Fire? Hail? Meteorites? Here's what your homeowners insurance covers

Nationwide Homeowners Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Maximum coverage Not disclosed

App available Yes

Policy highlights Policy covers home and property damages caused by theft, fire and weather damage. It also covers personal liability, loss of use and unauthorized transactions on your credit card

Does not cover Water damage, earthquakes, flood insurance, identity theft, high-value items, rebuilding home after loss (these can all be purchased as add-ons for extra coverage) See our methodology, terms apply.

Lemonade gets high marks for affordability and its easy-to-use website and app. Policies can be purchased for as little as $25 a month, with the company claiming it settles 30% of claims within seconds.

Lemonade Homeowners Insurance Learn More Cost Starts at $25/month; can vary by state, age of the home and other factors

Maximum coverage Not disclosed

App available Yes

Policy highlights Policy covers your home and property for damages caused by wildfires, extreme weather, crime, and vandalism. It also covers liability claims for damage you accidentally cause to others

Does not cover Power, water, or heat going out, or bug infestation; some events may not be eligible for coverage, depending on the circumstances — see here for more information See our methodology, terms apply.

Fire

Standard homeowners insurance policies usually cover damage due to fire, both house fires and wildfires, as well as smoke damage. Your policy should pay to replace or repair the house's physical structure, permanent fixtures, appliances and attached structures, as well as your personal belongings. Lightning strikes are also covered perils, whether they cause a fire, damage appliances or wiring or injure a household member.

Severe weather

Homeowners insurance covers many weather-related scenarios, including damage caused by the weight of snow, ice and sleet. Sudden rain damage from a leaky roof may also be covered, though there are exclusions for wear and tear on the roof.



If the temperature hits freezing, your policy should help with a burst pipe, too. Wind damage is often covered, including if it's caused by a tornado or hurricane. (Flooding associated with hurricanes is usually not covered.) Depending on where you live, there may be separate deductibles for certain weather damage. In coastal states, homeowners policies may have separate deductibles for hurricanes and named storms, usually between 1% and 5% of your dwelling coverage.

homeowners policies may have separate deductibles for hurricanes and named storms, usually between 1% and 5% of your dwelling coverage. In areas prone to tornadoes, like the Great Plains and Midwest, there may be a separate wind and hail deductible, between 1% and 5% of your dwelling coverage.

Theft and vandalism

If your home is burglarized, your policy will cover both the cost of replacing lost belongings and repairing damage caused by the break-in. A standard policy will cover theft whether the item was stolen from your house or elsewhere, though they're covered differently. Personal property taken from a residence is typically covered at between 50% and 70% of your overall insurance limit, according to the Insurance Information Institute, while belongings stolen elsewhere are limited to about 10%. Most acts of vandalism are also covered, including spray paint damage and broken windows.

Falling objects

Damage from a tree is commonly covered, even if the tree's roots are on your neighbor's property. Your policy may also help with the cost of removing the tree, generally providing between $500 and $1,000. Most other fallen objects are also included in standard policies — including baseballs, meteorites, satellites and airplane doors.

What homeowners insurance doesn't cover

While homeowners insurance covers many circumstances, there are several that are not. Flooding Your policy will usually cover "sudden and accidental" water damage that can be traced to a source inside your home, like a burst pipe. Flooding from outside the home, however, usually requires a separate flood insurance policy. The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) underwrites more than 90% of the flood policies in the US. However, NFIP coverage is limited to $250,000 for dwellings and $100,000 for belongings. It also doesn't cover basement contents, external buildings or swimming pools, and it doesn't provide temporary living expenses while your property is being repaired. Neptune Flood Insurance, which underwrites its own policies, offers coverage of up to $4 million for buildings and up to $500,000 for contents. It also covers areas NFIP policies don't, like basement contents and swimming pools.

Neptune Flood Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Maximum coverage Dwelling coverage: $4 million, contents coverage: $500,000

App available No

Policy highlights Neptune Flood Insurance offers relatively high dwelling and contents coverage for homeowners who need higher amounts of coverage than those offered by the NFIP. Neptune also offers coverage for things like the contents of your basement, temporary living expense coverage if your home is damaged and uninhabitable, and pool repair and refill.

Earthquakes Earthquake damage is also excluded from most homeowners insurance policies. It can be available as either an add-on or standalone policy, depending on your carrier and the state you live in. Other exclusions Homeowners insurance generally doesn't cover common maintenance costs or damage from normal wear and tear or neglect. That could include mold, mildew, termites, rodents and other pests, especially if proper precautions weren't taken. Damage caused by war, terrorism or civil unrest is usually excluded, as is intentional damage caused by the property owner. Most policies don't provide identity theft protection and have limits on valuables like jewelry and artwork, usually about $1,500. If you have jewelry that's worth more, consider scheduling the piece or adding special coverage. A separate jewelry insurance policy will provide more coverage and include maintenance costs, like stone tightening and prong retipping. One of the top companies in the field, BriteCo has $0 deductibles and offers replacement coverage that can account for appreciation of up to 125% of the piece's appraised value.

Bottom line

Homeowners insurance can cover damage and loss from fire, severe weather, theft and other causes. However there are dollar limits and circumstances that are excluded, so it's important to review your policy so you can consider additional coverage.

