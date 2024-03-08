Cash App Taxes review — a great option for free filing

While many of the best tax software products offer a free version, you're often limited to simple tax situations and federal tax returns when using these tiers of service. Cash App Taxes stands out by providing free software that covers most (but not all) tax situations. You won't get the support of a professional tax expert that some of its competitors offer, but if your priority is to file for free, then Cash App Taxes is worth a look.

Overview

Cash App Taxes, formerly Credit Karma Tax, offers free filing for federal and state tax returns, no matter how complex your tax situation is. Whether you have a single W-2 or multiple 1099s from your side hustles, you can file your taxes for free with this software. The tradeoff is the lack of any tax support from a professional. You won't have the option to get tax expert assistance or hand off your documents for full-service tax preparation. Additionally, there are a few situations where you can't file with Cash App Taxes. Specifically, you can't: file only your state taxes without filing your federal taxes, meaning you can't file your federal tax return using a different service and then use Cash App Taxes for your state return.

file for multiple states, including part-year state filing or non-resident state filing.

file taxes for a minor.

file taxes for those residing outside of the U.S.

file taxes for prior years.

file taxes for income earned outside of the U.S.

file if you have underpayment penalty calculations or payments.

file separately as a married individual if you live in a community property state. Check the full list of tax forms Cash App Taxes doesn't support before you decide to use the software and make sure your situation is covered.

Perks

Besides free tax filing, Cash App Taxes comes with several benefits common for tax software. Maximum refund guaranteed If you file an amended federal income tax return through a different tax prep service and receive a larger refund or owe less in federal taxes, you may be eligible to receive the difference in the refund or tax amount owed up to $100 (minimum $25) on a gift card from Cash App Taxes. This only applies if you're using the same information you used when filing the same return with Cash App Taxes. Accurate calculations guaranteed Cash App Taxes will reimburse you for up to $1,000 on a gift card for the penalties and/or interest that you paid to the IRS or other tax authorities if the charges occur solely due to a calculation error made by the software. Early refund If you choose to deposit your refund into Cash App rather than your bank account, you could receive it up to five days earlier. Audit defense Cash App Taxes provides free audit defense through Tax Protection Plus, a third-party company specializing in assisting customers with audits. As a member of Tax Protection Plus, you'll be eligible for help if you receive an inquiry from the IRS. Among other services, a case resolution specialist will consult you regarding the correspondence, help you collect and organize documents and draft letters on your behalf if needed.

Availability

To use Cash App Taxes, you need to download and log into the Cash App app (available on Google Play and the App Store). If you don't have an account yet, you'll have to create one. Once that's done, you can file your taxes right from your phone — or online on your computer at the website cash.app/taxes. Cash App Taxes is fully cloud-based and offers no downloadable software to let you prepare your taxes offline.

Security

Cash App Taxes is an authorized IRS e-file provider and complies with the security, privacy and business standards set by the IRS. The software uses 128-bit or higher encryption which protects the transmission of your data. Cash App Taxes also claims on its website that it maintains physical, electronic and procedural safeguards of your information that comply with law and federal standards. Additionally, the company has a dedicated on-site security team and works with independent third parties to assess its site for potential vulnerabilities. Finally, Cash App Taxes requires a phone number and verification for added protection. It also supports two-factor authentication using authenticator apps.

How it compares

If your goal is to file taxes for free, Cash App Taxes is hard to compete with. It can be an excellent option if you have a simple tax situation — or if you feel confident doing your taxes without a tax expert's support. Still, when you're choosing a financial product, you always want to compare several options. For example, TaxSlayer is our top choice for affordable tax software. If you meet certain criteria, you can qualify for free filing for both your federal and state tax returns. The provider's paid plans are also priced lower than much of the competition. All of TaxSlayer's plans cover all tax situations — only the level of expert support varies.

TaxSlayer Learn More On TaxSlayer's secure site File your taxes for as low as $27.02 with TaxSlayer* Use Code: CNBC18

Cost Costs may vary depending on the plan selected

Free version Yes (basic 1040)

Mobile app Yes

Tax expert support Yes, certain plans *18% off your federal tax return. Offer is valid on federal tax returns e-filed by April 15, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Only valid for new or first time TaxSlayer users only. Promotion code must be entered at checkout. Offer is not applicable to state tax returns or additional products. Offer is valid for one-time use only and cannot be combined with any other coupons, promotions, discounts, or offers. Offer is nontransferable, cannot be sold or otherwise bartered, and is not applicable to previous purchases or returns.

If you want even more guidance filing your taxes, it might make sense to look into pricier tax software. For instance, TurboTax provides a wide range of features to turn filing into a simpler task. It guides you through the process and offers resources in case you have questions. You can opt to pay for live assistance from a tax pro and connect with them by phone, live chat or video call. Plus, around 37% of filers qualify for free filing with expert help.

TurboTax Learn More On TurboTax's secure site Cost Costs may vary depending on the plan selected - click "Learn More" for details

Free version TurboTax Free Edition. ~37% of taxpayers qualify. Form 1040 + limited credits only.

Mobile app Yes

Live support Available with some pricing and filing options Click here for TurboTax offer details and disclosures. Terms apply.

FAQs Is Cash App Taxes really free? Cash App Taxes is completely free for both state and federal tax returns. How long does it take to get a tax refund on Cash App? If you file electronically and choose direct deposit, you can expect the IRS to issue your refund within 21 days after you file. But some tax returns might take longer to process. How does Cash App Taxes work? Cash App Taxes works by collecting information about your tax situation through simple questions and then auto-populating the tax forms for you. Is Cash App Taxes safe? Cash App Taxes is an authorized e-file provider and follows the IRS's security, privacy and business standards, which makes it a secure option to file your taxes.

