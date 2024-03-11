Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
11 airline credit cards with free checked bag benefits that can save you hundreds
The free checked bag perk for most of these cards applies to multiple passengers, so the savings can quickly add up.
Most major U.S. airlines raised checked baggage fees this year. American Airlines, Delta, United, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue now charge $35 to $45 for a first checked bag on domestic and short-haul international flights.
There are a handful of ways to avoid paying to check bags. For instance, customers traveling in a premium cabin and those with elite status generally can check at least one bag for free. Or, you could fly with Southwest, which allows all passengers to check two bags for free.
The easiest way to avoid checked bag fees on most airlines is to open a co-branded airline credit card that offers free checked bags as an ongoing benefit. For anyone who isn't loyal to a single airline, there are even general travel credit cards with statement credit offers that can be used toward checked bag fees. (See our methodology for more information on how we made this list.)
Best credit cards that offer free checked bags
- Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®
- AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®
Best for American Airlines
Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®
Rewards
2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent at gas stations and restaurants, and on eligible American Airlines purchases; 1 Loyalty Point for every 1 eligible AAdvantage® mile earned from purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $2,500 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
Annual fee
$0 first year, then $99
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
21.24% - 29.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Terms apply.
Information about the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.
Who's this card for? The Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard® is worth considering by anyone who doesn't have American Airlines elite status and wants to avoid checked baggage fees on domestic flights.
Free checked bag benefit: The Citi/AAdvantage Platinum Select card offers the first checked bag for free on domestic American Airlines flights for the cardholder and up to four companions on the same reservation. American Airlines charges $40 for the first checked bag on domestic flights, but it's only $35 if you pay online. So, this benefit can save you up to $70 to $80 per round-trip flight.
AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard
Rewards
2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases; 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on other purchases.
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus miles after making your first purchase within the first 90 days
Annual fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $99
Intro APR
0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening
Regular APR
21.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Terms apply.
Who's this card for? The AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard® offers American Airlines travelers free checked bags and other airline-specific perks.
Free checked bag benefit: Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard holders receive a free checked bag on domestic American Airlines itineraries for themselves and up to four companions traveling on the same reservation. By using this perk, you can save $70 to $80 per round trip per person.
Best for Delta
Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
Rewards
Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at U.S. Supermarkets and at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and 1X Mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.
Annual fee
$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.99% - 29.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
Who's this card for? The Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card has several perks that regular Delta flyers can easily benefit from.
Free checked bag benefit: Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card members and up to eight companions traveling on the same reservation receive a free first checked bag. To receive the baggage fee waiver, you need to make sure that the cardholder's Delta SkyMiles number is attached to the reservation. For domestic flights, Delta charges $35 per bag each way, which means this benefit can save you hundreds of dollars on a single trip if you're traveling with a large group.
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
Rewards
Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
Welcome bonus
Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.
Annual fee
$650
Intro APR
N/A
Regular APR
20.99% - 29.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
Who's this card for? The Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card has a lot to offer frequent Delta travelers beyond free checked bags. If you're chasing Delta elite status or want Delta Sky Club lounge access, this card is worth looking into.
Free checked bag benefit: Delta SkyMiles Reserve cardholders get a free checked bag for themselves and up to eight other people traveling on the same reservation. That's a savings of $60 per person per round-trip flight.
Best for United
United℠ Explorer Card
Rewards
2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases; 2 miles per $1 spent on dining, eligible delivery services and hotel stays; 1 mile earned on every $1 spent on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.
Annual fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
21.99% - 28.99% Variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Member FDIC. Terms apply.
Who's this card for? The United℠ Explorer Card is great for United flyers who don't want to pay a high annual fee. It packs a lot of useful benefits into a card with a sub-$100 annual fee.
Free checked bag benefit: The United Explorer Card offers the primary cardholder and a companion a free first checked bag. To use this perk, you need to pay for the flights (or the taxes and fees on awards flights) with your card (this requirement is waived for the first 90 days from account opening). United normally charges $40 for a first checked bag, or $35 if they prepay online. Plus, United's basic economy fares typically don't allow you to bring a carry-on, but cardholders are exempt.
United Club℠ Infinite Card
Rewards
Earn 4 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases, 2 miles per $1 spent on all other travel and dining, and 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 80,000 bonus miles after qualifying purchases
Annual fee
$525
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
21.99% - 28.99% Variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent
Member FDIC. Terms apply.
Who's this card for? The United Club℠ Infinite Card is the premium United consumer card and its benefits make sense for the most loyal United flyers as it comes with a United Club membership.
