11 airline credit cards with free checked bag benefits that can save you hundreds

Best for American Airlines

Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® Rewards 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent at gas stations and restaurants, and on eligible American Airlines purchases; 1 Loyalty Point for every 1 eligible AAdvantage® mile earned from purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $2,500 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

Annual fee $0 first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Good/Excellent

Terms apply. Read our Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® review. Information about the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Who's this card for? The Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard® is worth considering by anyone who doesn't have American Airlines elite status and wants to avoid checked baggage fees on domestic flights. Free checked bag benefit: The Citi/AAdvantage Platinum Select card offers the first checked bag for free on domestic American Airlines flights for the cardholder and up to four companions on the same reservation. American Airlines charges $40 for the first checked bag on domestic flights, but it's only $35 if you pay online. So, this benefit can save you up to $70 to $80 per round-trip flight. [ Jump to more details ]

AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard Learn More Information about the AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases; 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on other purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus miles after making your first purchase within the first 90 days

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $99

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening

Regular APR 21.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

Who's this card for? The AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard® offers American Airlines travelers free checked bags and other airline-specific perks. Free checked bag benefit: Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard holders receive a free checked bag on domestic American Airlines itineraries for themselves and up to four companions traveling on the same reservation. By using this perk, you can save $70 to $80 per round trip per person. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for Delta

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at U.S. Supermarkets and at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and 1X Mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Who's this card for? The Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card has several perks that regular Delta flyers can easily benefit from. Free checked bag benefit: Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card members and up to eight companions traveling on the same reservation receive a free first checked bag. To receive the baggage fee waiver, you need to make sure that the cardholder's Delta SkyMiles number is attached to the reservation. For domestic flights, Delta charges $35 per bag each way, which means this benefit can save you hundreds of dollars on a single trip if you're traveling with a large group. [ Jump to more details ]

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Annual fee $650

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Best for United

United℠ Explorer Card Learn More On Chase's secured site Rewards 2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases; 2 miles per $1 spent on dining, eligible delivery services and hotel stays; 1 mile earned on every $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.99% - 28.99% Variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. Terms apply.

Who's this card for? The United℠ Explorer Card is great for United flyers who don't want to pay a high annual fee. It packs a lot of useful benefits into a card with a sub-$100 annual fee. Free checked bag benefit: The United Explorer Card offers the primary cardholder and a companion a free first checked bag. To use this perk, you need to pay for the flights (or the taxes and fees on awards flights) with your card (this requirement is waived for the first 90 days from account opening). United normally charges $40 for a first checked bag, or $35 if they prepay online. Plus, United's basic economy fares typically don't allow you to bring a carry-on, but cardholders are exempt. [ Jump to more details ]

United Club℠ Infinite Card Learn More On Chase's Secure Site Rewards Earn 4 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases, 2 miles per $1 spent on all other travel and dining, and 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 bonus miles after qualifying purchases

Annual fee $525

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.99% - 28.99% Variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent Member FDIC. Terms apply.

Who's this card for? The United Club℠ Infinite Card is the premium United consumer card and its benefits make sense for the most loyal United flyers as it comes with a United Club membership. Free checked bag benefit: The United Club Infinite Card's free checked bag perk extends to the first and second checked bags for the primary cardholder and one companion. Checked bags on domestic flights typically cost $35 or $40 for the first bag and $45 or $50 for the second bag, so you can save as much as $180 per round trip when checking multiple bags. Cardholders are also allowed a free carry-on bag when traveling on a basic economy ticket. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Credit Card Rewards Earn unlimited 3 miles for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases, 2 miles for every $1 spent on eligible gas, EV charging station, local transit, rideshare, cable, and select streaming services purchases and one mile for every $1 spent on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus Limited time offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles plus Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) with this offer. To qualify, make $3,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 20.24% - 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% of each transaction

Foreign transaction fees None.

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Who's this card for? The Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card is a good option for Alaska Airlines loyalists. Free checked bag benefit: The Alaska Airlines Visa Signature card grants the cardholder and up to six companions a free checked bag when you pay for the flights with your card. Alaska Airlines charges $35 for the first checked bag, so having this card can save you up to $70 on every round-trip flight. [ Jump to more details ]

Alaska Airlines Visa® Business credit card Rewards Earn unlimited 3X miles on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases, 2X miles on eligible gas, EV charging station, shipping and local transit purchases and 1X miles on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus miles plus Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) after you make $3,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account.

