The top 5 money transfer apps for sending money between friends, family and small businesses

Every day, millions of people around the globe have to figure out how to pay for the things they need.

Whether you're an independent contractor filing an invoice, friends splitting the check or a family looking to divide up household expenses, electronic payments have become the norm for paying for almost anything in a fast, secure way simply by picking up your smart phone.

"I'll Venmo you," has nearly replaced the phrase, "Do you take a check?" But of course, not every business likes emojis alongside their invoices, and that's where apps like PayPal — which has a slightly more sophisticated invoicing set-up — come in.

Factors like cost, transfer speed and international capabilities all come into play when choosing the best method for transferring digital cash.

Ahead, Select reviewed the best five apps for sending money to friends, family and even some small businesses. (Read our methodology for more information on how we choose the best money-sending apps.)