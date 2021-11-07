How to use Southwest's up to 100,000-point credit card sign-up bonus to earn the Companion Pass in a hurry

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Whether you're a frequent business traveler or planning some revenge travel to make up for lost trips during the pandemic, the Southwest Companion Pass is a great way to save money on flights, particularly if you tend to fly with a friend, family member or partner. In fact, it allows you to take a companion along with you on any Southwest flight for nearly free. Though the requirements to earn the Companion Pass may seem daunting, there are still a number of ways to go about getting one quickly. From utilizing lucrative sign-up bonuses — three Southwest Credit Cards currently have up to 100,000-point welcome offers — to booking flights and racking up qualifying Rapid Rewards points, here's how to earn the coveted Southwest Companion Pass in a hurry.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

What is the Southwest Companion Pass?

Imagine being able to bring your partner (or a friend or family member) along with you on any flight for just the taxes and fees, only $5.60 per person on one-way flights within the U.S.. That's exactly what the Southwest Companion Pass allows you to do, regardless of whether or not you're paying for your own ticket with cash or points, whether you're both flying domestically or to one of Southwest's international destinations or how many times you use it while you're still eligible. You can also change your designated companion up to three times per calendar year, so you don't necessarily need to bring the same person along each time you use it. Best of all, the Southwest Companion Pass can be used throughout the rest of the year you earn it in as well as the whole next year. Meaning if you qualify for it at the start of 2022, you'll be able to use it through the end of 2023. You'll need to time it out just right to take full advantage of the timing though. Opening a new Southwest Credit Card account toward the end of the year and not reaching minimum-requirement thresholds until after December 31 means all qualifying spending events will take place the following year, effectively locking you in to qualify for perk for the next year and the entire year after. Keep in mind that you haven't officially earned your Rapid Rewards points until they hit your account, which can vary depending on when your credit card statement ends. Spending after a certain date in December, for instance, would end up on your January statement, so make sure you correctly time you're spending to ensure the welcome bonus hits your account at the beginning of a new year.

How to earn the Southwest Companion Pass

To earn the Southwest Companion Pass, you'll need to rack up at least 125,000 qualifying Rapid Rewards points in a calendar year. This can be done by taking advantage of large credit card sign-up bonuses offered by certain Southwest credit cards and using them to make qualifying purchases (more on that later); earning base points through Rapid Rewards Dining, Rapid Rewards Shopping or with Southwest's hotel, rental car, and travel partners; or by booking 100 qualifying one-way revenue flights per calendar year. According to Southwest, Rapid Rewards points that are purchased, transferred from other members (or by way of hotel and car rental loyalty programs) or are bonus points other than those earned via the carrier's own branded credit cards do not count as qualifying points and therefore cannot go toward earning the Companion Pass. In other words, you really need to stick to the rules and plan your accumulation strategy accordingly.

Using credit card bonuses to speed things up

Southwest recently began offering a whopping up to 100,000-point sign-up bonus on its personal credit cards, which translates to about $1,400 in flights since Rapid Rewards points are worth roughly 1.4 cents each. The up to 100,000-point bonus is currently available for these three branded personal credit cards: Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit You can earn 50,000 points after spending $2,000 on eligible purchases in the first three months your account is open, plus another 50,000 points after spending $12,000 total on eligible purchases in the first 12 months of card membership. Note that each bonus offer is only available to new cardholders and you must have applied and been approved for your desired card by December 7, 2021, to receive it. Once you've reached your minimum-spend requirement threshold, you will have earned at least a total of 112,000 Rapid Rewards points, putting you just 13,000 points away from the Companion Pass eligibility mark of 125,000 points. Luckily, each of the three Southwest personal branded credit cards comes with points-earning bonuses and other perks to help you accumulate more qualifying Rapid Rewards points quickly. The Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card lets you earn 2X points per dollar spent on Southwest Airlines purchases, local transit, commuting, ridesharing, internet, cable, phone, and select streaming services, plus 1X points on other purchases made with the card.

The Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card gives you 3X points per dollar spent on Southwest Airlines purchases; 2X points per dollar spent on local transit, commuting, ridesharing, internet, cable, phone, and select streaming services; and 1X points on all other purchases.

The Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card lets you earn 3X points per dollar spent on Southwest Airlines purchases; 2X points per dollar spent on local transit, commuting, ridesharing, internet, cable, phone, and select streaming services; and 1X points on all other purchases—and throws in unlimited tier qualifying points (TQPs) that can be put toward earning Southwest Airlines A-list elite status.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 2X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn up to 100,000 bonus points: 50,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open, plus 50,000 more bonus points after spending $12,000 total on purchases in the first 12 months.

Annual fee $69

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn up to 100,000 bonus points: 50,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open, plus 50,000 more bonus points after spending $12,000 total on purchases in the first 12 months.

Annual fee $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

While Southwest's two branded business cards do not currently offer the same 100,000-point bonus, their own sign-up bonuses can still give you a much-needed head start if you're trying to rack up 125,000 points quickly: Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card: Earn 80,000 Rapid Rewards points after you spend $5,000 on purchases within the first three months of opening your account. You'll also be able to earn 4X points on Southwest Airlines flight purchases, 3X points per dollar spent with Rapid Rewards hotel and rental car partners, 2X points per dollar spent on rideshare services, as well as social media and search engine advertising, internet, cable, and phone services, plus 1X point per dollar spent elsewhere. Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card: Earn 60,000 Rapid Rewards points once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of opening an account. You'll also be able to earn 3X points per dollar spent on Southwest Airlines purchases, 2X points per dollar spent on local transit and ridesharing, with Rapid Rewards hotel and rental car partners, plus 1X points spent on other purchases. Since Southwest Credit Cards are issued by Chase, you'll have to adhere to its notorious 5/24 rule. In other words, if you've applied for five credit cards (from any card issuer, not just Chase) within the past two years, you'll likely be denied for another until your card count decreases. You also won't be able to apply for a new personal Southwest credit card if you've already done so or received a sign-up bonus from one in the last 24 months (or another business Southwest Credit Card if you're already a business cardholder or have received a bonus in the last 24 months).

Bottom line

If you time it out just right and take advantage of lucrative credit card sign-up bonuses to help boost your points stash, the Southwest Companion Pass can truly be one of the most valuable airline loyalty program perk. Just make sure you're following all the rules, like booking qualifying flights and earning qualifying Rapid Rewards points, and you'll have one of your own in no time. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.