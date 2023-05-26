Airline companion passes let you fly with a guest for (almost) free — here's how to choose the best one for you

If you normally travel with a friend or family member, you can score steep discounts with airline companion passes. These passes typically allow the primary holder to bring a companion on a flight for just the cost of taxes and fees, which start as low as $5.60 one-way. While Southwest's Companion Pass is the most well-known, there are other airlines that offer similar money-saving benefits, and you may be able to get them just by carrying the right airline credit card. But not all companion passes are worth pursuing, as some offer better value than others. If you’re new to companion passes, this guide will help you navigate the best options. Below, CNBC Select reviews everything you need to know about airline companion passes and which one might be the best fit for you.

What is an airline companion pass?

A companion pass, sometimes called a companion certificate or companion ticket, is a perk offered by some airlines, allowing a designated companion to travel with the pass holder for just the cost of taxes and fees. The specific terms and conditions of companion passes vary by airline, but they typically require the pass holder to earn a certain number of qualifying points or simply to have the airline’s credit card. Companion passes can offer significant value to travelers who frequently fly with a companion, as they can save money on airfare and enjoy the convenience of traveling together. That being said, you’ll want to carefully review the terms and conditions of any companion pass to understand the restrictions.

How do airline companion passes work?

Airline companion passes typically work by allowing a designated companion to travel with the pass holder on the same flight for just the cost of taxes and fees. Many airline companion passes are earned through credit cards, while some require you to earn a certain number of points through flying and other activities. Some passes are valid on economy flights only, while others extend to first-class cabins. While some companion passes are valid on award flights, others are restricted to paid fares only. It’s important to understand the rules and conditions of each pass before investing in one. That way, you’re aware of its uses and limitations. That way, you can plan your travels better and get the most value from your pass.

List of airline companion passes

American Airlines Companion Certificate

American Airlines' Companion Certificate is one of the more difficult companion certificates to obtain. You can only earn it through certain co-branded American Airlines credit cards and need to hit high spending thresholds. Plus, the certificate can only be used on economy flights within the contiguous 48 U.S. states, and there's a $99 ticketing fee in addition to the usual taxes and fees to redeem the certificate. The certificate can be earned after spending $30,000 or more in a card membership year and renewing your card if you have the CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard® or the AAdvantage® Aviator® World Elite Business Mastercard®. You can also earn a certificate with the AAdvantage® Aviator® Red Mastercard® or AAdvantage® Aviator® Silver Mastercard® (not available to new applicants) when you spend $20,000 in a year and your account remains open for 45 days following your anniversary date. All companion certificates are valid for one guest, except for the Aviator Silver Card's certificate, which is valid for two guests.

Alaska Airlines Famous Companion Fare

The Alaska Airlines Famous Companion Fare is a popular benefit offered to Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card and Alaska Airlines Visa® Business credit cardholders, allowing them to bring a companion on round-trip flights for just $122 ($99 plus taxes and fees). The Companion Fare is valid on economy class tickets and is issued to credit cardholders who spend at least $6,000 on their cards every anniversary year. The companion fare can be used on any paid Alaska Airlines flight and it's valid for 12 months from the date of issue. The great thing about the Alaska Companion Fare is that both travelers will earn miles on their flights. This benefit can save travelers a significant amount of money and is a valuable perk for those who travel frequently with a companion.

British Airways Travel Together Ticket

While British Airlines imposes high taxes on premium cabin award tickets, the British Airways Visa Signature® Card can still be worthwhile thanks to one major perk: The British Airways Travel Together Ticket. This ticket is issued to cardholders who spend at least $30,000 in a calendar year. The Travel Together Ticket can be used to book a companion's flight in any class of service for just the cost of taxes and fees. If you're a solo traveler, you can instead use the Travel Together Ticket to save 50% on an award ticket. This can be especially lucrative on premium cabin British Airways flights, which carry high taxes and fees. The reduced mileage requirement takes the sting out of these taxes since you're redeeming fewer miles. The Travel Together Ticket is valid for two years from the issue date on any round-trip British Airways-operated flight departing from the United States. This benefit provides significant value to cardholders who frequently travel with a companion and can be a great way to experience the luxury of first class without the high cost.

Delta Air Lines Companion Certificates

Hawaiian Airlines Companion Discount

Hawaiian Airlines offers two types of companion discounts through its co-branded credit cards: A 50% companion discount or $100 off a companion flight. With the right credit card, you can even take advantage of both. These companion discounts are valid on round-trip economy flights operated by Hawaiian Airlines between North America and Hawaii. Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard®: 50% off one round-trip economy class companion fare between North America and Hawaii. Plus, an annual $100 companion discount for round-trip travel between the mainland U.S. and Hawaii.

Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Business Mastercard®: 50% off one round-trip economy class companion fare between North America and Hawaii.

Hawaiian Airlines® Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard®: 50% off one round-trip economy class companion fare between the mainland and Hawaii. Plus, an annual $100 companion discount for round-trip travel between the mainland U.S. and Hawaii.

Southwest Companion Pass

Bottom line

Airline companion passes can be a good value for those who frequently travel with a companion and are looking to save money on airfare. By cutting travel costs by up to 50%, you can stretch your points and travel budget further. Every airline companion pass is different, so be sure to compare the benefits and costs of each one to understand any limitations or restrictions. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

