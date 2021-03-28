Living in these 9 states means you don't pay income tax, but here's what to watch out for

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The federal income tax deadline has been pushed back until May 17, but you may be off the hook for having to file a state tax return altogether, depending on where you live.

Nine U.S. states do not impose income tax on personal income. Living in a state with no income tax means that less money comes out of your paycheck each month, and come tax season you only have to submit a federal return.

As for the rest of the country, thirty-two states (plus D.C.) charge a progressive income tax where higher earners pay a greater percentage of their income than lower earners do, and another nine states charge a flat income tax where everyone is taxed at the same rate regardless of their income level.

In the nine states with no income tax (listed below), all residents avoid paying tax on their earnings. We include New Hampshire in this list as it has no tax on earned wages, but note that it does charge a flat income tax on investment earnings.

Currently, the states with no individual income tax include:

Alaska Florida Nevada New Hampshire (doesn't tax earned wages, but does tax investment earnings) South Dakota Tennessee (as of this year, will no longer tax investment earnings) Texas Washington Wyoming

An analysis of 2020 moving data by United Van Lines found that the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated decisions to move from high-tax states like New Jersey, New York and California to no-income-tax states like South Dakota, Tennessee and Florida (which ranked in the top 10 states with the most people moving in).

Below, Select breaks down what taxpayers should be mindful of before relocating to one of these tax-friendly locations. And as tax season is upon us, we also share our recommendations on the best online tax software for filing your state (if applicable) and federal returns.