United credit cards increase welcome bonus: Earn up to 150,000 miles with just one card

The travel and airline industry is still recovering as the world emerges from the pandemic. Airlines are running slews of promotions to get customers onboard and in the air. One of those methods is by offering huge welcome bonuses on their credit cards. Now, Chase is boosting the welcome bonuses on its United Airlines' co-branded credit cards — with one of the offers reaching an all-time high. In fact, this may be the largest welcome bonus ever on an airline credit card. Chase increased the welcome bonuses on these three cards: United℠ Business Card

United℠ Explorer Card

United Gateway℠ Card These cards also come with a handful of benefits that are great for United flyers, like free checked bags (for the Explorer and Business card) and access to more award seats on United when booking flights with miles.

United℠ Business Card

Limited-time welcome offer: New cardmembers of the United℠ Business Card can earn 75,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Plus, earn an additional 75,000 bonus miles after spending $20,000 total in the first six months of account opening. Select's take: This is the highest-ever public welcome offer for the United Business Card, and one of the largest bonuses we've ever seen on a airline credit card. If you can qualify for a business credit card (it may be easier than you think) and meet the minimum spending requirements, it's hard to pass up this bonus. Earning 150,000 bonus miles could potentially get you a lot of flights on United, since domestic award prices can be as low as 5,000 miles one-way.

United℠ Business Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases, at restaurants (including eligible delivery services), gas stations, office supply stores and on local transit and commuting. Earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn up to 150,000 bonus miles: 75,000 miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open, plus an additional 75,000 miles after you spend $20,000 total in the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.49%–23.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

United℠ Explorer Card

Limited-time welcome offer: New cardmembers of the United℠ Explorer Card will earn 60,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after spending $6,000 in the first six months. Select's take: This isn't a spectacular bonus compared to the United Business card, but it is 5,000 miles higher than what the United Explorer Card previously offered — plus it comes with a lower minimum spending requirement. If you're a United flyer looking for a personal credit card, this is a solid choice.

United℠ Explorer Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases; 2 miles per $1 spent on dining, eligible delivery services and hotel stays; 1 mile earned on every $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, an additional 10,000 bonus miles after you spend $6,000 in the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0 first year, then $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.49% to 23.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

United Gateway℠ Card

Limited-time welcome offer: With the United Gateway℠ Card you can earn up to 15,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Plus, earn an additional 15,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in the first six months. Select's take: The Gateway card is offering a bonus that is 10,000 miles higher than the previous offer, which could make it worthwhile since this card usually doesn't often see a very high welcome offer. This United credit card is a good option for those who don't want to pay for an annual fee.

United Gateway℠ Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases, at gas stations and on local transit and commuting; 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn up to 15,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, an additional 15,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in the first 6 months.



$0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.49% to 23.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who qualifies for the bonus

The United credit cards fall under Chase's 5/24 rule, which means that you can't be approved for one if you've opened five or more personal credit cards (from any card issuer) within the past 24 months. For instance, if you've opened two Citi cards and three Amex cards within the past 24 months, then you will likely be denied for a new Chase card until your 5/24 score decreases. You also won't be eligible for a new cardmember bonus if you've received a bonus for the same card your applying for in the past 24 months. So if you received a bonus for the United Explorer Card in the last 24 months, you will not be eligible for a new bonus on the Explorer card. But if you had signed up for the Explorer Card in the last 24 months and were applying for the United Business Card or United Gateway Card now, you would be able to receive a bonus on either of those cards.

Best ways to use United miles

United miles can be used for a variety of things like car rentals and hotels, but you'll get the best value when using them to book flights on United or with its Star Alliance partners (including Air Canada, Avianca, Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines and more). For instance, you can use them to book flights within the U.S. in economy class for as little as 5,000 miles one-way. If you want to venture a little further from home, flights to Caribbean destinations start at 17,500 miles in economy and 35,000 miles in first class. And if you want to be fancy, you can book international business class flights to Europe or Asia on United in a lie-flat seat, which costs as little as 60,000 or 70,000 miles one-way, respectively.

A cocktail served at the new United Airlines Polaris lounge at Newark Liberty airport. Leslie Josephs | CNBC

If you're looking for a travel credit card but want more flexibility with your points, take a look at the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, which is currently offering a welcome bonus of 100,000 points after new cardholders spend $4,000 in the first three months of account opening. You can transfer Chase points to United (or one of its 12 other transfer partners) at a 1:1 ratio, meaning you could have 100,000 United miles after earning that welcome bonus. And if you use those 100,000 Chase points with the Chase Travel Portal, which allows you to book nearly any flight, hotel or rental car, your points are worth 25% more and you can get $1,250 toward travel from the bonus.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 2X points on travel and dining worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