Free checked bag benefit: The United Club Infinite Card's free checked bag perk extends to the first and second checked bags for the primary cardholder and one companion. Checked bags on domestic flights typically cost $35 or $40 for the first bag and $45 or $50 for the second bag, so you can save as much as $180 per round trip when checking multiple bags. Cardholders are also allowed a free carry-on bag when traveling on a basic economy ticket.
Best for Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Credit Card
Rewards
Earn unlimited 3 miles for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases, 2 miles for every $1 spent on eligible gas, EV charging station, local transit, rideshare, cable, and select streaming services purchases and one mile for every $1 spent on all other purchases.
Welcome bonus
Limited time offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles plus Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) with this offer. To qualify, make $3,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account.
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
N/A
Regular APR
20.24% - 28.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
3% of each transaction
Foreign transaction fees
None.
Credit needed
Excellent
Terms apply.
Who's this card for? The Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card is a good option for Alaska Airlines loyalists.
Free checked bag benefit: The Alaska Airlines Visa Signature card grants the cardholder and up to six companions a free checked bag when you pay for the flights with your card. Alaska Airlines charges $35 for the first checked bag, so having this card can save you up to $70 on every round-trip flight.
Alaska Airlines Visa® Business credit card
Rewards
Earn unlimited 3X miles on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases, 2X miles on eligible gas, EV charging station, shipping and local transit purchases and 1X miles on all other purchases.
Welcome bonus
Earn 50,000 bonus miles plus Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) after you make $3,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account.
Annual fee
$70 per company plus $25 per card
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
21.24% - 29.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
4% of each transaction
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent
Terms apply.
Who's this card for? Small business owners who want to earn Alaska Airlines miles for their business spending should consider the Alaska Airlines Visa® Business credit card.
Free checked bag benefit: Cardholders receive a free checked bag for themselves and up to six traveling companions when they pay for the flights with this card. It costs $35 each way to bring a checked bag on an Alaska Airlines flight, so the savings from this perk can add up quickly.
Best for JetBlue
JetBlue Plus Card
Rewards
6X points per dollar spent on eligible JetBlue purchases; 2X points at restaurants and eligible grocery stores; 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 on the card and pay the annual fee in the first 90 days with the JetBlue Plus Card.
Annual fee
$99
Intro APR
0% APR on eligible balance transfers that post to account within 45 days of account opening, for the first 12 billing cycles; 21.24%, to 29.99% variable thereafter depending on creditworthiness
Regular APR
21.24% to 29.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5%, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Who's this card for? The JetBlue Plus Card is a good choice if you live near or frequently travel to a JetBlue hub, such as New York, Boston or Fort Lauderdale.
Free checked bag benefit: With the JetBlue Plus Card you'll get a free checked bag for yourself and up to three companions when traveling on a JetBlue flight. With JetBlue, the first checked bag costs $35 if you pay more than 24 hours in advance, otherwise it's $45. So having this card can save you $70 to $90 round-trip per person.
JetBlue Business Card
Rewards
6X points on eligible JetBlue purchases; 2X points at restaurants and office supply stores stores; 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn up to 60,000 bonus points: Earn 50,000 points after you spend $4,000 on the card in the first 90 days and earn an additional 10,000 points after a purchase is made on an employee card in the first 90 days.
Annual fee
$99
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
21.24% or 29.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 3% of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fees
0% of the U.S. dollar amount
Credit needed
N/A
Terms apply.
Who's this card for? The JetBlue Business Card makes sense if you love JetBlue and have a small business or side hustle that qualifies you for business credit cards.
Free checked bag benefit: JetBlue has some of the highest checked bag fees, which top out at $45 for the first checked bag if you pay within 24 hours of departure. You can avoid that hassle and extra cost simply by having the JetBlue Business Card, which comes with a free checked bag for the cardholder and up to three companions traveling on a JetBlue-operated flight.
Best for any airline
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Rewards
Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
Annual fee
$550
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
22.49% - 29.49% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent
Terms apply.
Read our Chase Sapphire Reserve® review.
Pros
- $300 annual travel credit for travel purchases
- Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every four years
- Priority Pass™ Select lounge access at 1,000+ VIP lounges in over 500 cities worldwide
- Points are worth 50% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Special benefits at The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection
- Complimentary year of Lyft Pink membership
Cons
- High annual fee, but it can be offset by taking advantage of all the card’s perks
- No introductory APR
- Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,469
- Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $3,346
Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus
Who's this card for? The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is an excellent general travel credit card with a host of premium benefits like airport lounge access and comprehensive travel protections.