Annual fee $70 per company plus $25 per card

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 4% of each transaction

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Who's this card for? Small business owners who want to earn Alaska Airlines miles for their business spending should consider the Alaska Airlines Visa® Business credit card. Free checked bag benefit: Cardholders receive a free checked bag for themselves and up to six traveling companions when they pay for the flights with this card. It costs $35 each way to bring a checked bag on an Alaska Airlines flight, so the savings from this perk can add up quickly. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for JetBlue

JetBlue Plus Card Learn More Information about the JetBlue Plus Card has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication. Rewards 6X points per dollar spent on eligible JetBlue purchases; 2X points at restaurants and eligible grocery stores; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 on the card and pay the annual fee in the first 90 days with the JetBlue Plus Card.

Annual fee $99

Intro APR 0% APR on eligible balance transfers that post to account within 45 days of account opening, for the first 12 billing cycles; 21.24%, to 29.99% variable thereafter depending on creditworthiness

Regular APR 21.24% to 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5%, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who's this card for? The JetBlue Plus Card is a good choice if you live near or frequently travel to a JetBlue hub, such as New York, Boston or Fort Lauderdale. Free checked bag benefit: With the JetBlue Plus Card you'll get a free checked bag for yourself and up to three companions when traveling on a JetBlue flight. With JetBlue, the first checked bag costs $35 if you pay more than 24 hours in advance, otherwise it's $45. So having this card can save you $70 to $90 round-trip per person. [ Jump to more details ]

JetBlue Business Card Learn More Information about the JetBlue Business Card has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication. Rewards 6X points on eligible JetBlue purchases; 2X points at restaurants and office supply stores stores; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn up to 60,000 bonus points: Earn 50,000 points after you spend $4,000 on the card in the first 90 days and earn an additional 10,000 points after a purchase is made on an employee card in the first 90 days.

Annual fee $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% or 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fees 0% of the U.S. dollar amount

Credit needed N/A Terms apply.

Who's this card for? The JetBlue Business Card makes sense if you love JetBlue and have a small business or side hustle that qualifies you for business credit cards. Free checked bag benefit: JetBlue has some of the highest checked bag fees, which top out at $45 for the first checked bag if you pay within 24 hours of departure. You can avoid that hassle and extra cost simply by having the JetBlue Business Card, which comes with a free checked bag for the cardholder and up to three companions traveling on a JetBlue-operated flight. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for any airline

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 22.49% - 29.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent

Terms apply. Read our Chase Sapphire Reserve® review. Pros $300 annual travel credit for travel purchases

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every four years

Priority Pass™ Select lounge access at 1,000+ VIP lounges in over 500 cities worldwide

Points are worth 50% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Special benefits at The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection

Complimentary year of Lyft Pink membership Cons High annual fee, but it can be offset by taking advantage of all the card’s perks

No introductory APR Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,469

$1,469 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $3,346 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Who's this card for? The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is an excellent general travel credit card with a host of premium benefits like airport lounge access and comprehensive travel protections. Free checked bag benefit: The Sapphire Reserve doesn't have a specific free checked bag perk. However, every year, cardmembers receive a general travel credit of up to $300 that can be used toward checked bag fees. It's an easy-to-use benefit and applies to any airline — just pay the bag fee with your card and you'll automatically receive a statement credit. This card also offers perks like baggage delay insurance and lost luggage reimbursement. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our best credit cards that offer free checked bags

Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®

The Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard® is a mid-tier co-branded American Airlines card with a generous welcome bonus and $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $99. Its perks can make the annual fee worth it for anyone who travels with American Airlines more than once per year. Rewards 2X miles on eligible American Airlines purchases

2X miles at restaurants and gas stations

1X miles on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus miles after spending $2,500 in purchases within the first three months of account opening. Annual fee $0 intro annual fee the first year, then $99 Notable perks Card members get their first checked bag free (along with 4 guests on the same reservation), preferred boarding (Group 5) and a 25% rebate on American Airlines in-flight food and beverage purchases. Plus, every cardmember year after you spend $20,000 or more and renew your card, you'll earn a $125 American Airlines Flight Discount. This card has no foreign transaction fees and no cost to add authorized users. [ Return to card summary ]

AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®

The AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard® is another mid-tier American Airlines credit card with a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $99. It stands out for offering an exceptionally easy-to-earn welcome bonus. Rewards 2X miles on eligible American Airlines purchases

1X miles on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus miles after making your first purchase within the first 90 days Annual fee $0 intro annual fee the first year, then $99 Notable perks This card can help you save on American Airlines in-flight Wi-Fi fees with up to $25 in statement credits every card anniversary year. You'll also receive 25% back on in-flight food and beverage purchases and preferred boarding (Group 5). If you spend $20,000 or more on the card within your card membership year, and keep it open for at least 45 days after your anniversary date, you'll qualify for a $99 (plus taxes and fees) companion ticket. This certificate is valid for qualifying domestic economy flights. This card has no foreign transaction fees. [ Return to card summary ]

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

The Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card helps lower the cost of Delta awards flights, so you're miles can go further just by being a cardholder. Rewards 2X miles on Delta purchases

2X miles at U.S. Supermarkets

2X miles at U.S. restaurants

1X miles on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn 70,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in purchases in the first six months of account opening. Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $150 (see rates and fees). Notable perks Just for being a cardholder, you'll get a 15% discount on all Delta-operated award flights. There are also statement credit offers that can offset the annual fee (see rates and fees). Every year after you spend $10,000 in purchases on your card, you'll receive a $200 Delta Flight Credit. If you book prepaid hotels or vacation rentals through Delta Stays, you can get up to $100 in statement credits per year. Other benefits include: Priority boarding (Main Cabin 1)

20% back on in-flight purchases

Baggage insurance

Rental car insurance

Purchase protection

Extended warranty protection

No foreign transaction fees [ Return to card summary ]

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

The Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card is Delta's most premium card, designed for frequent travelers who value luxury perks. It also offers some valuable statement credits that you can use when not traveling. Rewards 3X miles on Delta purchases

1X miles on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $6,000 in purchases on the card in the first six months from account opening. Annual fee $650 (see rates and fees) Notable perks Anyone who values Delta elite status will appreciate this card's Medallion Qualification Dollar (MQD) Headstart feature, which gets you 2,500 MQDs each Medallion Qualification Year. You'll also earn one MQD for every $10 in purchases you make with the card. This card's array of other benefits can easily make it worth keeping year after year. These perks include: Up to $240 in Resy credit each year ($20 per month)

Up to $120 in rideshare credit each year ($10 per month)

Up to $200 in Delta Stays credit

Complimentary Delta Sky Club access when flying with Delta

American Express Centurion Lounge access when flying with Delta

Priority boarding (Main Cabin 1)

Up to $100 in application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck (every 4.5 years)

TakeOff15, save 15% on Delta award flights

Annual companion certificate

Hertz Presidents Circle Status

20% back on in-flight purchases

Cell phone protection

Baggage insurance

Extended warranty protection

Purchase protection

Return protection [ Return to card summary ]

United℠ Explorer Card

The United℠ Explorer Card is a solid consumer card for United regulars and it even comes with limited United Club access. Rewards 2X miles on United purchases

2X miles on dining

2X miles on hotels purchased directly with the hotel

1X miles on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open. Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95 Notable perks In addition to the free checked bag benefit, cardholders and their companions receive priority boarding. You'll also have access to other travel benefits, such as: Up to $100 in application fee credits for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck and NEXUS

25% back on in-flight and United Club premium drink purchases

Two one-time United Club passes each year

One free year of DoorDash DashPass (enroll by Dec. 31, 2024)

Rental car insurance

Trip cancellation/interruption insurance

Trip delay reimbursement

Baggage delay insurance

Lost Luggage reimbursement

Purchase protection

Extended warranty coverage

No foreign transaction fees Spending on this card helps you earn United elite status more quickly, you'll earn 25 Premier qualifying points (PQP) for every $500 you spend (up to 1,000 PQP per calendar year). Once you have elite status, cardholders and one companion are eligible for complimentary upgrades on award tickets. [ Return to card summary ]

United Club℠ Infinite Card

The United Club℠ Infinite Card is United's most premium card but is a great way to get unlimited United Club airport lounge access and other high-end perks. Rewards 4X miles on purchases from United

