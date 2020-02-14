Chase Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card comparison

The cards have the same rewards program and welcome bonuses, but the additional perks and annual fee vary. To help you decide which Southwest credit card is best for your needs, CNBC Select breaks down the new offers.

New Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card applicants can take advantage of the same welcome bonus, regardless of whether you sign up for the Plus, Premier or Priority card: Earn 40,000 points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

Here is a break down of the different cards, their annual fees and other perks:

The best Southwest card depends on where you're traveling and the perks that matter the most you. All Southwest cards offer free first and second checked bags, 2X rewards on Southwest Airlines purchases and a welcome bonus worth 40,000 points (after spending $1,000 within the first three months). If that's all that matters to you, stick with Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card, which has the lowest annual fee at $69 per year.

But if you plan on traveling outside the U.S., then you might want to go with the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card or Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card since they charge no foreign transaction fees.

When it comes to added card benefits, the Priority card has the most perks, such as the annual $75 Southwest travel credit and a 20% discount on in-flight purchases when you fly Southwest. It does come with the highest annual fee ($149), so you need to make sure you're spending enough on the card to make up for that cost.

If you're a frequent flier with another airline, check out our list of the best airline credit cards, or consider a general travel rewards card if you don't favor one airline.