Free checked bag benefit: The Sapphire Reserve doesn't have a specific free checked bag perk. However, every year, cardmembers receive a general travel credit of up to $300 that can be used toward checked bag fees. It's an easy-to-use benefit and applies to any airline — just pay the bag fee with your card and you'll automatically receive a statement credit. This card also offers perks like baggage delay insurance and lost luggage reimbursement.
More on our best credit cards that offer free checked bags
Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®
The Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard® is a mid-tier co-branded American Airlines card with a generous welcome bonus and $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $99. Its perks can make the annual fee worth it for anyone who travels with American Airlines more than once per year.
Rewards
- 2X miles on eligible American Airlines purchases
- 2X miles at restaurants and gas stations
- 1X miles on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 50,000 bonus miles after spending $2,500 in purchases within the first three months of account opening.
Annual fee
$0 intro annual fee the first year, then $99
Notable perks
Card members get their first checked bag free (along with 4 guests on the same reservation), preferred boarding (Group 5) and a 25% rebate on American Airlines in-flight food and beverage purchases. Plus, every cardmember year after you spend $20,000 or more and renew your card, you'll earn a $125 American Airlines Flight Discount.
This card has no foreign transaction fees and no cost to add authorized users.
AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®
The AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard® is another mid-tier American Airlines credit card with a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $99. It stands out for offering an exceptionally easy-to-earn welcome bonus.
Rewards
- 2X miles on eligible American Airlines purchases
- 1X miles on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus miles after making your first purchase within the first 90 days
Annual fee
$0 intro annual fee the first year, then $99
Notable perks
This card can help you save on American Airlines in-flight Wi-Fi fees with up to $25 in statement credits every card anniversary year. You'll also receive 25% back on in-flight food and beverage purchases and preferred boarding (Group 5).
If you spend $20,000 or more on the card within your card membership year, and keep it open for at least 45 days after your anniversary date, you'll qualify for a $99 (plus taxes and fees) companion ticket. This certificate is valid for qualifying domestic economy flights.
This card has no foreign transaction fees.
Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
The Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card helps lower the cost of Delta awards flights, so you're miles can go further just by being a cardholder.
Rewards
- 2X miles on Delta purchases
- 2X miles at U.S. Supermarkets
- 2X miles at U.S. restaurants
- 1X miles on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 70,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in purchases in the first six months of account opening.
Annual fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $150 (see rates and fees).
Notable perks
Just for being a cardholder, you'll get a 15% discount on all Delta-operated award flights. There are also statement credit offers that can offset the annual fee (see rates and fees). Every year after you spend $10,000 in purchases on your card, you'll receive a $200 Delta Flight Credit. If you book prepaid hotels or vacation rentals through Delta Stays, you can get up to $100 in statement credits per year.
Other benefits include:
- Priority boarding (Main Cabin 1)
- 20% back on in-flight purchases
- Baggage insurance
- Rental car insurance
- Purchase protection
- Extended warranty protection
- No foreign transaction fees
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
The Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card is Delta's most premium card, designed for frequent travelers who value luxury perks. It also offers some valuable statement credits that you can use when not traveling.
Rewards
- 3X miles on Delta purchases
- 1X miles on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $6,000 in purchases on the card in the first six months from account opening.
Annual fee
$650 (see rates and fees)
Notable perks
Anyone who values Delta elite status will appreciate this card's Medallion Qualification Dollar (MQD) Headstart feature, which gets you 2,500 MQDs each Medallion Qualification Year. You'll also earn one MQD for every $10 in purchases you make with the card.
This card's array of other benefits can easily make it worth keeping year after year. These perks include:
- Up to $240 in Resy credit each year ($20 per month)
- Up to $120 in rideshare credit each year ($10 per month)
- Up to $200 in Delta Stays credit
- Complimentary Delta Sky Club access when flying with Delta
- American Express Centurion Lounge access when flying with Delta
- Priority boarding (Main Cabin 1)
- Up to $100 in application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck (every 4.5 years)
- TakeOff15, save 15% on Delta award flights
- Annual companion certificate
- Hertz Presidents Circle Status
- 20% back on in-flight purchases
- Cell phone protection
- Baggage insurance
- Extended warranty protection
- Purchase protection
- Return protection
United℠ Explorer Card
The United℠ Explorer Card is a solid consumer card for United regulars and it even comes with limited United Club access.
Rewards
- 2X miles on United purchases
- 2X miles on dining
- 2X miles on hotels purchased directly with the hotel
- 1X miles on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open.
