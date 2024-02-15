Here are all of the documents you need to file your taxes

Using tax software

One way to help make your tax filing season go more smoothly is to use the right tax software. Some of CNBC Select's top picks include TurboTax and H&R Block. TurboTax offers a variety of plans, including ones where you can get real-time help from tax experts or simply opt for a local tax expert to handle the entire process for you. It also backs its services with several guarantees.

H&R Block also offers an easy-to-use interface and various guarantees. For example, it promises 100% accuracy with your returns, otherwise, H&R Block will reimburse you for any penalties or interest up to $10,000. Customers can get live support online, over the phone or at over 11,000 tax offices nationwide, depending on your plan.

Personal information

The first step to filing your taxes is to provide personal information, including including the bank account where you want your tax refund to be deposited. Your full name

Date of birth

Social security or tax ID number

Home address

Previous years' tax records

Bank account information for direct deposit refunds

Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) if applicable If you're married and filing a joint return with your spouse, you'll need this information for them as well.

Dependent information

If applicable, you'll have to provide the information of any dependents, such as children or elderly parents that you might support. Dependent's name, date of birth and social security or tax ID number

Any income information of a dependent or other adult in your home

Income information

You may need several different documents depending on your sources of income, but here are a few common ones: W-2 information from your employer

1099 forms such as 1099-G (unemployment), 1099-NEC (contract work) 1099-MISC (miscellaneous income), 1099-INT (interest income), 1099-DIV (investment dividends), 1099-B (income from stock sales), 1000-G (government payments) and others

W-2G forms for certain gambling activity

SSA-1099 form to report social security benefits

Rental income

Jury duty records Most of these forms should have been mailed to you by the week of Jan. 31. If you're missing any forms, reach out to the business or government entity to get them before you start filing your tax return. The IRS may penalize you if you forget to include any of these forms.

Deduction information

There are many different types of deductions, and chances are that you won't qualify for all of them, but here are a few that people often qualify for: 1098 form for mortgage payments

1098-E form for student loan interest paid over $600

1098-T form for tuition and education costs

Real estate taxes

Medical expenses

State and local taxes such as income tax and sales tax

Charitable donations

Casualty, disaster, and theft losses

Financial losses

Do I need to keep these documents for next year?

Keeping all of this information you just collected can help you for next year. While some of it will change, other less variable parts will still be useful next year. The IRS generally recommends keeping tax returns for three years. In addition, keeping supporting documentation on hand will be helpful just in case you get audited either this year or at any point in the future.

FAQs What documents do I need to send with my tax return? In general, people will need a W-2 from their employer, the appropriate 1099 forms for income and any records for deductions they may be eligible for. Does the IRS ask for birth certificates? The IRS can ask for birth certificates. This is often more common in situations around how children are claimed during taxes. What can I deduct from my taxes? The IRS has a list of credits and deductions available to individuals.

Bottom line

Many tax forms should be provided to you by a variety of organizations, but making sure you have them all collected and ready for tax season can make the filing process much smoother.

