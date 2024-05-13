These are the best homeowners insurance companies in Florida

Compare homeowners insurance companies

Best for customer satisfaction

State Farm Homeowners Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Maximum coverage Not disclosed

App available Yes

Policy highlights State Farm's homeowners insurance offers coverage that's easy to bundle with other types of insurance and covers things like fire, theft or vandalism. It offers several discounts for home security systems and wind mitigation.

Does not cover Business or professional services, damage from flooding or underground water, earthquakes or mudslides, settling or deterioration, and animals, birds or insects. Pros Lots of optional coverages available

Ability to bundle policies and save with auto or term life insurance policies Cons Online quotes not available in all states

Does not offer new homeowners insurance policies in California Learn More View More

Who's this for? For those wanting homeowners insurance with the ability to bundle their policies, State Farm offers coverage for Florida homes. Standout benefits: State Farm has high ratings for customer service in J.D. Power's home insurance study and has a relatively low complaint index according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) database. It also offers many optional add-on coverages, making State Farm policies highly customizable. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for affordability

Tower Hill Homeowners Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available No

Policy highlights Tower Hill offers homeowners insurance for those in Florida with affordable prices. It offers the ability to pay bills file claims, and get quotes online. Pros Offers affordable rates for homeowners in Florida Cons Doesn't offer auto insurance to bundle coverage and save Learn More View More

Who's this for? Florida homeowners prioritizing value can find affordable coverage with Tower Hill Exchange. Standout benefits: Tower Hill offers several discounts for having an auto insurance policy with Safeco, as well as discounts for those living in gated communities or senior communities and those who have installed wind mitigation features. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for discounts

Liberty Mutual Homeowners Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Liberty Mutual homeowners insurance offers customizable policies with optional features like hurricane damage, water backup and inflation protection coverage. Discounts for newly purchased homes and bundling home and auto insurance can help owners save. Pros Policies are available in all 50 U.S. states Cons Online quotes can be limited in some states Learn More View More

Who's this for? Liberty Mutual offers numerous discounts, including a 10% discount for purchasing your policy online and a discount for remaining claim-free for at least three years. Standout benefits: The company also offers auto insurance which could be a plus for those wanting to keep their auto and home insurance policies under one company. Liberty Mutual also offers flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). [ Jump to more details ]

More on our top Florida homeowners insurance companies

State Farm

State Farm is a trusted name in the insurance space. With decades of experience, it has become one of the largest homeowners insurance companies in the U.S. Just note that quotes are not available online in Florida so you must go through a local State Farm agent. Average cost in Miami-Dade County $4,480 Average cost in Orange County $2,084 Average cost in Palm Beach County $3,621 Average cost in Hillsborough County $2,521 Average cost in Broward County

$4,114 NAIC Complaint Index 0.68, below average [ Return to summary ]

Tower Hill

Tower Hill is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida and has been offering homeowners coverage in the Sunshine State for over 50 years. The company has expanded into over a dozen other states including Texas, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina. Average cost in Miami-Dade County $3,134 Average cost in Orange County $1,066 Average cost in Palm Beach County $2,180 Average cost in Hillsborough County $1,376 Average cost in Broward County

$3,089 NAIC Complaint Index 1.66, above average [ Return to summary ]

Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual has been helping cover Americans for the past 100 years and has become a trusted name for homeowners insurance, including in Florida. Average cost in Miami-Dade County $3,487 Average cost in Orange County $1,817 Average cost in Palm Beach County $2,672 Average cost in Hillsborough County $1,998 Average cost in Broward County

$2,828 NAIC Complaint Index 1.6, above average [ Return to summary ]

FAQs What is the average cost of homeowners insurance in Florida? The average Florida homeowner with $300,000 of dwelling coverage pays about $5,770 per year according to Bankrate data. Do I need flood insurance in Florida? If you want to be covered in the event of a flood, you'll need to buy a separate flood insurance policy, as a standard homeowners insurance policy most likely won't cover flooding. What if I cannot get homeowners insurance? If you're having trouble getting homeowners insurance through private companies, you might want to try a Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) Plan. Most states, including Florida, have FAIR plans. However, you'll want to try all your options first as FAIR coverage may be more expensive than other homeowners insurance options. Is it mandatory to have homeowners insurance in Florida? Florida doesn't require homeowners insurance by law, but if you have a mortgage, your lender will likely require you to have a policy.

Bottom line

Homeowners insurance in Florida might be more expensive than in other states, but comparing quotes from shopping with several top companies can help you save.