Annual fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95
Notable perks
In addition to the free checked bag benefit, cardholders and their companions receive priority boarding. You'll also have access to other travel benefits, such as:
- Up to $100 in application fee credits for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck and NEXUS
- 25% back on in-flight and United Club premium drink purchases
- Two one-time United Club passes each year
- One free year of DoorDash DashPass (enroll by Dec. 31, 2024)
- Rental car insurance
- Trip cancellation/interruption insurance
- Trip delay reimbursement
- Baggage delay insurance
- Lost Luggage reimbursement
- Purchase protection
- Extended warranty coverage
- No foreign transaction fees
Spending on this card helps you earn United elite status more quickly, you'll earn 25 Premier qualifying points (PQP) for every $500 you spend (up to 1,000 PQP per calendar year). Once you have elite status, cardholders and one companion are eligible for complimentary upgrades on award tickets.
United Club℠ Infinite Card
The United Club℠ Infinite Card is United's most premium card but is a great way to get unlimited United Club airport lounge access and other high-end perks.
Rewards
- 4X miles on purchases from United
- 2X miles on all other travel purchases
- 2X miles on dining
- 1X miles on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 80,000 miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open.
Annual fee
$525
Notable perks
The most valuable benefit of the United Club Infinite Card is its United Club membership, which typically costs $550 to $650 depending on what level of United status you have. So if you would otherwise pay cash for a United Club membership, getting this card and paying its annual fee is a cheaper option.
On top of that, the card also has these benefits:
- Up to $100 in application fee credit for TSA PreCheck, NEXUS or Global Entry
- 25% back on United in-flight and United Club premium beverage purchases
- Save 10% on United Economy Saver Awards
- Priority check-in, baggage handling, security screening and boarding
- IHG One Rewards Platinum status
- Avis President's Circle status
- Complimentary year of DoorDash DashPass (enroll by Dec. 31, 2024)
- Rental car insurance
- Trip cancellation/interruption insurance
- Trip delay reimbursement
- Baggage delay insurance
- Lost Luggage reimbursement
- Purchase protection
- Extended warranty coverage
- Return protection
- No foreign transaction fees
You can earn up to 10,000 PQP with this card (25 PQP per $500 you spend), which would be enough to qualify for Gold status. Normally elite members aren't eligible for complimentary upgrades on award flights. However, as a cardholder, you and one companion are eligible for free elite status upgrades on award flights.
Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card
The Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card is a great way to earn Alaska Airlines miles, which are very valuable thanks to Alaska's diverse roster of airline partners. It also offers a valuable companion fare benefit.
Rewards
- 3X miles on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases
- 2X miles on eligible gas, EV charging station, cable, streaming services and local transit purchases
- 1X miles on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
For a limited time, you can earn 70,000 miles and Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) after spending $3,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account.
Annual fee
$95
Notable perks
In addition to free checked bags, cardholders receive priority boarding on Alaska flights when paying for the flight with this card. Plus, this card offers $100 off an annual Alaska Lounge+ membership purchased with this card, as well as 20% back on in-flight spending with Alaska Airlines.
Cardholders who spend $6,000 or more in purchases within the prior card anniversary year receive Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23), which is valid on all Alaska Airlines flights booked on alaskaair.com.
You'll also earn more rewards with this card if you bank with Bank of America. Anyone with an eligible Bank of America bank account can receive a 10% bonus on all miles earned from card purchases.
Alaska Airlines Visa® Business credit card
The Alaska Airlines Visa® Business credit card provides small business owners an opportunity to receive many of the same benefits as consumer Alaska Airlines cardholders.
Rewards
- 3X miles on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases
- 2X miles on eligible gas, EV charging station, shipping and local transit purchases
- 1X miles on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 50,000 bonus miles plus Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) after spending $3,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account.
Annual fee
$70 per company, plus $25 per card
Notable perks
If your business banks with Bank of America, you can boost the miles you'll earn with this card. You'll earn a 10% rewards bonus on the miles you earn from purchases if you have an eligible Bank of America small business account.
This card also gets you 20% off in-flight purchases with Alaska Airlines and $100 off an annual Alaska Lounge+ Membership. If you're tired of fighting for overhead bin space, you can get to your seat early with priority boarding whenever you pay for a flight with your card.
Every card anniversary year, after spending $6,000 or more on purchases with your card, you receive a companion fare, which allows you to bring a guest along on an eligible Alaska Airlines flight for $99 plus taxes and fees.
JetBlue Plus Card
The JetBlue Plus Card is exceptionally rewarding for JetBlue purchases, so if you spend a lot with the airline, this is a good card to look at.
Rewards
- 6X points on eligible JetBlue purchases
- 2X points at restaurants
- 2X points at eligible grocery stores
- 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on the card and paying the annual fee in full within the first 90 days of opening the account.