2X miles on all other travel purchases

2X miles on dining

1X miles on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open. Annual fee $525 Notable perks The most valuable benefit of the United Club Infinite Card is its United Club membership, which typically costs $550 to $650 depending on what level of United status you have. So if you would otherwise pay cash for a United Club membership, getting this card and paying its annual fee is a cheaper option. On top of that, the card also has these benefits: Up to $100 in application fee credit for TSA PreCheck, NEXUS or Global Entry

25% back on United in-flight and United Club premium beverage purchases

Save 10% on United Economy Saver Awards

Priority check-in, baggage handling, security screening and boarding

IHG One Rewards Platinum status

Avis President's Circle status

Complimentary year of DoorDash DashPass (enroll by Dec. 31, 2024)

Rental car insurance

Trip cancellation/interruption insurance

Trip delay reimbursement

Baggage delay insurance

Lost Luggage reimbursement

Purchase protection

Extended warranty coverage

Return protection

No foreign transaction fees You can earn up to 10,000 PQP with this card (25 PQP per $500 you spend), which would be enough to qualify for Gold status. Normally elite members aren't eligible for complimentary upgrades on award flights. However, as a cardholder, you and one companion are eligible for free elite status upgrades on award flights. [ Return to card summary ]

Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card

The Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card is a great way to earn Alaska Airlines miles, which are very valuable thanks to Alaska's diverse roster of airline partners. It also offers a valuable companion fare benefit. Rewards 3X miles on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases

2X miles on eligible gas, EV charging station, cable, streaming services and local transit purchases

1X miles on all other purchases Welcome bonus For a limited time, you can earn 70,000 miles and Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) after spending $3,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account. Annual fee $95 Notable perks In addition to free checked bags, cardholders receive priority boarding on Alaska flights when paying for the flight with this card. Plus, this card offers $100 off an annual Alaska Lounge+ membership purchased with this card, as well as 20% back on in-flight spending with Alaska Airlines. Cardholders who spend $6,000 or more in purchases within the prior card anniversary year receive Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23), which is valid on all Alaska Airlines flights booked on alaskaair.com. You'll also earn more rewards with this card if you bank with Bank of America. Anyone with an eligible Bank of America bank account can receive a 10% bonus on all miles earned from card purchases. [ Return to card summary ]

Alaska Airlines Visa® Business credit card

The Alaska Airlines Visa® Business credit card provides small business owners an opportunity to receive many of the same benefits as consumer Alaska Airlines cardholders. Rewards 3X miles on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases

2X miles on eligible gas, EV charging station, shipping and local transit purchases

1X miles on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus miles plus Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) after spending $3,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account. Annual fee $70 per company, plus $25 per card Notable perks If your business banks with Bank of America, you can boost the miles you'll earn with this card. You'll earn a 10% rewards bonus on the miles you earn from purchases if you have an eligible Bank of America small business account. This card also gets you 20% off in-flight purchases with Alaska Airlines and $100 off an annual Alaska Lounge+ Membership. If you're tired of fighting for overhead bin space, you can get to your seat early with priority boarding whenever you pay for a flight with your card. Every card anniversary year, after spending $6,000 or more on purchases with your card, you receive a companion fare, which allows you to bring a guest along on an eligible Alaska Airlines flight for $99 plus taxes and fees. [ Return to card summary ]

JetBlue Plus Card

The JetBlue Plus Card is exceptionally rewarding for JetBlue purchases, so if you spend a lot with the airline, this is a good card to look at. Rewards 6X points on eligible JetBlue purchases

2X points at restaurants

2X points at eligible grocery stores

1X points on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on the card and paying the annual fee in full within the first 90 days of opening the account. Annual fee $99 Notable perks Every year after your account anniversary, you'll earn 5,000 bonus points just for keeping the card. The card also provides a 10% rebate on award redemptions, so every JetBlue point you earn is slightly more valuable. While most airline cards offer a 20% to 25% discount for in-flight purchases, the JetBlue Plus comes with a whopping 50% savings on eligible in-flight JetBlue spending. Cardholders can also earn a $100 statement credit on an eligible purchase of a JetBlue Vacations package. This card has no foreign transaction fees. [ Return to card summary ]

