. General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses. CNBC Select used this budget to compare cards that reward specific purchases and estimate how many rewards the average consumer might earn. We then estimated how much the average consumer would redeem over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee and assume that you are paying your credit card balance on time and in full each month so as not to incur interest charges. It's important to note the value of a point or mile varies from card to card and based on how you redeem them. When we calculated the estimated returns, we assumed that cardholders are redeeming points/miles for a typical maximum value of 1 cent per point or mile. (Extreme optimizers might be able to achieve more value.) Our final picks are weighted heavily toward the highest five-year returns, since it's generally wise to hold onto a credit card for years. This method also avoids giving an unfair advantage to cards with large welcome bonuses. While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your travel habits.

Best travel credit cards Winner American Express® Gold Card $2,631 Best for Luxury Travel Chase Sapphire Reserve® $2,567 Best for Hotel Booking Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card $2,451 Best for Low Interest TD First Class℠ Visa Signature® Credit Card $2,355 Best for No Annual Fee PenFed Pathfinder Rewards American Express® Card $2,266

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.