Annual fee
$99
Notable perks
Every year after your account anniversary, you'll earn 5,000 bonus points just for keeping the card. The card also provides a 10% rebate on award redemptions, so every JetBlue point you earn is slightly more valuable.
While most airline cards offer a 20% to 25% discount for in-flight purchases, the JetBlue Plus comes with a whopping 50% savings on eligible in-flight JetBlue spending. Cardholders can also earn a $100 statement credit on an eligible purchase of a JetBlue Vacations package.
This card has no foreign transaction fees.
JetBlue Business Card
The JetBlue Business Card can help you turn business expenses into JetBlue points, which is helpful if you frequently travel to a city the airline serves.
Rewards
- 6X points on eligible JetBlue purchases
- 2X points at restaurants
- 2X points at office supply stores
- 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn up to 60,000 bonus points: Earn 50,000 points after you spend $4,000 on the card in the first 90 days and earn an additional 10,000 points after a purchase is made on an employee card in the first 90 days.
Annual fee
$99
Notable perks
This card has a handful of benefits, which can help offset the annual fee. For starters, every year after your account anniversary you'll receive 5,000 bonus points. Cardholders also qualify for a 10% rebate on JetBlue award bookings.
You'll also get Group A boarding, which is early enough that you shouldn't have to settle for overhead bin space five rows behind your seat. In-flight, you'll receive a 50% statement credit for eligible food and beverage purchases. There are no foreign transaction fees and you can earn a $100 statement credit when you pay for a JetBlue Vacations package with the card.
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is a premium travel credit card with loads of luxury perks and statement credits to justify its annual fee.
Rewards
- 10X points on Lyft rides (through Mar. 31, 2025)
- 10X points on hotels and rental cars booked through the Chase travel portal*
- 10X points on Chase dining purchases
- 10X points on eligible Peloton purchases over $150 max of 50,000 points (through Mar. 31, 2025)
- 5X points on flights purchased through the Chase travel portal*
- 3X points on travel
- 3X points on dining
- 1X points on all other purchases
*After the first $300 spent on travel purchases annually.
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
Annual fee
$550
Notable perks
The Chase Sapphire Reserve has an incredible list of benefits, including:
- Annual travel credit of up to $300
- Priority Pass airport lounge access
- Up to $100 in application fee credits for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck (once every four years)
- Two years of free Lyft Pink All Access membership (activate by Dec. 31, 2024)
- At least one year of free DoorDash DashPass membership (activate by Dec. 31, 2024)
- One year of free Instacart+ and up to $15 in Instacart credits each month through July 2024.
- Primary rental car insurance
- Baggage delay insurance
- Trip delay reimbursement
- Travel accident insurance
- Roadside assistance
- Travel and emergency assistance services
- Trip cancellation/interruption insurance
- Emergency medical and dental benefit
- Emergency evacuation and transportation
- Extended warranty protection
- Purchase protection
- Return protection
All of that is in addition to a variety of ways to redeem your points. You can cash them out for one cent a point in value or book travel through the Chase travel portal and pay with points at a rate of 1.5 cents per point. You can even transfer Chase points to 14 hotel and airline loyal programs at a 1:1 ratio. The ability to transfer points unlocks the potential to increase the value of your rewards by booking luxury hotels and premium cabin award flights.
FAQs
What airlines offer free checked bags?
Southwest Airlines offers two free checked bags to all passengers, regardless of what type of ticket they purchase. For the other major U.S.-based airlines, your checked baggage allowance depends on the route, ticket type and elite status. There are also airline credit cards that grant you free checked bags as a benefit for having the card.
How can I get my baggage fee waived?
To get your airline checked baggage fee waived, you'll generally need elite status with that airline or its partners or a cobranded credit card that comes with free checked bags. You may also be able to avoid checked bag fees depending on the itinerary you're flying or the class of service. Many international flights and business class tickets come with free checked bags.
Is there a fee for a carry-on bag?
Carry-on baggage fees aren't the norm, but depending on the type of ticket and airline they are something to watch for. Some airlines charge passengers who booked the cheapest fares, often called basic economy, extra for a carry-on bag. Ultra-low-cost carriers, such as Spirit and Frontier, may also make you pay for a carry-on bag. Note that personal items, such as a purse or small backpack that can fit under the seat in front of you, are almost universally free.
Bottom line
Checked bag fees are rising once again, making many of the top airline credit cards even more valuable. With the highest domestic baggage fees hitting $90 a bag roundtrip, it can be worth getting a credit card if you check bags on one or two trips a year.