JetBlue Business Card

The JetBlue Business Card can help you turn business expenses into JetBlue points, which is helpful if you frequently travel to a city the airline serves. Rewards 6X points on eligible JetBlue purchases

2X points at restaurants

2X points at office supply stores

1X points on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn up to 60,000 bonus points: Earn 50,000 points after you spend $4,000 on the card in the first 90 days and earn an additional 10,000 points after a purchase is made on an employee card in the first 90 days. Annual fee $99 Notable perks This card has a handful of benefits, which can help offset the annual fee. For starters, every year after your account anniversary you'll receive 5,000 bonus points. Cardholders also qualify for a 10% rebate on JetBlue award bookings. You'll also get Group A boarding, which is early enough that you shouldn't have to settle for overhead bin space five rows behind your seat. In-flight, you'll receive a 50% statement credit for eligible food and beverage purchases. There are no foreign transaction fees and you can earn a $100 statement credit when you pay for a JetBlue Vacations package with the card. [ Return to card summary ]

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is a premium travel credit card with loads of luxury perks and statement credits to justify its annual fee. Rewards 10X points on Lyft rides (through Mar. 31, 2025)

10X points on hotels and rental cars booked through the Chase travel portal*

10X points on Chase dining purchases

10X points on eligible Peloton purchases over $150 max of 50,000 points (through Mar. 31, 2025)

5X points on flights purchased through the Chase travel portal*

3X points on travel

3X points on dining

1X points on all other purchases *After the first $300 spent on travel purchases annually. Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Annual fee $550 Notable perks The Chase Sapphire Reserve has an incredible list of benefits, including: Annual travel credit of up to $300

Priority Pass airport lounge access

Up to $100 in application fee credits for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck (once every four years)

Two years of free Lyft Pink All Access membership (activate by Dec. 31, 2024)

At least one year of free DoorDash DashPass membership (activate by Dec. 31, 2024)

One year of free Instacart+ and up to $15 in Instacart credits each month through July 2024.

Primary rental car insurance

Baggage delay insurance

Trip delay reimbursement

Travel accident insurance

Roadside assistance

Travel and emergency assistance services

Trip cancellation/interruption insurance

Emergency medical and dental benefit

Emergency evacuation and transportation

Extended warranty protection

Purchase protection

Return protection All of that is in addition to a variety of ways to redeem your points. You can cash them out for one cent a point in value or book travel through the Chase travel portal and pay with points at a rate of 1.5 cents per point. You can even transfer Chase points to 14 hotel and airline loyal programs at a 1:1 ratio. The ability to transfer points unlocks the potential to increase the value of your rewards by booking luxury hotels and premium cabin award flights. [ Return to card summary ]

FAQs What airlines offer free checked bags? Southwest Airlines offers two free checked bags to all passengers, regardless of what type of ticket they purchase. For the other major U.S.-based airlines, your checked baggage allowance depends on the route, ticket type and elite status. There are also airline credit cards that grant you free checked bags as a benefit for having the card. How can I get my baggage fee waived? To get your airline checked baggage fee waived, you'll generally need elite status with that airline or its partners or a cobranded credit card that comes with free checked bags. You may also be able to avoid checked bag fees depending on the itinerary you're flying or the class of service. Many international flights and business class tickets come with free checked bags. Is there a fee for a carry-on bag? Carry-on baggage fees aren't the norm, but depending on the type of ticket and airline they are something to watch for. Some airlines charge passengers who booked the cheapest fares, often called basic economy, extra for a carry-on bag. Ultra-low-cost carriers, such as Spirit and Frontier, may also make you pay for a carry-on bag. Note that personal items, such as a purse or small backpack that can fit under the seat in front of you, are almost universally free.

Bottom line

Checked bag fees are rising once again, making many of the top airline credit cards even more valuable. With the highest domestic baggage fees hitting $90 a bag roundtrip, it can be worth getting a credit card if you check bags on one or two trips a year.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every credit card best list is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best credit cards with a free checked bag benefit.

Our methodology

To determine which credit cards are best for free checked bags, CNBC Select analyzed cobranded airline credit cards with a free checked bag benefit and travel cards with credits that can be applied to checked bag fees. We compared each card on a range of features, including the annual fee, authorized user fees, rewards, credit score requirements, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR and foreign transaction fees. We also considered additional perks and how easy it is to redeem points. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.